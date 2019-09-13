Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hana Financial Completes $56 Million SBA Securitization

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 08:10pm EDT

Hana Financial, Inc., one of the nation’s leading non-bank specialty commercial lenders, today announced that its SBA lending subsidiary, Hana Small Business Lending, Inc. has completed the issuance and sale of $56.2 million of asset backed notes secured by the unguaranteed portion of a pool of loans originated pursuant to the U.S. Small Business Administration’s SBA 7(a) 504 loan program.

This transaction was the largest and most successful SBA 7(a) securitization in Hana’s history in terms of pricing, advance rate, and investor demand.

This transaction also represented Hana’s fourth SBA 7(a) securitization since 2012. Hana’s prior SBA 7(a) securitizations issued in 2012, 2014, and 2016, were $26.6 million, $46.2 million, and $46.1 million, respectively.

The offered notes received an “A-” rating from Standard and Poor’s and priced at a note rate equal to LIBOR + 200 bps per annum.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as sole structuring agent and initial purchaser.

“Hana Financial’s expertise in SBA lending and its commitment to credit quality are the reasons this securitization was so attractive to institutional investors,” said Sunnie S. Kim, Co-founder, President & Chief Executive Officer of Hana Financial. “Hana continues to succeed by identifying qualified borrowers and originating high-quality SBA loans.”

Hana Small Business Lending, Inc. is a leader in SBA 7(a) loan originations. Of the more than 2,000 SBA lenders in the U.S., Hana is one of the top SBA 7(a) lenders in loan volume. As one of 14 non-bank SBA lenders in the country, Hana has originated more than $1 billion in SBA loans since its inception in 2007.

Hana offers a wide range of SBA loans, including business real estate purchase, construction, refinance, business acquisition, equipment purchase, and working capital. The firm’s SBA business asset loan programs provide funds from $100,000 up to $5 million to acquire property, an existing business, new business start-up, refinancing, or to consolidate and purchase fixed assets.

About Hana Financial, Inc.

Founded in 1994 by Sunnie S. Kim, Hana Financial, Inc. is a Los Angeles based, diversified financial services firm specializing in factoring, asset based lending, and SBA lending. In 2018, Hana Financial ranked as one of the top ten largest factoring companies in the U.S., and one of the most active non-bank SBA 7(a) lenders in the nation. Since its inception, Hana Financial has reached over $25 billion in factoring volume and loan originations. For more information, visit www.hanafinancial.com or call 213.240.1234.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:13pHAGENS BERMAN : National Class-Action Lawsuit Accuses Sanofi of Concealing Zantac Cancer Risk
BU
09:01pDEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) and Encourages Ideanomics Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
09:00pKBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Third-Quarter 2019
GL
08:49pLiberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. August 2019 Monthly Update
GL
08:37pAPPLE : Filing 8-K
PU
08:36pLIBERTY ALL STAR EQUITY FUND : Star® Equity Fund August 2019 Monthly Update
AQ
08:34pFactbox - Facebook's cryptocurrency Libra and digital wallet Calibra
RE
08:17pBRF S A : Corporate Policy of Competence
PU
08:15pVancity Biohacking Lounge Invites You to Join Us at the XFuture Conference in Vancouver
NE
08:14pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Daddy Freeze reacts to Uber driver flogging a female passenger
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2Exclusive - WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
3UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Daddy Freeze reacts to Uber driver flogging a female passenger
4BOSTON PIZZA ROYALTIES INCOME FUND : BOSTON PIZZA ROYALTIES INCOME FUND : Announces August 2019 Distribution
5STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD. : Starcore Reports Q1 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group