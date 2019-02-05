Halo Top Unveils New Snackable Mini Ice Cream Bars – Halo Top Pops – At Just 50-60 Calories

Halo Top expands its product line with conveniently snackable Halo Top Pops in four delicious flavors, giving 1,000 fans the exclusive first-taste for FREE on Valentine’s Day

Halo Top Creamery is thrilled to introduce Halo Top Pops—snackable mini ice cream pops that come in four delicious flavor options packed six to a box. Halo Top Pops contain 50-60 calories per pop and are easy on the sugar, giving fans the same Halo Top® they know and love—only now with 100% more stick. Even better, these mini ice cream pops are portion-controlled and a good source of protein, so they are perfect for snacking and sharing.

Halo Top Pops will launch in four flagship flavors, including a brand-new Halo Top® flavor, Strawberry Cheesecake. The four flavors include:

Strawberry Cheesecake : For those who want to have their (cheese) cake and eat it too, this strawberry cheesecake-flavored ice cream gets even better with a graham cracker swirl

: For those who want to have their (cheese) cake and eat it too, this strawberry cheesecake-flavored ice cream gets even better with a graham cracker swirl Mint Chip: A cool, refreshing pop with mint ice cream packed with chocolate chips that add the perfect crunch to every bite

A cool, refreshing pop with mint ice cream packed with chocolate chips that add the perfect crunch to every bite Peanut Butter Swirl : Our most popular pint packed into a pop, complete with a peanut butter swirl you can’t live without

: Our most popular pint packed into a pop, complete with a peanut butter swirl you can’t live without Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough: The classic comfort of cookie dough chunks and chocolate chips conveniently packed into a vanilla pop

“We love ice cream in all forms and these pops seemed like the next logical place to take our brand,” said Doug Bouton, President & COO of Halo Top Creamery. “We tried to choose an ideal size for portion-control, but also made sure to pack six to a box so there are plenty to go around!”

To celebrate the launch of Halo Top Pops, Halo Top Creamery will take over Vanderbilt Hall at New York City’s Grand Central Terminal. For one-day-only on Valentine’s Day, the brand will give away 30,000 pops for FREE while supplies last. Halo Top® knows that Valentine’s Day doesn’t always go as planned, so the brand is here to sweeten your day regardless of your relationship status. On February 14th, guests can enter one of four lanes (single, taken, it’s complicated or just hungry) that best reflect their relationship status to receive a free Halo Top Pop. Each one of these lanes correspond to one of the four flavors of pops:

Single x Strawberry Cheesecake

x Taken x Peanut Butter Swirl

x It’s Complicated x Mint Chip

x Just Hungry x Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

In addition, fans nationwide have the opportunity to engage in this experience online and be the first to sample Halo Top Pops completely FREE. On February 14th, Halo Top is offering 1,000 fans one FREE box of Halo Top Pops. Fans can follow the link HERE beginning at 12:00pm EST and, similar to the NYC pop-up, select your relationship status, follow that path to your free pop and enter the code HALOTOPPOPS at checkout.*

Named in Nielsen’s 2018 Top 25 Breakthrough Innovation Awards for the U.S. market, Halo Top® has disrupted the ice cream category and influenced the growth of the industry. Halo Top® is known for its wide-ranging collection of dairy and non-dairy flavors with just 280-360 calories per pint. Halo Top Pops are the latest addition to the Halo Top® family, giving ice cream lovers another delicious option they can feel good about eating. Halo Top Pops will be available beginning February in the Midwest, Texas and California, followed by the Northeast, and will roll out to select national retailers in May 2019. Halo Top Pops are also available nationwide beginning today on the brand’s very own digital Halo Top Shop at https://shop.halotop.com/collections/pop-pack. To learn more about Halo Top®, visit www.halotop.com. or Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

*Limit one box of Halo Top® Pops per customer (6 pops per box) only while supplies last. Shipping and handling are included in the promotion and product will be delivered between 2/19/19–3/1/19. Offer available to U.S. residents only and void where prohibited.

About Halo Top Creamery

Los Angeles-based Halo Top Creamery was founded in 2011 by former lawyer turned ice cream aficionado Justin Woolverton while he was on a quest to find an ice cream he could feel good about eating. Delivering premium ice cream people can actually feel good about eating, Halo Top® is crafted with only the finest ingredients. Halo Top® is available nationwide in the freezer aisle. For more information, please visit www.halotop.com or follow Halo Top® on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

