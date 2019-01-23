Halo Labs Announces Dab Tabs™ to Launch in Leading Retailer Med Men in California and Nevada

Halo Labs Inc. ("Halo" or the "Company")
(NEO:HALO, OTC:AGEEF) is pleased to announce that the company will be
launching DabTabs™, a revolutionary new product that will alter the way
cannabis consumers use cannabis concentrates or oils. DabTabs™ are
proprietary ceramic discs that store a pre-measured dose of either
cannabis concentrate or oil. The DabTabs™ provide a cleaner, smoother,
mess free way to consume full spectrum cannabis concentrates that
capture the full benefits of the cannabis plant. DabTabs™ work with
almost every dabbing device on the market and can be used easily on the
go or at home.
The DabTabs™ recently launched in Oregon in late January, with rollouts
in Nevada and California in February. As part of the launch, Halo is
very excited to announce that MedMen (CSE:MMEN, OTCQX:MMNFF) will
merchandise and sell DabTabs™ at all of MedMen’s dispensaries in Nevada
and California. MedMen has established itself as a premier merchant in
the emerging legal marijuana industry, and Halo is delighted to be
partnering with MedMen on the DabTabs™ launch.
DabTabs™ will initially launch under Halo’s Gilt brand, which is being
introduced by Halo to appeal to the growing premium recreational
consumer. DabTabs™ are the brand’s flagship product offering and will
embody the brand’s bold and unapologetic approach to making the most of
the special moment’s life presents you.
MedMen SVP Corporate Communications, Daniel Yi, said: “MedMen always
strives to offer the highest quality and most innovative products in the
cannabis space. We are proud to offer DabTabs™ from Halo in our stores
and look forward to getting our customers something that is clearly
cutting edge.”
Kiran Sidhu, Halo CEO, commented: “DabTabs is a unique propriety product
that gives us a differentiated offering that is unlike any product
currently on the market. We are honored to be partnering with MedMen to
bring the product to the market which will revolutionize the cannabis
vaporization experienced for first time and casual users as well as
connoisseurs.”
Halo exclusively licenses DabTabs for Oregon, Nevada and California from
ilo™ Vapor: a division of Iconic Ventures, Inc., is a Portland, Oregon
based technology, brand and product development company. Its patent
pending devices are reinventing vaping. Through cutting edge technology
and innovative design, ilo’s™ mission is to create clean, reliable and
convenient products that deliver the optimal vaporization experience.
ABOUT HALO LABS
Halo is a cannabis extraction company that develops and manufactures
quality cannabis oils and concentrates, which are the fastest growing
segments in the cannabis industry. Halo has expertise in all major
cannabis manufacturing processes, leveraging proprietary processes and
products, and has produced over 3.0M grams of oils and concentrates
since inception. The forward-thinking company is led by a strong
management team with deep industry knowledge and blue-chip experience.
The Company is currently operating in California, Nevada and Oregon as
well as Lesotho Africa through a strategic partnership. With a
consumer-centric focus, Halo will continue to market innovative branded
and private label products across multiple product categories.
For further information regarding Halo, see Halo’s disclosure documents
on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ABOUT MEDMEN
MedMen Enterprises is a leading cannabis company in the U.S. with assets
and operations across the country. Based in Los Angeles, MedMen brings
expertise and capital to the cannabis industry and is one of the
nation's largest financial supporters of progressive marijuana laws.
Visit www.medmen.com
