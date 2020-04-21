Log in
Halstatt Charitable Foundation : Donates 4,500 KN95 Masks to Florida Healthcare Organizations

04/21/2020 | 09:06am EDT

Donation Supports the Naples Community Hospital, David Lawrence Center and the Palm Beach County Firefighters Wellness Center

Halstatt Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of family-owned investment firm, Halstatt, today announced the donation of more than 4,500 KN95 masks to healthcare organizations across Florida. The masks will help protect healthcare workers who are on the front lines of battling the COVID-19 crisis.

“We saw a tremendous opportunity to be able to help the community and support our healthcare heroes. We are all in this together and are honored to be able to provide healthcare workers with much needed supplies,” said Jennifer Sullivan, executive director, Halstatt Charitable Foundation.

“We appreciate the enduring donations that continue to come in that helps us, help our community. We thank you for this donation of masks that will allow us to continue to protect our healthcare providers who are devoted to keeping our community healthy,” said Paul Hiltz, president and CEO, NCH Healthcare System.

The masks were secured through one of Halstatt’s affiliate organizations that has business operations in China. They were airfreighted to Fort Myers and transported to meet the immediate needs of these organizations. The masks were delivered to the Naples Community Hospital, the David Lawrence Center also in Naples and donated to the Palm Beach Firefighters Benevolent Association for use by the Palm Beach County Firefighters Wellness Center. Naples Community Hospital received 3,000 masks, with 500 going to the David Lawrence Center and the remaining 1,000 were delivered to the Palm Beach County Firefighters Wellness Center.

“We are thrilled to be on the receiving end of this donation. Our healthcare providers are working tirelessly to provide care for the community. These supplies are in high demand as we battle this crisis. Thank you to the Halstatt Charitable Foundation for this very generous and much needed donation,” said John Villa, medical director, Palm Beach County Firefighters Wellness Center.

“We are extremely thankful to the Halstatt Charitable Foundation for donating these masks,” said Scott Burgess, CEO and president of David Lawrence Center. “Our frontline employees are battling this crisis daily helping those with increased depression, anxiety and substance use as a result of the uncertainty and isolation brought on by this pandemic. Having safe personal protective equipment available for staff and clients gives us all comfort.”

About Halstatt Charitable Foundation
The Halstatt Charitable Foundation leverages the time, talents and resources of the Sproul family along with the employees of Halstatt to support causes whose missions align with the mission statement of the foundation. The Foundation, through its charitable giving, will seek to continue making a meaningful difference in the communities in which we live, work and raise our children.

About Halstatt
Halstatt is a family-owned investment firm headquartered in Naples, Fla. The Sproul family has been instrumental in the development of Florida for more than half a century. Halstatt and its network of affiliated firms manage Halstatt’s capital across a broad range of asset classes as well as that of a select number of family office and institutional investors. www.halstatt.com


© Business Wire 2020
