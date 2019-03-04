Log in
Hammond Manufacturing : Declaration of Special Dividend Payment

03/04/2019 | 05:35pm EST

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited

394 Edinburgh Road North

Guelph, Ontario, Canada

N1H 1E5

Toronto: (905) 456-3770

Guelph: (519) 822-2960

Fax: (519) 822-8987

PRESS RELEASE

Trade Symbol TSX:HMM.AHAMMOND MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED announces declaration of dividend payment:

GUELPH, ONTARIO - March 4, 2019

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited (HMCL) today announced that HMCL's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.02 per Class A Subordinate Voting Share and $0.02 per Class B Common share (not listed on the TSX) payable April 2, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2019. The ex-dividend date is March 14, 2019.

The board has not adopted a formal dividend policy, and no decision has been made with respect to the declaration of any future dividend.

Important Income Tax Information for Canadian Resident Shareholders

HMCL designates the entire amount of this dividend to be an "eligible dividend", as defined in subsection 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), as amended from time to time. This notice meets the requirement of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please contact your tax advisor if you have any questions with regard to the designation of the eligible dividend.

About Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures a broad range of products for the electronic and electrical products industry, including metallic and non-metallic enclosures, racks, small cases, outlet strips, surge suppressors and electronic transformers.

For information, contact:

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited Robert F. Hammond, Chairman and CEO Tel. (519) 822-2960

Fax. (519) 822-7289 Email: ir@hammfg.com

  • For Release March 4, 2019

Disclaimer

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 22:34:01 UTC
