Halo Labs Announces Proposed California Acquisition, Change of Auditor and Corporate Updates

Halo Labs Inc. (“Halo" or the "Company") (NEO: HALO) announces
that it intends to issue common shares in the capital of the Company
("Common Shares") in connection with a proposed acquisition to extend
its 2nd Cathedral City facility by an additional 6,120 square
feet, to complete a debt settlement arrangement, and to issue Common
Shares to certain employees and independent contractors in lieu of cash
consideration. The Company also wishes to announce a change of its
auditor and clarify an earlier press release.
Cathedral City Acquisition
The Company has also entered into a membership interest contribution
agreement dated February 7, 2019 (the "Effective Date"), by and among
the Company and its subsidiaries and certain other parties (“Vendors”),
whereby the company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding
membership interests of Industrial Court (the "Acquisition") from the
Vendors in exchange for 6,831,365 Common Shares (the "Acquisition
Shares").
Industrial Court is a California limited liability company which holds a
sublease (as subtenant) for a 6,120 square foot premises in Cathedral
City, California (the "L13 Premises"), adjacent to the premises (the "L9
Premises") currently subleased to an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of
the Company purchased from the Vendors in September 2018. The Company
intends to either obtain stand-alone city and state cannabis
manufacturing and distribution licenses for the L13 Premises, or to
expand the L9 Premises to include the L13 Premises. As part of the
consideration for the issuance of the Acquisition Shares to the Vendors,
the Vendors also caused the sub-landlord of the L9 Premises to eliminate
the obligation of one of the Company's indirect subsidiaries to pay
production rent equal to USD$1.00 for each gram of CBD or THC crude,
distillate or isolate produced at the L9 Premises. The Company believes
that this favorable modification to an existing ýcontract will result in
increased gross margins obtained by approximately $50,000 per week
assuming the company produces 50,000 grams of distillate per week. The
two premises combined total approximately 14,000 square feet and is
expected to substantially increase the Company’s manufacturing and
distribution capacity.
The Acquisition is expected to close on or about February 26, 2019,
subject to the receipt of all required approvals, including the approval
of the Exchange. The Acquisition Shares will be subject to a four-month
hold period.
Debt Settlement
The Company intends to complete a debt settlement with 11 creditors (the
"Debt Settlement"). Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, the Company intends
to retire an aggregate of USD$792,287 of indebtedness in exchange for
the issuance of 2,497,196 Common Shares (the "Debt Settlement Shares")
at a price of CDN$0.40 per Debt Settlement Share. The indebtedness is
held by arm’s length parties and will not result in the creation of a
new insider or a new control person. The Debt Settlement Shares will be
subject to a four-month hold period.
Common Share Compensation of Certain Employees & Independent
Contractors
Certain employees and independent contractors of the Company have agreed
to provide the Company with a monthly option (the "Compensation Option")
for a period of four months (each month, an "Option Period"), whereby
the Company can elect to satisfy a certain portion of such individual's
cash compensation through the issuance of Common Shares (the
"Compensation Shares"). Pursuant to the Compensation Option, the Company
will be permitted to elect each month whether such consideration will be
payable in Compensation Shares or cash consideration. The total
aggregate amount of cash compensation subject to such Compensation
Option each month will be approximately USD$56,667.
In connection with the above transaction, certain "related parties", for
the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of
Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), are
expected to receive Compensation Shares and the issuance thereto will be
considered a "related party transaction" for the purposes of MI 61-101.
The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and
minority shareholder approval requirements available under MI 61-101.
The Company is exempt from the formal valuation requirement in section
5.4 and the minority shareholder approval requirement in section 5.6 of
MI 61-101 in reliance on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a), respectively, of MI
61-101 as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it
involves related parties, is not more than 25% of the Company's market
capitalization.
Common Share Compensation of Directors & Management
Each of the independent directors of the Company has agreed to accept
Common Shares ("Director Compensation Shares") in lieu of the cash
consideration such directors are entitled to for acting in such capacity
from the date of the closing of the Transaction (as defined below) to
December 31, 2018. The total aggregate amount of cash compensation to be
satisfied through the issuance of the Directors Compensation Shares is
$50,041, which will be satisfied through the issuance of 125,101
Director Compensation Shares at a price of $0.40 per Director
Compensation Share.
Certain employees and independent contractors of the Company have agreed
to accept Common Shares ("Management Compensation Shares") in lieu of
the cash consideration such management are entitled to for acting in
such capacity from the date of the closing of the Transaction (as
defined below) to December 31, 2018. The total aggregate amount of cash
compensation to be satisfied through the issuance of the Management
Compensation Shares is $172,000, which will be satisfied through the
issuance of 430,000 Management Compensation Shares at a price of $0.40
per Management Compensation Share.
In connection with the above transaction, certain "related parties", for
the purposes of MI 61-101, are expected to receive Director Compensation
Shares and Management Compensation Shares the issuance thereto will be
considered a "related party transaction" for the purposes of MI 61-101.
The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and
minority shareholder approval requirements available under MI 61-101.
The Company is exempt from the formal valuation requirement in section
5.4 and the minority shareholder approval requirement in section 5.6 of
MI 61-101 in reliance on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a), respectively, of MI
61-101 as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it
involves related parties, is not more than 25% of the Company's market
capitalization.
Promissory Note Financing
Halo announces that it has increased its previously announced promissory
note by an additional $800,000 and raised an aggregate total of
$2,200,000 (the "Debt Financing") through the issuance of unsecured
promissory notes (each, a "Promissory Note"). Each Promissory Note bears
interest at a rate of 15% per annum and matures on December 31, 2019.
The Promissory Notes are not convertible into securities of the Company.
The net proceeds from the Debt Financing will be used to fund the
Company's general working capital requirements.
G. Scott Paterson, a director of the Company, participated in the
Promissory Note financing and was issued a Promissory Note in the
principal amount of USD$100,000 and is considered to be a "related
party" for the purposes of MI 61-101 and Mr. Paterson's participation in
the Debt Financing is considered to be a "related party transaction" for
the purposes of MI 61-101.
Change of Auditor
The Company also announces that it has changed its auditor from UHY
McGovern Hurley LLP (the "Former Auditor") to Davidson & Company LLP
(the "Successor Auditor") effective February 6, 2019. At the request of
the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company
and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor
Auditor as the Company's auditor effective February 6, 2019, until the
next Annual General Meeting of the Company.
The Former Auditor has not expressed any modified opinion in its audit
reports for the Company's two most recent financial years. To the
knowledge of the Company, there are no "reportable events" (as the term
is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous
Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102")) between the Company and the
Former Auditor.
In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together
with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor
Auditor, have been reviewed by the board of directors of the Company and
filed on SEDAR.
Clarification of Previous News Release
The Company also wishes to correct an inadvertent error in its prior
news release dated October 1, 2018. There was an administrative error
made by a service provider in calculating the number of common share
purchase warrants outstanding as of the closing of the transaction
pursuant to which Halo acquired all of the issued and outstanding
securities of ANM, Inc. (the "Transaction"). Specifically, the previous
news release noted that 32,658,735 common share purchase warrants were
issued following the conversion of the offered securities and completion
of the Transaction. Additionally, the previous news release noted that,
upon closing of the Transaction, Halo had an aggregate of 133,781,986
common share purchase warrants issued and outstanding with an average
exercise price of $0.75 for an aggregate exercise price of approximately
$101 million. Halo clarifies that 36,414,620 common share purchase
warrants were issued following the conversion of the offered securities
and completion of the Transaction. In addition, upon closing of the
Transaction, Halo had an aggregate of 131,942,824 common share purchase
warrants issued and outstanding with an average exercise price of $0.737
for an aggregate exercise price of approximately $97.2 million. As of
the date hereof, Halo has 157,510,514 Common Shares issued and
outstanding and the following securities outstanding that are
convertible into Common Shares: (i) 130,752,245 common share purchase
warrants, (ii) 2,651,207 agents' compensation options (which are each
convertible into one Common Share and one common share purchase
warrant), and (iii) 12,268,848 options to purchase Common Shares.
ABOUT HALO
Halo is a cannabis extraction company that develops and manufactures
quality cannabis oils and concentrates, which are the fastest growing
segments in the cannabis industry. Halo has expertise in all major
cannabis manufacturing processes, leveraging proprietary processes and
products, and has produced over 3.0M grams of oils and concentrates
since inception. The forward-thinking company is led by a strong
management team with deep industry knowledge and blue-chip experience.
The Company is currently operating in California, Nevada and Oregon as
well as Lesotho Africa through a strategic partnership. With a
consumer-centric focus, Halo will continue to market innovative branded
and private label products across multiple product categories.
For further information regarding Halo, see Halo’s disclosure documents
on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and
Statements
This press release contains certain “forward-looking information”
within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may
also contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements”
within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking
information and forward-looking statements are not representative of
historical facts or information or current condition, but instead
represent only Halo’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or
objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and
outside of Halo’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information
or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of
forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not
expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”,
“intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or
variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that
certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or
“will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”.
The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained
herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning the
completion of the Debt Settlement, the issuance of the Debt Settlement
Shares, the issuance of the Compensation Shares, the completion of the
Acquisition, the issuance of the Acquisition Shares, the increased gross
margins expected from the lease amendment, the intention of the Company
to obtain city and state cannabis manufacturing and distribution
licenses for the L13 Premises, the intention of the Company to expand
the L9 Premises to include the L13 Premises and the expected increase to
the Company's manufacturing and distribution capacity.
By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Halo
is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject
to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may
cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements
of Halo to be materially different from those expressed or implied by
such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the
forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in
this press release, Halo has made certain assumptions.
Among others, the key factors that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking
information and statements are the following: delays in obtaining the
necessary approvals from the Exchange; delays in obtaining approvals
from municipal and state regulators, adverse changes in applicable laws;
changes in general economic, business and political conditions,
including changes in the financial markets and the other risks disclosed
in the most recent management information circular (including the
documents incorporated by reference therein). Should one or more of
these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should
assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements
prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described
herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or
expected.
Although Halo believes that the assumptions and factors used in
preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking
information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be
placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee
can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will
prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ
materially from those anticipated in such information and statements.
Key assumptions used herein are that employees and independent
contractors will enter into amended agreements reflecting the terms of
the Compensation Options, the Debt Settlement and the Acquisition will
be completed, including on the current terms and anticipated timing,
that the Exchange will not withhold or delay the completion of the Debt
Settlement, the Acquisition, the issuance of the Compensation Shares or
the issuance of the Director Compensation Shares, that the Company will
be able to obtain city and state cannabis manufacturing and
distribution licenses for the L13 Premises, that the Company will be
able to expand the L9 Premises to include the L13 Premises and that the
manufacturing and distribution capacity of the additional premises will
meet the current expectations of management. The forward-looking
information and forward-looking statements contained in this press
release are made as of the date of this press release, and Halo does not
undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or
forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein,
except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent
written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable
to Halo or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its
entirety by this notice.
