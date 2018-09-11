Log in
Halyard Capital Announces Sale of Jun Group

09/11/2018 | 12:01am CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halyard Capital, a New York based private equity fund, announced the successful sale of its portfolio company, Jun Group to Advantage Solutions (“Advantage”), a leading business solutions provider. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.  The closing occurred earlier in September.

Jun Group is a New York based mobile video and branded content advertising platform serving many of the largest advertisers and publishers in the U.S. marketplace.  The world's best-known brands trust Jun Group to connect them with their customers because everything Jun Group does is viewable, brand-safe, and transparent. 

“We congratulate Mitchell Reichgut, Corey Weiner and the entire Jun Group team on building a tremendous business and attracting a high quality, strategic acquiror like Advantage,” said Bruce Eatroff, Founding Partner of Halyard Capital.  Eatroff added, “Over the last three years, Jun Group has been a true market leader in app-based mobile brand advertising.”

Brendyn Grimaldi, Principal from Halyard Capital added, “The successful exit of Jun Group is evidence of both the strength of the Jun Group team and business model and the substantial opportunity the Company has to continue its path of exceptional growth as part of the larger Advantage organization.”

Mitchell Reichgut, CEO of Jun Group, said “We thank the Halyard Capital team for their support and guidance.  As investors, they provided not just capital but experience and resources to help us grow our team and our business.”

Corey Weiner, President and COO of Jun Group added, “Halyard has been an excellent investment partner to our business and we appreciate the support and guidance of the entire team.”

Jun Group was advised on the sale transaction by investment bank, Petsky Prunier. Kramer Levin provided legal advice to Jun Group and Akin Gump represented Halyard Capital.

About Halyard Capital

Halyard Capital (www.halyard.com) is a New York-based private equity firm with over $600 million of capital under management, focused on buyout and growth equity investment opportunities in technology-enabled information, data analytics and business services companies that serve industry verticals with strong macroeconomic trends, such as Marketing Services, IT Services and Media. The firm has extensive experience and a proven track record within the performance-based marketing sector, having invested in businesses that include Datamyx, Aberdeen, EducationDynamics, SRAXmd and TRANZACT.

About Jun Group

Imagine advertising only to people who say they're interested. Jun Group does this at scale, building customized audiences by polling our network of 100MM people. We then deliver gorgeous, full-screen video, and branded content across their devices. The world's best-known brands trust Jun Group to connect them with their customers because everything Jun Group does is viewable, brand-safe, and transparent. "Jun" means truth. The company is based in New York, with offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Please visit http://www.jungroup.com or follow us on Twitter @jungroup or LinkedIn for more information.

For Media Inquiries, please contact Bruce Eatroff at beatroff@halyard.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
