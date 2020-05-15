Log in
Hammond Power Solutions Inc. Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

05/15/2020 | 01:26pm EDT

GUELPH, Ontario, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (“HPS”) (TSX: HPS.A) a leading manufacturer of dry-type and cast resin transformers and related magnetics, today announced in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held virtually via audio conference, Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Guelph, Ontario.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the appointment of KPMG LLP as its outside auditors and the election of all Director Nominees as follows:

1)    ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

 

MOTIONS		NUMBER OF VOTESPERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
FORAGAINSTWITHHELDSPOILEDNON VOTEFORAGAINSTWITHHELD
Elect William G. Hammond as Director16,401,7850860,4570109,65695.02%0.00%4.98%
Elect Donald H. MacAdam as Director17,104,4960157,7460109,65699.09%0.00%0.91%
Elect Grant C. Robinson as Director17,106,8270155,4150109,65699.10%0.00%0.90%
Elect David J. FitzGibbon as Director17,104,4700157,7720109,65699.09%0.00%0.91%
Elect Dahra Granovsky as Director17,104,2810157,9610109,65699.08%0.00%0.92%
Elect Fred M. Jaques as Director17,104,3170157,9250109,65699.09%0.00%0.91%
Elect J. David M. Wood as Director17,104,0990158,1430109,65699.08%0.00%0.92%
Elect Anne Marie Turnbull as Director17,104,5280157,7140109,65699.09%0.00%0.91%

2)    APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS

 

MOTIONS		NUMBER OF VOTESPERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
FORAGAINSTWITHHELDSPOILEDNON VOTEFORAGAINSTWITHHELD
Appointment of Auditors17,362,75909,1390099.95%0.00%0.05%

 *The number of votes disclosed reflects all proxies received by management in connection with the meeting.               

ABOUT HAMMOND POWER SOLUTIONS INC.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSX: HPS.A) is a North American leader for the design and manufacture of dry-type custom electrical engineered magnetics, electrical dry-type, liquid filled and cast resin transformers. Leading edge engineering capabilities, high quality products, and responsive service to customers’ needs have all served to establish HPS as a technical and innovative leader in the electrical and electronic industries. HPS has operations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and India.

For further information, please contact:
Dawn Henderson
Manager Investor Relations (519) 822-2441 x414                  
ir@hammondpowersolutions.com

Primary Logo


