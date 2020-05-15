Hammond Power Solutions Inc. Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

GUELPH, Ontario, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (“HPS”) (TSX: HPS.A) a leading manufacturer of dry-type and cast resin transformers and related magnetics, today announced in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held virtually via audio conference, Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Guelph, Ontario.



Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the appointment of KPMG LLP as its outside auditors and the election of all Director Nominees as follows:

1) ELECTION OF DIRECTORS





MOTIONS NUMBER OF VOTES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR AGAINST WITHHELD SPOILED NON VOTE FOR AGAINST WITHHELD Elect William G. Hammond as Director 16,401,785 0 860,457 0 109,656 95.02 % 0.00 % 4.98 % Elect Donald H. MacAdam as Director 17,104,496 0 157,746 0 109,656 99.09 % 0.00 % 0.91 % Elect Grant C. Robinson as Director 17,106,827 0 155,415 0 109,656 99.10 % 0.00 % 0.90 % Elect David J. FitzGibbon as Director 17,104,470 0 157,772 0 109,656 99.09 % 0.00 % 0.91 % Elect Dahra Granovsky as Director 17,104,281 0 157,961 0 109,656 99.08 % 0.00 % 0.92 % Elect Fred M. Jaques as Director 17,104,317 0 157,925 0 109,656 99.09 % 0.00 % 0.91 % Elect J. David M. Wood as Director 17,104,099 0 158,143 0 109,656 99.08 % 0.00 % 0.92 % Elect Anne Marie Turnbull as Director 17,104,528 0 157,714 0 109,656 99.09 % 0.00 % 0.91 %

2) APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS





MOTIONS NUMBER OF VOTES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR AGAINST WITHHELD SPOILED NON VOTE FOR AGAINST WITHHELD Appointment of Auditors 17,362,759 0 9,139 0 0 99.95 % 0.00 % 0.05 %

*The number of votes disclosed reflects all proxies received by management in connection with the meeting.

ABOUT HAMMOND POWER SOLUTIONS INC.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSX: HPS.A) is a North American leader for the design and manufacture of dry-type custom electrical engineered magnetics, electrical dry-type, liquid filled and cast resin transformers. Leading edge engineering capabilities, high quality products, and responsive service to customers’ needs have all served to establish HPS as a technical and innovative leader in the electrical and electronic industries. HPS has operations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and India.

