Halo Top Creamery is thrilled to introduce Halo Top Pops—snackable mini
ice cream pops that come in four delicious flavor options packed six to
a box. Halo Top Pops contain 50-60 calories per pop and are easy on the
sugar, giving fans the same Halo Top® they know and love—only now with
100% more stick. Even better, these mini ice cream pops are
portion-controlled and a good source of protein, so they are perfect for
snacking and sharing.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005659/en/
Halo Top Unveils New Snackable Mini Ice Cream Bars – Halo Top Pops – At Just 50-60 Calories (Photo: Business Wire)
Halo Top Pops will launch in four flagship flavors, including a
brand-new Halo Top® flavor, Strawberry Cheesecake. The four flavors
include:
-
Strawberry Cheesecake: For those who want to have their
(cheese) cake and eat it too, this strawberry cheesecake-flavored ice
cream gets even better with a graham cracker swirl
-
Mint Chip: A cool, refreshing pop with mint ice cream packed
with chocolate chips that add the perfect crunch to every bite
-
Peanut Butter Swirl: Our most popular pint packed into a pop,
complete with a peanut butter swirl you can’t live without
-
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough: The classic comfort of cookie
dough chunks and chocolate chips conveniently packed into a vanilla pop
“We love ice cream in all forms and these pops seemed like the next
logical place to take our brand,” said Doug Bouton, President & COO of
Halo Top Creamery. “We tried to choose an ideal size for
portion-control, but also made sure to pack six to a box so there are
plenty to go around!”
To celebrate the launch of Halo Top Pops, Halo Top Creamery will take
over Vanderbilt Hall at New York City’s Grand Central Terminal. For
one-day-only on Valentine’s Day, the brand will give away 30,000 pops
for FREE while supplies last. Halo Top® knows that Valentine’s Day
doesn’t always go as planned, so the brand is here to sweeten your day regardless
of your relationship status. On February 14th, guests can
enter one of four lanes (single, taken, it’s complicated or
just hungry) that best reflect their relationship status to receive
a free Halo Top Pop. Each one of these lanes correspond to one of
the four flavors of pops:
-
Single x Strawberry Cheesecake
-
Taken x Peanut Butter Swirl
-
It’s Complicated x Mint Chip
-
Just Hungry x Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
In addition, fans nationwide have the opportunity to engage in this
experience online and be the first to sample Halo Top Pops completely
FREE. On February 14th, Halo Top is offering 1,000 fans one
FREE box of Halo Top Pops. Fans can follow the link HERE
beginning at 12:00pm EST and, similar to the NYC pop-up, select your
relationship status, follow that path to your free pop and enter the
code HALOTOPPOPS at checkout.*
Named in Nielsen’s 2018 Top 25 Breakthrough Innovation Awards for the
U.S. market, Halo Top® has disrupted the ice cream category and
influenced the growth of the industry. Halo Top® is known for its
wide-ranging collection of dairy and non-dairy flavors with just 280-360
calories per pint. Halo Top Pops are the latest addition to the Halo
Top® family, giving ice cream lovers another delicious option they can
feel good about eating. Halo Top Pops will be available beginning
February in the Midwest, Texas and California, followed by the
Northeast, and will roll out to select national retailers in May 2019.
Halo Top Pops are also available nationwide beginning today on the
brand’s very own digital Halo Top Shop at https://shop.halotop.com/collections/pop-pack.
To learn more about Halo Top®, visit www.halotop.com.
or Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
*Limit one box of Halo Top® Pops per customer (6 pops per box) only
while supplies last. Shipping and handling are included in the promotion
and product will be delivered between 2/19/19–3/1/19. Offer available to
U.S. residents only and void where prohibited.
About Halo Top Creamery
Los Angeles-based Halo Top Creamery was founded in 2011 by former lawyer
turned ice cream aficionado Justin Woolverton while he was on a quest to
find an ice cream he could feel good about eating. Delivering premium
ice cream people can actually feel good about eating, Halo Top® is
crafted with only the finest ingredients. Halo Top® is available
nationwide in the freezer aisle. For more information, please visit www.halotop.com or
follow Halo Top® on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005659/en/