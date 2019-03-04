Hammond Manufacturing : Fourth Quarter 2018

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited

394 Edinburgh Road North

Guelph, Ontario, Canada

N1H 1E5

Toronto: (905) 456-3770

Guelph: (519) 822-2960

Fax: (519) 822-8987

PRESS RELEASE

Trade Symbol TSX:HMM.AHAMMOND MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED announces financial results for the year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018:

Year ending: Three months ending:

12/31/2018 12/31/2017 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 Net product sales $145,602,000 $127,406,000 $34,369,000 30,772,000 Income from operating activities(*) 7,713,000 5,973,000 $1,597,000 1,210,000 Net income for the period 3,764,000 4,560,000 $274,000 818,000 Total comprehensive income for the period 5,296,000 3,519,000 $1,310,000 907,000 Earnings per share Basic $0.02 $0.07 Diluted $0.02 $0.07 $0.33 $0.40

$0.33 $0.40

(*) Earnings from operations is before interest, foreign exchange, equity interest, other income and taxes NOTE: The interim financial results have not been review ed by an auditor

GUELPH, ONTARIO - March 4, 2019

To all employees and shareholders:

Our new orders slowed over the last months of the year. Combined with year-end adjustments, our reported profits are lower.

Compared to 2017, our results for last year are good and send us into 2019 with a focus on the need for continual improvements.

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures a broad range of products for the electronic and electrical products industry, including metallic and non-metallic enclosures, racks, small cases, outlet strips, surge suppressors and electronic transformers.

For information, contact:

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited Robert F. Hammond, Chairman and CEO Tel. (519) 822-2960

Fax. (519) 822-7289 Email: ir@hammfg.com