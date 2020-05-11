Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hamilton Beach Brands Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 09:21pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company ("Hamilton Beach Brands" or the "Company") (NYSE: HBB) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

On May 11, 2020, Hamilton Beach Brands disclosed that it could not timely file its first quarter 2020 quarterly report due to "certain accounting irregularities with respect to the timing of recognition of selling and marketing expenses and the classification of certain expenditures within the statement of operations at its Mexican subsidiary." The Company also revealed that its "Audit Review Committee has commenced an internal investigation" regarding "the realizability of certain assets of the Mexican subsidiary."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.03, or nearly 9%, to close at $10.43 per share on May 11, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

BH_BH_BH_BH_BH_BH_BH_BH

Attorney Advertising

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:45pBANK OF MONTREAL : BMO and Manitoba Métis Federation Working Together to Transform Historic Portage and Main Building into Future Home of the Métis Nation Heritage Centre
AQ
09:41pFUJITSU : Offers Free Access to Intellectual Property Rights to Support Fight Against COVID-19
AQ
09:39pSALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC. : Announces Temporary Suspension of Quarterly Dividend
BU
09:38pSpace Conference Develops Solutions to Expand U.S. Leadership in Space
PR
09:31pJOSEMARIA RESOURCES : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
09:31pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market 2020-2024 | Growing Production of EVs to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
09:30pHAVILAH RESOURCES : West Kalkaroo Gold Drilling Results
PU
09:26pSOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : announces grant of waiver from strict compliance with rule 13.46(2)(b) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules and postponement of 2020 Annual General Meeting
AQ
09:25pdynaCERT Invests in the USA and Receives a Purchase Order for 3,000 HydraGEN Units
AW
09:24pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : U.S. auto industry workers return to jobs amid concerns of second virus wave
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : U.S. COVID-19 tests - What's out there and how well do they work?
2SUNOCO LP : SUNOCO LP: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
3MBIA INC. : MBIA: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
4Asian stocks set to fall on growing second virus wave fears
5DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY : DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group