Hamilton Lane : First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Presentation

Period Highlights

Business Performance

Assets under management and fee-earning assets under management were approximately $64 billion and $35 billion, respectively, as of June 30, 2019, increases of 13% and 14% respectively, compared to June 30, 2018

Management and advisory fees have increased 19% compared to June 30, 2018

Financial Results

USD in millions except per share amounts Q1 FY20 vs. Q1 FY19 vs. Q4 FY19 Management and advisory fees $60.6 19 % 5 % GAAP net income $11.4 29 % 41 % GAAP EPS $0.42 8 % 35 % Non-GAAP EPS1 $0.45 18 % 25 % Fee Related Earnings1 $24.8 19 % 3 % Adjusted EBITDA1 $29.7 (2)% (5)%

Dividend

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share of Class A common stock to record holders at the close of business on September 16, 2019

New Office Opening

Announced the expansion of presence in North America and opened an office in Toronto, Canada. Toronto represents our 16th location worldwide

1Non-GAAP earnings per share, Fee Related Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. For the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and for the reasons we believe the non-GAAP measures provide useful information, see pages 21 and 22 of this presentation.