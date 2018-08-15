Hammond Manufacturing : Second Quarter 2018

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited

PRESS RELEASE

Trade Symbol TSX:HMM.AHAMMOND MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED announces financial results for second quarter ended June 29, 2018:

Net product sales

Income from operating activities(*) Net income for the period

Total comprehensive income for the period

Six months ending: 6/29/2018 6/30/2017 $73,900,000 $65,213,000 3,909,000 3,731,000 2,001,000 2,581,000 2,851,000 2,063,000

Three months ending: 6/29/2018 6/30/2017 $37,750,000 $33,486,000 1,925,000 2,282,000 904,000 1,579,000 1,195,000 1,197,000

Earnings per share

Basic

Diluted

$0.18 $0.23 $0.08 $0.14 $0.18 $0.23 $0.08 $0.14

GUELPH, ONTARIO - August 14, 2018

To all employees and shareholders:

Our markets are up over previous quarters and we continue to work hard to meet the demand.

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures a broad range of products for the electronic and electrical products industry, including metallic and non-metallic enclosures, racks, small cases, outlet strips, surge suppressors and electronic transformers.

For information, contact:

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited

Robert F. Hammond, Chairman and CEO Tel. (519) 822-2960

Fax. (519) 822-7289

Email: ir@hammfg.com