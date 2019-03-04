Hammond Manufacturing : Fourth Quarter 2018

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited
PRESS RELEASE
Trade Symbol TSX:HMM.AHAMMOND MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED announces financial results for the year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018:
Year ending: Three months ending:
|
12/31/2018 12/31/2017
|
12/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
Net product sales
|
$145,602,000 $127,406,000
|
$34,369,000
|
30,772,000
|
Income from operating activities(*)
|
7,713,000 5,973,000
|
$1,597,000
|
1,210,000
|
Net income for the period
|
3,764,000 4,560,000
|
$274,000
|
818,000
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
5,296,000 3,519,000
|
$1,310,000
|
907,000
|
Earnings per share
|
Basic
|
$0.02
|
$0.07
|
Diluted
|
$0.02
|
$0.07
$0.33 $0.40
$0.33 $0.40
(*) Earnings from operations is before interest, foreign exchange, equity interest, other income and taxes NOTE: The interim financial results have not been review ed by an auditor
GUELPH, ONTARIO - March 4, 2019
To all employees and shareholders:
Our new orders slowed over the last months of the year. Combined with year-end adjustments, our reported profits are lower.
Compared to 2017, our results for last year are good and send us into 2019 with a focus on the need for continual improvements.
Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures a broad range of products for the electronic and electrical products industry, including metallic and non-metallic enclosures, racks, small cases, outlet strips, surge suppressors and electronic transformers.
