Hamilton Lane : FORM 424B5

09/11/2019 | 05:07pm EDT
Form 424B5 - Prospectus [Rule 424(b)(5)]:
SEC Accession No. 0001433642-19-000096
Filing Date
2019-09-11
Accepted
2019-09-11 17:01:13
Documents
3

Document Format Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
1 424B5 hlnes-3asrfinalprosuppsept.htm 424B5 499443
2 orgchart33119a01.jpg GRAPHIC 429658
3 reg_image1a03.jpg GRAPHIC 27863
Complete submission text file 0001433642-19-000096.txt 1090368
Mailing Address ONE PRESIDENTIAL BOULEVARD4TH FLOORBALA CYNWYD PA 19004
Business Address ONE PRESIDENTIAL BOULEVARD4TH FLOORBALA CYNWYD PA 19004 (610) 934-2222
Hamilton Lane INC (Filer) CIK: 0001433642 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 262482738 | State of Incorp.: DE | Fiscal Year End: 0331
Type: 424B5 | Act: 33 | File No.: 333-227303 | Film No.: 191088909
SIC: 6282 Investment Advice
Assistant Director 7

Disclaimer

Hamilton Lane Inc. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 21:06:01 UTC
