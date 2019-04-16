Log in
Hammond to attend China's Belt and Road forum

04/16/2019 | 01:48pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond attends the IMF and World Bank's 2019 Annual Spring Meetings, in Washington

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond plans to attend China's 2019 Belt and Road forum later this month, the Treasury said, subject to a clear parliamentary schedule.

Hammond met the Chinese Minister of Finance, Liu Kun, on Friday at an IMF meeting. The two will also discuss British-China bilateral economic and financial cooperation when Hammond is in Beijing.

The first summit for Belt and Road - which envisions rebuilding the old Silk Road to connect China with Asia, Europe and beyond with massive infrastructure spending - was in 2017.

(This story corrects spelling in paragraph two)

(Reporting by William Schomberg; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)

