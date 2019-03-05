Halo Top Creamery : Launches First National Television Advertisements with “Ice Cream for Adults” Campaign

Today, Halo Top Creamery, the maker of delicious ice cream with only
280-360 calories per pint, is announcing the launch of its first
integrated national TV ad campaign in the United States. The campaign,
“Ice Cream for Adults™,” was created in partnership with creative
agency, 72andSunny New York and will run across broadcast,
digital and social channels beginning today and extending throughout the
summer.
Directed by award-winning director, Tim Godsall, and produced by
Anonymous Content, the new campaign “Ice Cream for Adults,” parodies the
perils of adulthood juxtaposing the simplicities of being a kid with the
stresses of being an adult. Let's face it — sometimes adults deserve ice
cream more than kids who don’t deal with the pressures and
responsibilities of life. From mortgages, to awkward online dating, to
accidentally hitting “reply all” on a work email, Halo Top® understands
that adulting can be complicated, but ice cream shouldn’t be. Finally,
adults can enjoy delicious ice cream any time they want with only
280-360 calories per pint.
“We created Halo Top to be able to eat ice cream as much as we wanted
and I believe everyone can relate to the need for ice cream after a
rough day,” said Justin Woolverton, CEO & Founder. “We’re excited to
bring this concept to life and feel like it’s a great way to demonstrate
that Halo Top is exactly what adults have been waiting for – delicious
ice cream with around 300 calories per pint.”
Halo Top® also enlisted reality TV personality, Nick Viall, for a cameo
in the spot titled “Love.” After getting his heart broken (a few times)
on national television, Viall is one adult that deserves ice cream and
can finally feel good about eating it any time with Halo Top®.
In the four 30 second “Ice Cream for Adults” spots, a seemingly ordinary
ice cream truck attracts a variety of young kids eager to enjoy some ice
cream. To their surprise, they’re greeted by Halo Top’s quick-witted ice
cream man, who imparts some (unsolicited) cynical life lessons and
explains why adults deserve Halo Top® more than they do. The four ads
include:
-
“Mortgage”
- Instead of ice cream, kids are given some unwanted life lessons
on mortgages that even adults still don't quite understand.
-
“Love”
- Two young lovebirds receive a disappointing crash course on the
reality of love from notorious reality TV star, Nick Viall.
-
“Swiping”
- When you keep swiping right and still can't get a match - ice
cream is the next best option.
-
“Work”
- The moment when you realize homework is nothing compared to
actual work and your mom’s dream job isn’t so dreamy.
“Ice Cream for Adults” will officially kick off tonight, March 5, and
will continue to air throughout the summer. The integrated ad campaign
will be amplified across digital and social channels beginning today.
Named in Nielsen’s 2018 Top 25 Breakthrough Innovation Awards for the
U.S. market, Halo Top® has disrupted the ice cream industry and
influenced the growth of the category. Halo Top® is known for its
wide-ranging collection of dairy and non-dairy flavors with just 280-360
calories per pint. To taste the latest flavors from Halo Top®, head over
to the freezer section of grocery retailers nationwide or visit https://shop.halotop.com
for online purchases today. To learn more about Halo Top®, visit www.halotop.com
or Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
About Halo Top Creamery
Los Angeles-based Halo Top Creamery was founded in 2011 by former lawyer
turned ice cream aficionado Justin Woolverton while he was on a quest to
find an ice cream he could feel good about eating. Delivering premium
ice cream people can actually feel good about eating, Halo Top® is
crafted with only the finest ingredients. Halo Top® is available
nationwide in the freezer aisle. For more information, please visit www.halotop.com or
follow Halo Top® on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
