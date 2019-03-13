Hammond says his Brexit fiscal war chest has grown

Hammond, delivering updated budget forecasts on Wednesday, said the budget deficit forecast for the soon-to-close 2018/19 fiscal year was likely to be 3 billion pounds lower than expected in October, when he made his annual statement.

He said Britain's public debt was set to fall sustainably "for the first time in a generation."

The figures were prepared for Hammond by the Office for Budget Responsibility. They assume Britain will secure a Brexit deal, avoiding the shock of leaving the European Union with no transition.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and William Schomberg, editing by Larry King)