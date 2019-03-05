Log in
Halo Top Creamery : Launches First National Television Advertisements with “Ice Cream for Adults” Campaign

03/05/2019 | 10:36am EST

Kicking off during ABC’s ‘The Bachelor,’ Halo Top rolls out its first national television campaign highlighting why adults (and not kids) deserve its delicious ice cream, featuring a cameo from reality TV star, Nick Viall

Today, Halo Top Creamery, the maker of delicious ice cream with only 280-360 calories per pint, is announcing the launch of its first integrated national TV ad campaign in the United States. The campaign, “Ice Cream for Adults™,” was created in partnership with creative agency, 72andSunny New York and will run across broadcast, digital and social channels beginning today and extending throughout the summer.

Directed by award-winning director, Tim Godsall, and produced by Anonymous Content, the new campaign “Ice Cream for Adults,” parodies the perils of adulthood juxtaposing the simplicities of being a kid with the stresses of being an adult. Let's face it — sometimes adults deserve ice cream more than kids who don’t deal with the pressures and responsibilities of life. From mortgages, to awkward online dating, to accidentally hitting “reply all” on a work email, Halo Top® understands that adulting can be complicated, but ice cream shouldn’t be. Finally, adults can enjoy delicious ice cream any time they want with only 280-360 calories per pint.

“We created Halo Top to be able to eat ice cream as much as we wanted and I believe everyone can relate to the need for ice cream after a rough day,” said Justin Woolverton, CEO & Founder. “We’re excited to bring this concept to life and feel like it’s a great way to demonstrate that Halo Top is exactly what adults have been waiting for – delicious ice cream with around 300 calories per pint.”

Halo Top® also enlisted reality TV personality, Nick Viall, for a cameo in the spot titled “Love.” After getting his heart broken (a few times) on national television, Viall is one adult that deserves ice cream and can finally feel good about eating it any time with Halo Top®.

In the four 30 second “Ice Cream for Adults” spots, a seemingly ordinary ice cream truck attracts a variety of young kids eager to enjoy some ice cream. To their surprise, they’re greeted by Halo Top’s quick-witted ice cream man, who imparts some (unsolicited) cynical life lessons and explains why adults deserve Halo Top® more than they do. The four ads include:

  • “Mortgage” - Instead of ice cream, kids are given some unwanted life lessons on mortgages that even adults still don't quite understand.
  • “Love” - Two young lovebirds receive a disappointing crash course on the reality of love from notorious reality TV star, Nick Viall.
  • “Swiping” - When you keep swiping right and still can't get a match - ice cream is the next best option.
  • “Work” - The moment when you realize homework is nothing compared to actual work and your mom’s dream job isn’t so dreamy.

“Ice Cream for Adults” will officially kick off tonight, March 5, and will continue to air throughout the summer. The integrated ad campaign will be amplified across digital and social channels beginning today. Named in Nielsen’s 2018 Top 25 Breakthrough Innovation Awards for the U.S. market, Halo Top® has disrupted the ice cream industry and influenced the growth of the category. Halo Top® is known for its wide-ranging collection of dairy and non-dairy flavors with just 280-360 calories per pint. To taste the latest flavors from Halo Top®, head over to the freezer section of grocery retailers nationwide or visit https://shop.halotop.com for online purchases today. To learn more about Halo Top®, visit www.halotop.com or FacebookInstagram or Twitter.

About Halo Top Creamery

Los Angeles-based Halo Top Creamery was founded in 2011 by former lawyer turned ice cream aficionado Justin Woolverton while he was on a quest to find an ice cream he could feel good about eating. Delivering premium ice cream people can actually feel good about eating, Halo Top® is crafted with only the finest ingredients. Halo Top® is available nationwide in the freezer aisle. For more information, please visit www.halotop.com or follow Halo Top® on FacebookInstagram or Twitter.


