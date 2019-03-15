Hamilton Bulldogs : BULLDOGS LOSE 3-1 IN NORTH BAY

The Hamilton Bulldogs opened their final road trip of the regular season Thursday night in North Bay with a 3-1 loss to the Battalion.

Battalion captain Justin Brazeauu scored an unassisted goal in both the 1st and 2nd periods to give the home team a 2-0 lead after forty minutes.

The Bulldogs came out hard in the 3rd period and Arthur Kaliyev fired a pass from behind the net to Tim Fleischer (8) in the slot who cut the Battalion lead in half to 2-1 only to see North Bay respond ten seconds later to restore the two-goal lead at 3-1.

Hamilton out-shot North Bay 34-28.

The loss drops the Bulldogs to 8th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

North Bay goal scorers were Justin Brazeau (59, 60) and Patrick Brown (3)

3 STARS:

1) Justin Brazaeu (NB)

2) Christian Propp (NB)

3) Nick King (NB)

The Bulldogs wrap up the regular season Saturday night in Sudbury when they take on the Wolves at 7 p.m.