Hamptons Home Prices Break Record as New Yorkers Flee City

By Will Parker

The price to buy a home in the Hamptons reached an all-time high this summer, after wealthy New Yorkers flooded the market during the pandemic lockdown.

The median sales price of a single-family house in the ritzy Long Island refuge reached $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, according to a new report from appraisal firm Miller Samuel and real-estate brokerage Douglas Elliman. That was a 25% increase in sales price compared with last year.

"[New Yorkers] went out to look for rentals and there's not nearly any adequate supply for that, so they purchased," said appraiser Jonathan Miller, author of the report. "It's a second home market that is beginning to take some of the characteristics of a primary market."

Vacation rental demand in the coastal villages and enclaves that make up the Hamptons took off in March, as more New Yorkers were determined to ride out the lockdown in comfort and with extra space. Seasonal Hamptons homeowners, who might ordinarily have spent the last stretches of winter skiing in Aspen or sunning in Anguilla, also decamped early to their summer homes. At first, the unexpected offseason population boom led to empty store shelves and concerns that hospitals would be overwhelmed.

But New Yorkers who made the move to escape the city's coronavirus surge are starting to settle down. Fall enrollment has spiked at Hamptons schools. New York City restaurants have followed their customers out to the Long Island shores, opening Hamptons locations during the pandemic.

The relatively steady demand for home buying in the Hamptons compared with Manhattan, where the total number of sales has declined much more significantly this year, suggests that something more substantial than virus-dodging could be taking form, locals said.

"They're loving it and they're planning to stay," said DeDe Gotthelf, owner of the Southampton Inn and resident of East Quogue, N.Y. "It's like July 4 weekend ever since March 15."

Now, with sales prices at a record high, the barrier to entry has never been greater. According to the Miller Samuel report, the median sales price of a "luxury" home, defined as any sale occurring in the most expensive decile of the market, rose by 7% to $7 million.

Real-estate brokers said high-earning workers in financial industries, who can now work from home, are among the most common customers. In Manhattan, they may live in relatively small apartments, but they are getting more space for their money in the Hamptons.

Space and comfort are the prime motivators for relocating for now, the brokers said. Still, this isn't a usual Hamptons summer. Charity galas and fundraisers, normally the high water marks of the Hamptons' rarefied social scene, have moved to less glamorous venues online. Indoor dining and partying is still limited by local law, with restaurants operating more outdoor space than usual.

Ian Duke, owner of the Southampton Social Club, recently invested in a sound system for outdoor "silent discos," where partying guests can listen to DJs from their socially distanced tables on their own pair of headphones (loud outdoor noise is discouraged in the Hamptons and enforced by local laws).

"We have tried to give everyone who wants to be out as good a time as they can possibly have," Mr. Duke said.

