Halpern Enterprises : Pho 24 Coming to The Shops at Belmont in Smyrna

Pho 24 Coming to The Shops at Belmont in Smyrna

03/25/2019

March 25, 2019

Pho 24 Noodle House & Grill will open its eighth restaurant at The Shops at Belmont. The Atlanta-based Vietnamese restaurant will occupy a 3,850-square-foot endcap with patio.

'Pho 24 adds yet another culinary dimension to The Shops at Belmont retail district,' said Halpern Regional Leasing Director John Brozovic. 'We really want to have a restaurant for everyone at Belmont, so we're excited to bring this popular noodle soup concept into the mix.'

Serving pho, banh mi and rice dishes, Pho 24 has locations in Atlantic Station, downtown Atlanta, Buford, Chamblee, Duluth, Lawrenceville and Sandy Springs.

Halpern Enterprises developed The Shops at Belmont in 2016. The retail district includes J. Christopher's, Cielo Blue Mexican Grill & Cantina, Creatwood Tavern, Real Subs Café & Deli, Sprint, Allure Nails & Spa, Dakotas Boutique, N'Style Barber Shop, Hearing Solutions, Belmont Dry Cleaners, and forthcoming Your Pie, opening this spring.

In addition to restaurants and retail, The Belmont mixed-use development features Belmont Physicians Center, Smyrna Elementary School, Village at Belmont single-family homes and 400 Belmont luxury apartment community.

Phase II of The Shops at Belmont has 1,200 to 3,900 square feet remaining for lease. Contact John Brozovic or Benjamin Halpern for more information.

Halpern Enterprises Inc. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 17:04:09 UTC
