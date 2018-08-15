Hammond Manufacturing : Second Quarter 2018

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited
394 Edinburgh Road North
Guelph, Ontario, Canada
N1H 1E5
Toronto: (905) 456-3770
Guelph: (519) 822-2960
Fax: (519) 822-8987
PRESS RELEASE
Trade Symbol TSX:HMM.AHAMMOND MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED announces financial results for second quarter ended June 29, 2018:
Net product sales
Income from operating activities(*) Net income for the period
Total comprehensive income for the period
Six months ending: 6/29/2018 6/30/2017 $73,900,000 $65,213,000 3,909,000 3,731,000 2,001,000 2,581,000 2,851,000 2,063,000
Three months ending: 6/29/2018 6/30/2017 $37,750,000 $33,486,000 1,925,000 2,282,000 904,000 1,579,000 1,195,000 1,197,000
Earnings per share
Basic
Diluted
|
$0.18
|
$0.23
|
$0.08
|
$0.14
|
$0.18
|
$0.23
|
$0.08
|
$0.14
GUELPH, ONTARIO - August 14, 2018
To all employees and shareholders:
Our markets are up over previous quarters and we continue to work hard to meet the demand.
Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures a broad range of products for the electronic and electrical products industry, including metallic and non-metallic enclosures, racks, small cases, outlet strips, surge suppressors and electronic transformers.
