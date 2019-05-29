Hamilton Lane : Q4 and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Presentation

Period Highlights

Business Performance

Total asset footprint (assets under management/advisement) reached approximately $484 billion, growing 7% compared to March 31, 2018

Assets under management and fee-earning assets under management were approximately $61 billion and $34 billion, respectively, as of March, 2019, increases of 14% and 9%, respectively, compared to March 31, 2018

Financial Results

USD in millions except per share amounts Q4 FY19 FY19 vs. FY18 Management and advisory fees $57.9 $217.8 12% GAAP net income $8.0 $33.6 94% GAAP EPS $0.31 $1.40 50% Non-GAAP EPS1 $0.36 $1.91 16% Fee Related Earnings1 $24.1 $89.9 11% Adjusted EBITDA1 $31.3 $117.7 (11)%

Dividend

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share of Class A common stock to record holders at the close of business on June 14, 2019, which represents a 29% increase from the prior dividend

1 Non-GAAP earnings per share, Fee Related Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. For the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, see pages 15 and 21 of this presentation.