Hamilton Lane : Quarterly Report

HAMILTON LANE INCORPORATED

Delaware 26-2482738 (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification No.) One Presidential Blvd., 4 th Floor Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

As of February 4, 2019, there were 25,913,574 shares of the registrant's Class A common stock, par value $0.001, and 24,228,382 shares of the registrant's Class B common stock, par value $0.001, outstanding.

Table of Contents

Page

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements 3

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018 3

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 4

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 5

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 6

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 7

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 8

Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 23

Item 3. Qualitative and Quantitative Disclosures about Market Risk 45

Item 4. Controls and Procedures 47

PART II - OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1. Legal Proceedings 48

Item 1A. Risk Factors 48

Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 48

Item 6. Exhibits 49

Signatures 50

This Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q ("Form 10-Q") includes certain information regarding the historical performance of our specialized funds and customized separate accounts. An investment in shares of our Class A common stock is not an investment in our specialized funds or customized separate accounts. In considering the performance information relating to our specialized funds and customized separate accounts contained herein, current and prospective Class A common stockholders should bear in mind that the performance of our specialized funds and customized separate accounts is not indicative of the possible performance of shares of our Class A common stock and is also not necessarily indicative of the future results of our specialized funds or customized separate accounts, even if fund investments were in fact liquidated on the dates indicated, and there can be no assurance that our specialized funds or customized separate accounts will continue to achieve, or that future specialized funds and customized separate accounts will achieve, comparable results.

We own or have rights to trademarks, service marks or trade names that we use in connection with the operation of our business. In addition, our names, logos and website names and addresses are owned by us or licensed by us. We also own or have the rights to copyrights that protect the content of our solutions. Solely for convenience, the trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights referred to in this Form 10-Q are listed without the ©, ® and ™ symbols, but we will assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights or the rights of the applicable licensors to these trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights.

This Form 10-Q may include trademarks, service marks or trade names of other companies. Our use or display of other parties' trademarks, service marks, trade names or products is not intended to, and does not imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, the trademark, service mark or trade name owners.

Unless otherwise indicated, information contained in this Form 10-Q concerning our industry and the markets in which we operate is based on information from independent industry and research organizations, other third-party sources (including industry publications, surveys and forecasts), and management estimates. Management estimates are derived from publicly available information released by independent industry analysts and third-party sources, as well as data from our internal research, and are based on assumptions made by us upon reviewing such data and our knowledge of such industry and markets that we believe to be reasonable. Although we believe the data from these third-party sources is reliable, we have not independently verified any third-party information.

Unless otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires, all references in this Form 10-Q to "we," "us," "our," the "Company," "Hamilton Lane" and similar terms refer to Hamilton Lane Incorporated and its consolidated subsidiaries. As used in this Form 10-Q, (i) the term "HLA" refers to Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. and (ii) the terms "Hamilton Lane Incorporated" and "HLI" refer solely to Hamilton Lane Incorporated, a Delaware corporation, and not to any of its subsidiaries.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Some of the statements in this Form 10-Q may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss management's current expectations and projections relating to our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. All forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different, including risks relating to our ability to manage growth, fund performance, risk, changes in our regulatory environment and tax status; market conditions generally; our ability to access suitable investment opportunities for our clients; our ability to maintain our fee structure; our ability to attract and retain key employees; our ability to manage our obligations under our debt agreements; defaults by clients and third-party investors on their obligations to us; our ability to comply with investment guidelines set by our clients; our ability to consummate planned acquisitions and successfully integrate the acquired businesses with ours; and our ability to receive distributions from HLA to fund our payment of dividends, taxes and other expenses.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as additional risks that we face, you should refer to the "Risk Factors" detailed in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 (our "2018 Form 10-K") and in our subsequent reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The forward-looking statements included in this Form 10-Q are made only as of the date we filed this report. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law.

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATIONItem 1. Financial Statements

Hamilton Lane Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 31, 2018

March 31, 2018

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,596 Restricted cash 1,787 Fees receivable 14,924 Prepaid expenses 2,301 Due from related parties 3,236 Furniture, fixtures and equipment, net 4,782 Investments 137,253 Deferred income taxes 73,381 Other assets 8,535 Total assets $ 363,852$ 293,795 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable $ 2,445$ 1,700 Accrued compensation and benefits 32,798 8,092 Deferred incentive fee revenue 3,704 6,245 Debt 71,878 84,162 Accrued members' distribution 8,206 11,837 Payable to related parties pursuant to tax receivable agreement 58,378 34,133 Dividends payable 5,325 3,893 Other liabilities 7,987 7,659 Total liabilities 190,721 157,721 Commitments and contingencies (Note 14) Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, none issued - - Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 authorized; 25,915,770 and 23,139,476 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively 26 22 Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 authorized; 24,228,382 and 25,700,068 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively 24 26 Accumulated other comprehensive income 11 - Additional paid-in-capital 88,234 73,829 Retained earnings 15,311 4,549 Total Hamilton Lane Incorporated stockholders' equity 103,606 78,426 Non-controlling interests in general partnerships 6,554 7,266 Non-controlling interests in Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. 62,971 50,382 Total equity 173,131 136,074 Total liabilities and equity $ 363,852$ 293,795 See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements. 78,941

2,200

16,963

2,368

2,508

8,125

147,411

95,006

10,330

$

3

Hamilton Lane Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31,

2018

2017

Revenues

Management and advisory fees

Incentive fees

Total revenues Expenses

Compensation and benefits

General, administrative and other

Total expenses

Other income (expense)

Equity in income of investees Interest expense

Interest income

Other non-operating income

Total other income

Income before income taxes Income tax expense

Net income

Less: Income attributable to non-controlling interests in general partnerships

Less: Income attributable to non-controlling interests in Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C.

Net income (loss) attributable to Hamilton Lane Incorporated

681 16,776

$

55,617 $ 10,37965,996

23,843 13,91637,759

4,934

(767)

82

8,892

13,141

41,378

18,463

22,915

$

5,458

48,344 $ 16,67065,014

20,006 10,70430,710

2,895

(664)

67

4,188

6,486

40,790

22,957

17,833

768 23,374

$

(6,309)

Nine Months Ended December 31,2018

2017

159,844 $ 146,326

25,34720,098

185,191 166,424

73,236 60,247

36,65927,586

109,895 87,833

10,096 13,066

(2,260)

(5,282)

167 20,95128,954

472 4,16912,425

104,25091,016

25,660 29,337

78,59061,679

1,075 1,750

51,99056,086

$

25,525

$

3,843

Basic earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock Diluted earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock Dividends declared per share of Class A common stock

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements.

$ $ $

0.22

$

(0.35)

$

1.09

$ 0.21

(0.35)$

1.08$ 0.21

0.2125

$

0.175

$

0.6375

$ 0.525

4