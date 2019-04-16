Hammond to attend China's Belt and Road forum

Hammond met the Chinese Minister of Finance, Liu Kun, on Friday at an IMF meeting. The two will also discuss British-China bilateral economic and financial cooperation when Hammond is in Beijing.

The first summit for Belt and Road - which envisions rebuilding the old Silk Road to connect China with Asia, Europe and beyond with massive infrastructure spending - was in 2017.

(This story corrects spelling in paragraph two)

(Reporting by William Schomberg; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)