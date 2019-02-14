Hancock Jaffe Laboratories : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * Browston Trading Ltd 2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)

02/14/2019 3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. [HJLI] 13 RUE DE LA GARE 4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

_____ Director __X__ 10% Owner _____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

05/30/2018 1100 MORGES,, V8 1110 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(Instr. 5) Common Stock 4,443,569 (1)(3) See footnote (2)

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Browston Trading Ltd

13 RUE DE LA GARE

1100 MORGES,, V8 1110 X

Signatures

/s/ Yury Zhivilo signing on behalf of Browston Trading Ltd 02/14/2019 **Signature of Reporting Person Signature of Reporting Person Date

Explanation of Responses:

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v). ** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). (1) Reflects a 1-for-2 reverse stock split of the Issuer's common stock effected on December 14, 2017. (2) These shares are owned directly by Biodyne Holding, S.A., 96% of which is owned by Mr. Zhivilo and the reporting person. Mr. Zhivilo and the reporting person are indirect beneficial owners of the reported securities. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of these securities except to the extent of its pecuniary interest therein, and the inclusion of these shares in this report shall not be deemed an admission of beneficial ownership of all of the reported shares for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose. (3) This amendment to Form 3 is being filed by the reporting person to correct the number of shares held by Biodyne Holding, S.A. on the initial reporting date.

