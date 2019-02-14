Log in
Hancock Jaffe Laboratories : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities

02/14/2019 | 06:22pm EST
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL
Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

(Print or Type Responses)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Browston Trading Ltd
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
02/14/2019 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. [HJLI]
13 RUE DE LA GARE 4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
_____ Director __X__ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
05/30/2018
1100 MORGES,, V8 1110 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
1.Title of Security
(Instr. 4) 		2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
(Instr. 4) 		3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 5) 		4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 5)
Common Stock 4,443,569 (1)(3) See footnote (2)
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. SEC 1473 (7-02)
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

1. Title of Derivative Security
(Instr. 4) 		2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date
(Month/Day/Year) 		3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security
(Instr. 4) 		4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 5) 		6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 5)
Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Browston Trading Ltd
13 RUE DE LA GARE
1100 MORGES,, V8 1110 		X

Signatures

/s/ Yury Zhivilo signing on behalf of Browston Trading Ltd 02/14/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person Date

Explanation of Responses:

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Reflects a 1-for-2 reverse stock split of the Issuer's common stock effected on December 14, 2017.
(2) These shares are owned directly by Biodyne Holding, S.A., 96% of which is owned by Mr. Zhivilo and the reporting person. Mr. Zhivilo and the reporting person are indirect beneficial owners of the reported securities. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of these securities except to the extent of its pecuniary interest therein, and the inclusion of these shares in this report shall not be deemed an admission of beneficial ownership of all of the reported shares for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose.
(3) This amendment to Form 3 is being filed by the reporting person to correct the number of shares held by Biodyne Holding, S.A. on the initial reporting date.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 23:21:09 UTC
