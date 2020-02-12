Log in
Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates Whether The Sale Of These Companies Is Fair To Shareholders – WAAS, DLPH, FG, IBKC

02/12/2020 | 01:18pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders:

AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE: WAAS)
The investigation concerns whether AquaVenture and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of AquaVenture to Culligan for $27.10 per share. If you are an AquaVenture shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/aquaventure-holdings-limited-waas-stock-merger-culligan/.

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH)
The investigation concerns whether Delphi Technologies and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Delphi Technologies to BorgWarner Inc. If you are a Delphi Technologies shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/delphi-technologies-plc-dlph-stock-merger-borgwarner/.

FGL Holdings (NYSE: FG)
The investigation concerns whether FGL Holdings and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of FGL Holdings to Fidelity National Financial, Inc. If you are an FGL Holdings shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/fgl-holdings-fg-stock-merger-fidelity-national/.

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC)
The investigation concerns whether IBERIABANK and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed merger between IBERIABANK and First Horizon National Corp. If you are an IBERIABANK shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/iberiabank-corporation-ibkc-first-horizon-stock-merger/.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
