MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Hallwood Media : Hires Cristina Chavez

09/01/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallwood Media, Neil Jacobson's new writer-producer management company, announced today the hiring of creative music executive Cristina Chavez as SVP of A&R / Management. Chavez will focus on expanding Hallwood Media – which already represents some of the music industry's most in-demand creators – deeper into the R&B and Hip-Hop space.

"Cristina is a wonderful addition to our team and brings two important skills to Hallwood," shared Jacobson, Hallwood Media founder and CEO. "First, she's brilliant and has great relationships across the industry that will benefit her clients and our overall roster. Second, she brings knowledge from the P.R.O. world that is extremely specialized and will be hugely important as the publishing side of our industry undergoes a massive shift over the next 18 months."

"In under a year, Neil and the Hallwood team have created a service-focused management company that's second-to-none," shared Chavez. "I'm excited to be joining the team now and look forward to building on their success."

Chavez has deep and diverse industry relationships earned through a career spent at its creative nexus, facilitating connections between artists, writers, producers and brands. Most recently she served as ASCAP's Membership Executive in the Urban Department, where she was charged with servicing existing relationships as well as seeking out new talent to bring to the legendary performing rights organization. Prior to ASCAP, Chavez spent five years at BET, overseeing the network's tastemaking Music Matters campaign, booking noteworthy up-and-coming artist performances and interviews with rising talent like Kendrick Lamar, H.E.R., J. Cole, Jazmine Sullivan, Big Sean and Melanie Fiona and developing successful live and touring events for the network.

Today's announcement follows a number of strategic executive hires that has well positioned Jacobson's bicoastal management company for success in today's shifting music economy. Hallwood Media is currently celebrating a record-setting #1 Billboard Hot 100 success with BTS' "Dynamite," the K-Pop superstars first-ever English language single, co-written and produced by Hallwood client, David Stewart. "Dynamite" has broken records across the board - topping the 2020 Spotify Global Chart, notching the best-ever YouTube video premiere, with over 3 million concurrent viewers, as well as breaking the 24-hour YouTube video debut record, with over 101 million views, and scoring the group's highest-ever debut at Top 40 radio.

Beyond representing some of the music industry's most in-demand creators, Hallwood Media has become known for its catalog sales division, where it has represented clients Jeff Bhasker, Emile Haynie, and Brendan O'Brien in major catalog sales. Jacobson, previously President of Geffen Records, is a longtime artist's rights advocate who has become one of the industry's foremost dealmakers, bridging the gap between investment interests and music rights owners.

© PRNewswire 2020
