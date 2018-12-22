Hamilton Lane : Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership

SCHEDULE 13D/A

CUSIP No. 407497 106

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13D

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934*

(Amendment No. 3)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated

(Name of Issuer)

Class A Common Stock, par value $0.001

(Title of Class of Securities)

407497 106

(CUSIP Number)

Lydia Gavalis General Counsel and Secretary Hamilton Lane Incorporated One Presidential Blvd., 4th Floor

Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Telephone: (610) 934-2222

with a copy to:

Kimberly K. Rubel Matthew H. Meyers Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP One Logan Square, Suite 2000

Philadelphia, PA 19103 Telephone: (215) 988-2700

(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)

December 13, 2018

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)

If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§ 240.13d-1(e), 240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box: o

Note : Schedules filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See Rule 240.13d-7 for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.

* The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

SCHEDULE 13D/A

CUSIP No. 407497 106

Name of Reporting Person (1)

HLA Investments, LLC

(2)Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group

(a) (b)

x ¨

(3)SEC Use Only

Source of Funds

(4)

OO

(5)

Check box if Disclosure of Legal Proceeding Is Required Pursuant to Items 2(d) or 2(e) ¨

Citizenship or Place of Organization

(6)

Delaware

(7)Sole Voting Power 0

Number of

Shares

Beneficially

Owned by

Each

Reporting

Person With

(8)

Shared Voting Power 29,811,543

(9)

Sole Dispositive Power 14,820,496

Shared Dispositive Power

(10)

0

(11)

Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person 29,811,543

(12)

Check box if the Aggregate Amount in Row (11) Excludes Certain Shares ¨

Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (11)

(13)

56.7%

Type of Reporting Person (See Instructions)

(14)

OO (Limited Liability Company)

SCHEDULE 13D/A

CUSIP No. 407497 106

Name of Reporting Person (1)

HRHLA, LLC

(2)Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group

(a) (b)

x ¨

(3)SEC Use Only

Source of Funds

(4)

OO

(5)

Check box if Disclosure of Legal Proceeding Is Required Pursuant to Items 2(d) or 2(e) ¨

Citizenship or Place of Organization

(6)

Delaware

(7)Sole Voting Power 0

Number of

Shares

Beneficially

Owned by

Each

Reporting

Person With

(8)

Shared Voting Power 29,811,543

(9)

Sole Dispositive Power 10,938,611

Shared Dispositive Power

(10)

3,881,885

(11)

Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person 29,811,543

(12)

Check box if the Aggregate Amount in Row (11) Excludes Certain Shares ¨

Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (11)

(13)

56.7%

Type of Reporting Person (See Instructions)

(14)

OO (Limited Liability Company)

SCHEDULE 13D/A

CUSIP No. 407497 106

Name of Reporting Person (1)

Hartley R. Rogers

(2)Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group

(a) (b)

x ¨

(3)SEC Use Only

Source of Funds

(4)

OO

(5)

Check box if Disclosure of Legal Proceeding Is Required Pursuant to Items 2(d) or 2(e) ¨

Citizenship or Place of Organization

(6)

U.S.A.

(7)Sole Voting Power 0

Number of

Shares

Beneficially

Owned by

Each

Reporting

Person With

(8)

Shared Voting Power 29,811,543

(9)

Sole Dispositive Power 11,085,733

Shared Dispositive Power

(10)

3,881,885

(11)

Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person 29,811,543

(12)

Check box if the Aggregate Amount in Row (11) Excludes Certain Shares ¨

Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (11)

(13)

56.7%

Type of Reporting Person (See Instructions)

(14)

IN

SCHEDULE 13D/A

CUSIP No. 407497 106

Name of Reporting Person (1)

Hamilton Lane Advisors, Inc.

(2)Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group

(a) (b)

x ¨

(3)SEC Use Only

Source of Funds

(4)

OO

(5)

Check box if Disclosure of Legal Proceeding Is Required Pursuant to Items 2(d) or 2(e) ¨

Citizenship or Place of Organization

(6)

Pennsylvania

Sole Voting Power

(7)

0

Number of

Shares

Beneficially

Owned by

Each

Reporting

Person With

(8)Shared Voting Power 2,579,104

(9)

Sole Dispositive Power 2,579,104

Shared Dispositive Power

(10)

0

(11)

Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person 2,579,104

(12)

Check box if the Aggregate Amount in Row (11) Excludes Certain Shares ¨

Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (11)

(13)

9.1%

Type of Reporting Person (See Instructions)

(14)

CO