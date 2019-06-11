Hampton Inn and Suites Buena Park Celebrates Grand Opening with “Taste of Buena Park”

Community leaders and investors celebrate boost to local economy with area's first new hotel development in 20 years

Local government, business and community leaders gathered Monday, June 10, to celebrate the grand opening of the Hampton Inn and Suites Buena Park. As the area's first new hotel development in more than 20 years, the property is poised to make a significant impact in the community's growing hospitality and tourism industries.

The event, a "Taste of Buena Park," kicked off with a ceremonial ribbon cutting as the new property hosted representatives from the mayor's office, city leadership, regional chambers of commerce, community businesses and organizations and key investor American Lending Center (ALC) to showcase the hotel and feature local entertainment and dining establishments.

“The city is thrilled to welcome Buena Park’s newest hotel development," stated Buena Park Mayor, Art Brown. "Projects like the Hampton Inn & Suites play a crucial role in invigorating our tourism industry and supporting the local business ecosystem."

The 102-room Hampton Inn and Suites received EB-5 investments from ALC, one of the nation's leading EB-5 regional centers, bringing critical international investment into the area and supporting numerous new jobs. The "Taste of Buena Park" event highlighted this property as well as the increasing revitalization of Buena Park and the many hospitality partners in the surrounding area.

“ALC is proud to partner with the Hampton Inn and Suites in Buena Park and entrepreneurs across America to bring needed investment to local communities,” said John Shen, CEO of ALC. “We want to particularly thank Tetra Tech, ALC’s construction management partner, for their support through the construction period. Investments like this one foster local economic growth and demonstrate the benefits international investment can offer as valuable capital for expanding communities."

“We are thrilled to celebrate with our partners and investors as we lead the way in this new era of hotel development in Buena Park,” remarked the hotel's General Manger, Mike Thomas. “We at the Hampton Inn and Suites are confident that we can quickly bring value to the community and add economic vitality to our region.”

“Cities flourish when strategically invested in, and the Hampton Inn & Suites will provide a boon to local businesses, tourists and residents,” commented Theresa Harvey, president and CEO of the North Orange County Chamber of Commerce. “We appreciate the investment Hampton and ALC have made to strengthen our community and look forward to a successful partnership for years to come.”

Adalberto Quijada, acting deputy associate administrator for the Small Business Association (SBA) Office of Field Operations and district director for Orange County/Inland Empire added “we congratulate the kick-off of the Buena Park Hampton Inn & Suites project, supported by the SBA’s 504 Loan program. This is an affirmation that we are providing the right kind of access to capital and building solid lender relationships to ensure local entrepreneurs can start new businesses, create jobs and contribute to the health of the local economy.”

About American Lending Center

American Lending Center (ALC) is a U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Service designated regional center held by Regional Centers Holding Group. ALC offers investment opportunities to immigrant investors who are interested in obtaining permanent resident status in the United States through the employment-based fifth preference visa (EB-5) program. The company has successfully provided over 350 million dollars to American ventures exclusively in the form of senior loans through federal government backed loan programs such as the SBA 504. ALC has achieved a 100 percent success rate over its more than 70 investment projects across 19 states since 2010, and is committed to investment in deserving businesses in rural and underserved areas.

About Hampton Inn & Suites Buena Park

The newly built Hampton Inn & Suites Buena Park hotel is the perfect rest stop for your Southern California vacation. Situated off the I-5 and Beach Blvd, our familiar amenities and spacious rooms are thoughtfully designed for family-friendly stays and restful business trips. Buena Park is filled to the brim with entertainment such as Knott's Berry Farm, Medieval Times and premier shopping centers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005791/en/