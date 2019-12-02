Log in
Hammerson : Announcement of auction – Reopening of Federal Treasury notes

12/02/2019 | 06:00am EST

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 2 December 2019 Page 1 of 1

Announcement of auction

Reopening of Federal Treasury notes

As already announced in the issuance calendar for the fourth quarter of 2019, the Federal Government will reopen the

0 % Federal Treasury notes of 2019 fourth issue (2021) due on 10 December 2021

issued on 12 November 2019 - ISIN DE0001104784

by auction on 10 December 2019. An increase of € 4 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and retention quote). The current volume amounts to € 5 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Publication of invitation to bid:

Monday, 9 December 2019

Bidding period:

Tuesday, 10 December 2019

from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time

Inclusion in stock

exchange trading:

Tuesday, 10 December 2019

Value date:

Thursday, 12 December 2019

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 10:59:01 UTC
