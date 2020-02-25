Hamilton Wingo, LLP : Adds New Associate Damian N. Williams at Law Firm

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas-based personal injury law firm Hamilton Wingo, LLP, is excited to announce the addition of Damian N. Williams as the firm's newest associate.

Williams joins the firm after working the past three and a half years in insurance defense and commercial litigation in a Dallas law firm.

"We are happy to welcome Damian to our team of trial lawyers," said Chris Hamilton, owner and partner of Hamilton Wingo, LLP. "Damian is a gifted lawyer, and we are confident that his extensive experience in the courtroom will allow him to represent our firm's clients well. The addition of Damian underscores our commitment to the clients we represent and furthers our ability to win substantial verdicts and settlements."

Williams is an experienced trial lawyer having tried more than 50 civil and criminal cases. He has worked on $70 million business disputes in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and successfully litigated many civil disputes with millions of dollars on the line.

"The most important thing I have tried to do in my legal career is to help people in need and offer guidance, competency, and compassion in a difficult and often devastating time," said Williams. "I look forward to continuing in that role at Hamilton Wingo. I'm excited to join a firm whose partners have established such an excellent track record in recent years by winning substantial verdicts and settlements on behalf of their clients. I look forward to working with this impressive and dynamic group of trial lawyers."

A graduate of the Washington University in St. Louis School of Law, Williams earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Southern California. He is admitted to practice law in Texas, including the U.S. District Court for the Northern and Southern Districts of Texas.

Williams is an active member of the community. He serves as a member of the Board of Directors and current Vice President for the nonprofit Focus on Teens, which services the homeless population of DISD and Fort Worth ISD. Damian is a panel-member of the City of Dallas Zoning Board of Adjustment, which is a position appointed by the Dallas City Council. He is a member of the Emerging Leaders in Philanthropy cohort with the Communities Foundation of Texas and a former co-chair of the Lawyers Against Domestic Violence Committee in the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers.

About Hamilton Wingo, LLP

Hamilton Wingo, LLP, is a personal injury trial firm based in Dallas, Texas. The trial lawyers specialize in representing people and companies in high-stakes, complex litigation on a contingency fee basis. They have obtained hundreds of millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements for their clients. For additional information, contact Jason Hartline at 214.234.7305 or email jhartline@hamiltonwingo.com.

