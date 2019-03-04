Log in
Hammond Manufacturing : Fourth Quarter 2018

03/04/2019 | 05:35pm EST

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited

394 Edinburgh Road North

Guelph, Ontario, Canada

N1H 1E5

Toronto: (905) 456-3770

Guelph: (519) 822-2960

Fax: (519) 822-8987

PRESS RELEASE

Trade Symbol TSX:HMM.AHAMMOND MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED announces financial results for the year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018:

Year ending: Three months ending:

12/31/2018 12/31/2017

12/31/2018

12/31/2017

Net product sales

$145,602,000 $127,406,000

$34,369,000

30,772,000

Income from operating activities(*)

7,713,000 5,973,000

$1,597,000

1,210,000

Net income for the period

3,764,000 4,560,000

$274,000

818,000

Total comprehensive income for the period

5,296,000 3,519,000

$1,310,000

907,000

Earnings per share

Basic

$0.02

$0.07

Diluted

$0.02

$0.07

$0.33 $0.40

$0.33 $0.40

(*) Earnings from operations is before interest, foreign exchange, equity interest, other income and taxes NOTE: The interim financial results have not been review ed by an auditor

GUELPH, ONTARIO - March 4, 2019

To all employees and shareholders:

Our new orders slowed over the last months of the year. Combined with year-end adjustments, our reported profits are lower.

Compared to 2017, our results for last year are good and send us into 2019 with a focus on the need for continual improvements.

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures a broad range of products for the electronic and electrical products industry, including metallic and non-metallic enclosures, racks, small cases, outlet strips, surge suppressors and electronic transformers.

For information, contact:

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited Robert F. Hammond, Chairman and CEO Tel. (519) 822-2960

Fax. (519) 822-7289 Email: ir@hammfg.com

  • For Release March 4, 2019

Disclaimer

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 22:34:01 UTC
