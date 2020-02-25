Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hamilton Wingo, LLP : Adds New Associate Damian N. Williams at Law Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 10:43am EST

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas-based personal injury law firm Hamilton Wingo, LLP, is excited to announce the addition of Damian N. Williams as the firm's newest associate. 

“We are happy to welcome Damian to our team of trial lawyers,” said Chris Hamilton, owner and partner of Hamilton Wingo, LLP. “Damian is a gifted lawyer, and we are confident that his extensive experience in the courtroom will allow him to represent our firm’s clients well. The addition of Damian underscores our commitment to the clients we represent and furthers our ability to win substantial verdicts and settlements.”

Williams joins the firm after working the past three and a half years in insurance defense and commercial litigation in a Dallas law firm. 

"We are happy to welcome Damian to our team of trial lawyers," said Chris Hamilton, owner and partner of Hamilton Wingo, LLP. "Damian is a gifted lawyer, and we are confident that his extensive experience in the courtroom will allow him to represent our firm's clients well. The addition of Damian underscores our commitment to the clients we represent and furthers our ability to win substantial verdicts and settlements."

Williams is an experienced trial lawyer having tried more than 50 civil and criminal cases. He has worked on $70 million business disputes in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and successfully litigated many civil disputes with millions of dollars on the line. 

"The most important thing I have tried to do in my legal career is to help people in need and offer guidance, competency, and compassion in a difficult and often devastating time," said Williams. "I look forward to continuing in that role at Hamilton Wingo. I'm excited to join a firm whose partners have established such an excellent track record in recent years by winning substantial verdicts and settlements on behalf of their clients. I look forward to working with this impressive and dynamic group of trial lawyers."

A graduate of the Washington University in St. Louis School of Law, Williams earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Southern California. He is admitted to practice law in Texas, including the U.S. District Court for the Northern and Southern Districts of Texas. 

Williams is an active member of the community. He serves as a member of the Board of Directors and current Vice President for the nonprofit Focus on Teens, which services the homeless population of DISD and Fort Worth ISD. Damian is a panel-member of the City of Dallas Zoning Board of Adjustment, which is a position appointed by the Dallas City Council. He is a member of the Emerging Leaders in Philanthropy cohort with the Communities Foundation of Texas and a former co-chair of the Lawyers Against Domestic Violence Committee in the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers.

About Hamilton Wingo, LLP

Hamilton Wingo, LLP, is a personal injury trial firm based in Dallas, Texas. The trial lawyers specialize in representing people and companies in high-stakes, complex litigation on a contingency fee basis. They have obtained hundreds of millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements for their clients. For additional information, contact Jason Hartline at 214.234.7305 or email jhartline@hamiltonwingo.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hamilton-wingo-llp-adds-new-associate-damian-n-williams-at-law-firm-301002411.html

SOURCE Hamilton Wingo, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:54aDEERE MPANY : recognized as one of World's Most Ethical Companies
AQ
10:54aCompany Profile for MATHESON
BU
10:53aSEACOR : Cleancor acquires lng & cng fuel station to facilitate truck refueling along california's i-10 freight corridor
AQ
10:53aKRISENERGY : Updates on restructuring process Outcome of 2nd moratorium extension application
AQ
10:53aGOLD SPRINGS RESOURCE CORP : . will be exhibiting at the PDAC Mining Conference on March 1-4, 2020
AQ
10:53aFIRST MAJESTIC SILVER : Announces High-Grade Drill Results from its 2019 Exploration Program at the Ermitano project within the Santa Elena land package
AQ
10:53aKALIUM LAKES LIMITED : - Suspension from Official Quotation
AQ
10:53aImpact to focus Broken Hill exploration on Palladium-Platinum and other PGM's Signs Non-Binding MOU to market other metal rights
AQ
10:53aEESTOR CORPORATION : enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire Infinium Generation Ltd
AQ
10:53aBLACK TUSK RESOURCES : Talks mckenzie magnetometer survey results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group