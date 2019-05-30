Hamilton Lane : Annual Report

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FORM 10-K x ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 or ¨ TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from _______________________ to ___________________________ Commission file number 001-38021 HAMILTON LANE INCORPORATED (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 26-2482738 (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification No.) One Presidential Blvd., 4th Floor 19004 Bala Cynwyd, PA (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (610) 934-2222 Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Class A Common Stock, $0.001 par value per HLNE The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC share Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes x No ¨ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Act. Yes ¨ No x Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes x No ¨ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes x No ¨ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer x Accelerated filer ¨ Non-accelerated filer ¨ Smaller reporting company ¨ Emerging growth company ¨ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Yes ¨ No x The aggregate market value of Class A common stock held by non-affiliates of the registrant on September 28, 2018, based on the closing price of $44.28 for shares of the registrant's Class A common stock as reported by the Nasdaq Stock Market, was approximately $1,005.9 million. As of May 28, 2019, there were 27,360,570 shares of the registrant's Class A common stock and 23,516,439 shares of the registrant's Class B common stock outstanding. DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE Part III of this Form 10-K incorporates by reference information from the registrant's definitive proxy statement related to the 2019 annual meeting of stockholders.

Table of Contents Page PART I Item 1. Business 4 Item 1A. Risk Factors 30 Item 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments 61 Item 2. Properties 61 Item 3. Legal Proceedings 62 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 62 PART II Item 5. Market for Registrants' Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities 63 Item 6. Selected Financial Data 64 Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition 67 Item 7A. Qualitative and Quantitative Disclosures about Market Risk 91 Item 8. Consolidated Financial Statements and Supplementary Data 93 Item 9. Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure 133 Item 9A. Controls and Procedures 133 Item 9B. Other Information 134 PART III Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance 135 Item 11. Executive Compensation 135 Item 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters 135 Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence 135 Item 14. Principal Accountant Fees and Services 135 PART IV Item 15. Exhibits and Financial Statement Schedules 136 Item 16. Form 10-K Summary 136 Signatures 140 1

This Annual Report on Form 10-K ("Form 10-K") includes certain information regarding the historical performance of our specialized funds and customized separate accounts. An investment in shares of our Class A common stock is not an investment in our specialized funds or customized separate accounts. In considering the performance information relating to our specialized funds and customized separate accounts contained herein, prospective Class A common stockholders should bear in mind that the performance of our specialized funds and customized separate accounts is not indicative of the possible performance of shares of our Class A common stock and is also not necessarily indicative of the future results of our specialized funds or customized separate accounts, even if fund investments were in fact liquidated on the dates indicated, and there can be no assurance that our specialized funds or customized separate accounts will continue to achieve, or that future specialized funds and customized separate accounts will achieve, comparable results. We own or have rights to trademarks, service marks or trade names that we use in connection with the operation of our business. In addition, our names, logos and website names and addresses are owned by us or licensed by us. We also own or have the rights to copyrights that protect the content of our solutions. Solely for convenience, the trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights referred to in this Form 10-K are listed without the ©, ® and ™ symbols, but we will assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights or the rights of the applicable licensors to these trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights. This Form 10-K may include trademarks, service marks or trade names of other companies. Our use or display of other parties' trademarks, service marks, trade names or products is not intended to, and does not imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, the trademark, service mark or trade name owners. Unless otherwise indicated, information contained in this Form 10-K concerning our industry and the markets in which we operate is based on information from independent industry and research organizations, other third-party sources (including industry publications, surveys and forecasts), and management estimates. Management estimates are derived from publicly available information released by independent industry analysts and third-party sources, as well as data from our internal research, and are based on assumptions made by us upon reviewing such data and our knowledge of such industry and markets that we believe to be reasonable. Although we believe the data from these third-party sources is reliable, we have not independently verified any third-party information. Unless otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires, all references in this Form 10-K to "we," "us," "our," the "Company," "Hamilton Lane" and similar terms refer to Hamilton Lane Incorporated and its consolidated subsidiaries. As used in this Form 10-K, (i) the term "HLA" refers to Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. and (ii) the terms "Hamilton Lane Incorporated" and "HLI" refer solely to Hamilton Lane Incorporated, a Delaware corporation, and not to any of its subsidiaries. 2

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information Some of the statements in this Form 10-K may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss management's current expectations and projections relating to our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. All forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different, including risks relating to our ability to manage growth, fund performance, risk, changes in our regulatory environment and tax status; market conditions generally; our ability to access suitable investment opportunities for our clients; our ability to maintain our fee structure; our ability to attract and retain key employees; our ability to manage our obligations under our debt agreements; defaults by clients and third-party investors on their obligations to us; our ability to comply with investment guidelines set by our clients; and our ability to receive distributions from HLA to fund our payment of dividends, taxes and other expenses. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as additional risks that we face, you should refer to Part I, Item 1A of this Form 10-K under the heading "Risk Factors" and in our subsequent reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The forward-looking statements included in this Form 10-K are made only as of the date we filed this report. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law. 3

PART I Item 1. Business Our Company We are a global private markets investment solutions provider with approximately $ 61 billion of assets under management ("AUM"), and approximately $ 422 billion of assets under advisement ("AUA"). We work with our clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments, and we help them access a diversified set of such investment opportunities worldwide. Our clients are principally large, sophisticated, global investors that rely on our private markets expertise, deep industry relationships, differentiated investment access, risk management capabilities, proprietary data advantages and analytical tools to navigate the increasing complexity and opacity of private markets investing. While some maintain their own internal investment teams, our clients look to us for additional expertise, advice and outsourcing capabilities. We were founded in 1991 and have been dedicated to private markets investing for almost three decades. We currently have approximately 370 employees, including 115 investment professionals, operating throughout the United States and in London, Hong Kong, Munich, Rio de Janeiro, Seoul, Sydney, Tel Aviv, Tokyo and Toronto. A significant majority of our employees have equity interests in our Company. We offer a variety of investment solutions to address our clients' needs across a range of private markets, including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, growth equity and venture capital. These solutions are constructed from a range of investment types, including primary investments in funds managed by third-party managers, direct/co-investments alongside such funds and acquisitions of secondary stakes in such funds, with a number of our clients utilizing multiple investment types. These solutions are offered in a variety of formats covering some or all phases of private markets investment programs: Customized Separate Accounts : We design and build customized portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments to meet our clients' specific portfolio objectives with regard to return, risk tolerance, diversification and liquidity. We generally have discretionary investment authority over our customized separate accounts, which comprised approximately $ 50 billion of our AUM as of March 31, 2019 .

: We design and build customized portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments to meet our clients' specific portfolio objectives with regard to return, risk tolerance, diversification and liquidity. We generally have discretionary investment authority over our customized separate accounts, which comprised approximately $ 50 billion of our AUM as of March 31, 2019 . Specialized Funds : We organize, invest and manage specialized primary, secondary and direct/co-investment funds. Our specialized funds invest across a variety of private markets and include equity, equity-linked and credit funds offered on standard terms as well as shorter duration, opportunistically oriented funds. We launched our first specialized fund in 1997, and our product offerings have grown steadily, comprising approximately $ 11 billion of our AUM as of March 31, 2019 .

: We organize, invest and manage specialized primary, secondary and direct/co-investment funds. Our specialized funds invest across a variety of private markets and include equity, equity-linked and credit funds offered on standard terms as well as shorter duration, opportunistically oriented funds. We launched our first specialized fund in 1997, and our product offerings have grown steadily, comprising approximately $ 11 billion of our AUM as of March 31, 2019 . Advisory Services : We offer investment advisory services to assist clients in developing and implementing their private markets investment programs. Our investment advisory services include asset allocation, strategic plan creation, development of investment policies and guidelines, the screening and recommending of investments, legal negotiations, the monitoring of and reporting on investments and investment manager review and due diligence. Our advisory clients include some of the largest and most sophisticated private markets investors in the world. We had approximately $ 422 billion of AUA as of March 31, 2019 . 4

