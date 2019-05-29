Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hamilton Lane : Q4 and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 07:09am EDT

Fiscal Year 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Earnings Presentation - May 29, 2019

Today's Speakers

Mario Giannini

Erik Hirsch

Randy Stilman

Jackie Rantanen

Chief Executive Officer

Vice Chairman

Chief Financial Officer

Head of Product Management

Hamilton Lane | Global Leader in the Private Markets

Page 2

Period Highlights

Business Performance

  • Total asset footprint (assets under management/advisement) reached approximately $484 billion, growing 7% compared to March 31, 2018
  • Assets under management and fee-earning assets under management were approximately $61 billion and $34 billion, respectively, as of March, 2019, increases of 14% and 9%, respectively, compared to March 31, 2018

Financial Results

USD in millions except per share amounts

Q4 FY19

FY19

vs. FY18

Management and advisory fees

$57.9

$217.8

12%

GAAP net income

$8.0

$33.6

94%

GAAP EPS

$0.31

$1.40

50%

Non-GAAP EPS1

$0.36

$1.91

16%

Fee Related Earnings1

$24.1

$89.9

11%

Adjusted EBITDA1

$31.3

$117.7

(11)%

Dividend

  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share of Class A common stock to record holders at the close of business on June 14, 2019, which represents a 29% increase from the prior dividend

1 Non-GAAP earnings per share, Fee Related Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. For the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, see pages 15 and 21 of this presentation.

Hamilton Lane | Global Leader in the Private Markets

Page 3

Growing Asset Footprint & Influence

Total Assets Under Management/Advisement ($B)1

$484B

AUM & AUA

$500

Y-o-Y Growth

$59

$61

AUA: 6%

AUM: 14%

$50

$422

$400

$410

$374

$40

$300

CAGR: 20%

$32

$35

$292

$200

$24

$30

$205

$189

$22

$16

$19

$129

$147

$147

$100

$11

$13

$95

$6

$7

$77

$79

$81

$51

$36

$0

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

3/31/19

Total AUA

Total AUM

1 Data as of calendar year end 12/31. Numbers may not tie due to rounding.

Hamilton Lane | Global Leader in the Private Markets

Page 4

Fee-Earning AUM Driving Revenues

Fee-Earning AUM growth continues...

Total Fee-Earning Assets Under Management ($B)

$40

0.56%

0.57%

0.56%

0.55%

$35

$31

$34

$30

$27

$25

$11

$24

$10

$20

$22

$7

$9

$5

$15

$10

$18

$21

$22

$17

$16

$5

$0

Mar-15

Mar-16

Mar-17

Mar-18

Mar-19

Customized Separate Accounts

Specialized Funds

Total Management Fee Revenues as a % of Average FEAUM

* Numbers may not tie due to rounding

...and annual fee rates are stable

Y-o-Y Drivers of Growth

Customized Separate Accounts:

Specialized Funds:

New client wins

Closed credit-oriented fund (2018)

Client re-ups

Fundraising co-investment,credit-oriented (2019)

and fund-of-funds products

Hamilton Lane | Global Leader in the Private Markets

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hamilton Lane Inc. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 11:08:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:26aNATIONAL SECURITY : Nat. Park staff, herdsmen, loggers conflicts deserve FG's attention- C-G
AQ
07:24aAIR PARTNER : Freight division continues to fly high with second year of record results
PU
07:24aMYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY : Announces Endorsement Partnership for Yolked® with Carli Lloyd, Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist, FIFA Women's World Cup Champion, and Captain of the United States Women's National Soccer Team
PU
07:24aZEDGE : to Report Third Fiscal Quarter 2019 Results
PU
07:24aROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Operating Results and Announces Financial and Strategic Alternatives Review
PU
07:24aINTERDIGITAL WIRELESS : Announces Proposed Private Offering of $350 Million of Senior Convertible Notes
PU
07:23aVALERITAS HOLDINGS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:20aDevon Energy exits Canada with $2.8 billion deal amid U.S. shale bet
RE
07:20aCARA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:20aHYUNDAI HCN : NEXO named a ‘game changer'
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : China ready to hit back at U.S. with rare earths - newspapers
2Canadian lawmakers fume after Facebook's Zuckerberg snubs invitation
3British and EU market watchdogs trade blows over market access after no-deal Brexit
4GOMSPACE GROUP AB : GOMSPACE : provider of nanosatellites) announces its quarterly results for the first quart..
5NASPERS LIMITED : NASPERS : Proposed listing of Naspers' international internet assets on Euronext Amsterdam a..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About