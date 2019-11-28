Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates Whether The Sale Of These Companies Is Fair To Shareholders – IPHS, CISN, LPT, AXE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 09:03am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHS) 
The investigation concerns whether Innophos and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Innophos to an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC for $32.00 per share. If you are an Innophos shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/innophos-holdings-inc-iphs-stock-merger-one-rock/.

Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN) 
The investigation concerns whether Cision and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Cision to an affiliate of Platinum Equity for $10.00 per share. If you are a Cision shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/cision-ltd-cisn-stock-merger-platinum-equity/.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE: LPT) 
The investigation concerns whether Liberty and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Liberty to Prologis, Inc. for 0.675x of a Prologis share for each Liberty share. If you are a Liberty shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/liberty-property-trust-lpt-prologis-stock-merger/.

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) 
The investigation concerns whether Anixter and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Anixter to an affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. If you are an Anixter shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/anixter-international-inc-axe-stock-merger-clayton-dubilier/.

On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:23aSUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS : Statement on the Expert Report of the interdisciplinary Working Group on “Mobile Communications and Radiation” The Working Group provides clarity on 5G and proposes two realistic expansion options for Swiss mobile communication networks
PU
09:22aPASHA BRANDS : IIROC Trading Halt - CRFT
AQ
09:21aSMOKER BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2019 : All The Best Charcoal, Pellet, Gas & Electric Smoker Deals Rounded Up by Deal Stripe
BU
09:21aStocks slid for Thanksgiving
09:19aANNKE : Reveals Biggest Black Friday Deals 2019, Most Mega All-Year-Round Shopping Boom
BU
09:18aACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC : Publication of Prospectus
PU
09:18aNASDAQ : Result of Realkredit Danmark's bond sales in series 10F and 10G
PU
09:16aALLERGAN : Form 8.3 -
DJ
09:16aTATA STEEL : Fix steel unit or drop it, top Thyssenkrupp investor says
RE
09:13aSCHRODERS : The EU declares climate emergency
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SHENZHEN GOODIX TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : China's major shareholders sell A-shares, pressuring markets
2Oil trader IMMS sues Lebanon's BankMed for $1 billion - court filing
3JAPAN EXCHANGE : Sosei Heptares announces that the COPD treatment Ultibro Breezhaler has been included in t..
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Hong Kong Listing Boosts Alibaba Stock
5PORR AG : Q3/19: PORR AG with high order backlog and updated guidance for 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group