Hamilton Lane : First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Presentation
08/06/2019 | 08:15pm EDT
Fiscal Year 2020 First Quarter Results
Earnings Presentation - August 6, 2019
Today's Speakers
Mario Giannini
Erik Hirsch
Randy Stilman
Chief Executive Officer
Vice Chairman
Chief Financial Officer
Period Highlights
Business Performance
Assets under management and fee-earning assets under management were approximately $64 billion and $35 billion, respectively, as of June 30, 2019, increases of 13% and 14% respectively, compared to June 30, 2018
Management and advisory fees have increased 19% compared to June 30, 2018
Financial Results
USD in millions except per share amounts
Q1 FY20
vs. Q1 FY19
vs. Q4 FY19
Management and advisory fees
$60.6
19 %
5 %
GAAP net income
$11.4
29 %
41 %
GAAP EPS
$0.42
8 %
35 %
Non-GAAP EPS1
$0.45
18 %
25 %
Fee Related Earnings1
$24.8
19 %
3 %
Adjusted EBITDA1
$29.7
(2)%
(5)%
Dividend
Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share of Class A common stock to record holders at the close of business on September 16, 2019
New Office Opening
Announced the expansion of presence in North America and opened an office in Toronto, Canada. Toronto represents our 16th location worldwide
1Non-GAAP earnings per share, Fee Related Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. For the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and for the reasons we believe the non-GAAP measures provide useful information, see pages 21 and 22 of this presentation.
Growing Asset Footprint & Influence
$473B
AUM & AUA
Total Assets Under Management/Advisement ($B)1
$500
Q-o-Q Growth
AUM: 5%
$59
$50
$64
$400
AUA: (3)%
$40
$410
$ 409
$374
$300
$35
$292
$32
$200
$24
$30
$189
$205
$22
$16
$19
$129
$147
$147
$100
$11
$13
$7
$95
$6
$77
$79
$81
$51
$36
$0
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
06/30/19
Total AUA
Total AUM
1Data as of calendar year end 12/31 unless otherwise noted. Numbers may not tie due to rounding.
Fee-Earning AUM Driving Revenues
Fee-Earning AUM growth continues and annual fee rates are stable
Total Fee-Earning Assets Under Management ($B)
.56%
.57%
.56%
.55%
.54%1
.57%2
$40
$35
$343
$35
$31
$30
$31
$27
$12
$11
$24
$10
$25
$10
$221
$7
$9
$20
$5
$15
$10
$21
$22
$20
$23
$17
$18
$16
$5
$0
Mar-15
Mar-16
Mar-17
Mar-18
Mar-19
Jun-18
Jun-19
*Numbers may not tie due to rounding
1Reflects retroactive fees of $0.5M from latest co-investment fund
2Reflects retroactive fees of $2.8M from latest co-investment fund
Customized Separate Accounts
Specialized Funds
Total Management Fee Revenues as a % of Average FEAUM
