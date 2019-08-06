Log in
Hamilton Lane : First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Presentation

08/06/2019 | 08:15pm EDT

Fiscal Year 2020 First Quarter Results

Earnings Presentation - August 6, 2019

Today's Speakers

Mario Giannini

Erik Hirsch

Randy Stilman

Chief Executive Officer

Vice Chairman

Chief Financial Officer

Hamilton Lane l Global Leader in the Private Markets

Page 2

Period Highlights

Business Performance

  • Assets under management and fee-earning assets under management were approximately $64 billion and $35 billion, respectively, as of June 30, 2019, increases of 13% and 14% respectively, compared to June 30, 2018
  • Management and advisory fees have increased 19% compared to June 30, 2018

Financial Results

USD in millions except per share amounts

Q1 FY20

vs. Q1 FY19

vs. Q4 FY19

Management and advisory fees

$60.6

19 %

5 %

GAAP net income

$11.4

29 %

41 %

GAAP EPS

$0.42

8 %

35 %

Non-GAAP EPS1

$0.45

18 %

25 %

Fee Related Earnings1

$24.8

19 %

3 %

Adjusted EBITDA1

$29.7

(2)%

(5)%

Dividend

  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share of Class A common stock to record holders at the close of business on September 16, 2019

New Office Opening

  • Announced the expansion of presence in North America and opened an office in Toronto, Canada. Toronto represents our 16th location worldwide

1Non-GAAP earnings per share, Fee Related Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. For the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and for the reasons we believe the non-GAAP measures provide useful information, see pages 21 and 22 of this presentation.

Hamilton Lane l Global Leader in the Private Markets

Page 3

Growing Asset Footprint & Influence

$473B

AUM & AUA

Total Assets Under Management/Advisement ($B)1

$500

Q-o-Q Growth

AUM: 5%

$59

$50

$64

$400

AUA: (3)%

$40

$410

$ 409

$374

$300

$35

$292

$32

$200

$24

$30

$189

$205

$22

$16

$19

$129

$147

$147

$100

$11

$13

$7

$95

$6

$77

$79

$81

$51

$36

$0

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

06/30/19

Total AUA

Total AUM

1Data as of calendar year end 12/31 unless otherwise noted. Numbers may not tie due to rounding.

Hamilton Lane l Global Leader in the Private Markets

Page 4

Fee-Earning AUM Driving Revenues

Fee-Earning AUM growth continues and annual fee rates are stable

Total Fee-Earning Assets Under Management ($B)

.56%

.57%

.56%

.55%

.54%1

.57%2

$40

$35

$343

$35

$31

$30

$31

$27

$12

$11

$24

$10

$25

$10

$221

$7

$9

$20

$5

$15

$10

$21

$22

$20

$23

$17

$18

$16

$5

$0

Mar-15

Mar-16

Mar-17

Mar-18

Mar-19

Jun-18

Jun-19

*Numbers may not tie due to rounding

1Reflects retroactive fees of $0.5M from latest co-investment fund

2Reflects retroactive fees of $2.8M from latest co-investment fund

Customized Separate Accounts

Specialized Funds

Total Management Fee Revenues as a % of Average FEAUM

Y-o-Y Drivers of Growth

Customized Separate Accounts:

Specialized Funds:

New client wins

Closed 4th co-investment fund and credit-oriented

Client re-ups

(2019 series) fund

Fundraising 5th secondary fund, credit-oriented (2020

series) fund, evergreen fund and fund-of-funds

Hamilton Lane l Global Leader in the Private Markets

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hamilton Lane Inc. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 00:14:01 UTC
