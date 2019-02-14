Hancock Jaffe Laboratories : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities

|
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Browston Trading Ltd
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
02/14/2019
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. [HJLI]
13 RUE DE LA GARE
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|
_____ Director
__X__ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
05/30/2018
1100 MORGES,, V8 1110
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
|
Signatures
|
/s/ Yury Zhivilo signing on behalf of Browston Trading Ltd
|
|
02/14/2019
|
(1)
|
Reflects a 1-for-2 reverse stock split of the Issuer's common stock effected on December 14, 2017.
|
(2)
|
These shares are owned directly by Biodyne Holding, S.A., 96% of which is owned by Mr. Zhivilo and the reporting person. Mr. Zhivilo and the reporting person are indirect beneficial owners of the reported securities. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of these securities except to the extent of its pecuniary interest therein, and the inclusion of these shares in this report shall not be deemed an admission of beneficial ownership of all of the reported shares for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose.
|
(3)
|
This amendment to Form 3 is being filed by the reporting person to correct the number of shares held by Biodyne Holding, S.A. on the initial reporting date.
