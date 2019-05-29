Hamilton Lane : Q4 and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Presentation

Fee-Earning AUM Driving Revenues
Fee-Earning AUM growth continues...
Total Fee-Earning Assets Under Management ($B)
|
$40
|
|
0.56%
|
0.57%
|
0.56%
|
|
0.55%
|
$35
|
|
|
|
|
$31
|
$34
|
$30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$27
|
|
|
$25
|
|
|
|
|
$11
|
|
$24
|
|
|
$10
|
|
|
|
|
$20
|
$22
|
$7
|
|
$9
|
|
|
$5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$10
|
|
|
|
$18
|
$21
|
$22
|
|
$17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$16
|
|
|
|
$5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar-15
|
|
Mar-16
|
Mar-17
|
Mar-18
|
Mar-19
|
|
Customized Separate Accounts
|
|
Specialized Funds
|
Total Management Fee Revenues as a % of Average FEAUM
|
|
|
|
* Numbers may not tie due to rounding
...and annual fee rates are stable
Y-o-Y Drivers of Growth
|
Customized Separate Accounts:
|
Specialized Funds:
|
•
|
New client wins
|
•
|
Closed credit-oriented fund (2018)
|
•
|
Client re-ups
|
•
|
Fundraising co-investment,credit-oriented (2019)
|
|
|
|
and fund-of-funds products
|
Hamilton Lane | Global Leader in the Private Markets
|
Page 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.