Hammerson : Governor of Yunnan Province of the People's Republic of China calls on Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid

H. E. Mr. Ruan Chengfa, Governor of Yunnan Province, China, called on the Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Abdulla Shahid today.

At a meeting held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this afternoon, Minister Shahid welcomed the Governor and his delegation to the Maldives. He also highlighted on the close bilateral relations the Maldives and China shared, and discussed ways of further strengthening the existing ties between the two countries, especially in areas of trade, tourism, agriculture, sports and education.

Both the Minister and the Governor expressed confidence that the Maldives and China will continue working together both bilaterally and internationally on issues of mutual concern, to enhance the existing ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The Minister was accompanied by His Excellency Abdul Ghafoor Mohamed, Foreign Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Dr. Ali Naseer Mohamed, Secretary, Multilateral, Ms. Mariyam Seena, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ms. Maryam Bassama Farooq, Assistant Director at the Ministry.

ENDS