Hancock Jaffe Laboratories : Investor Presentation
07/03/2019 | 03:53am EDT
LEGAL DISCLAIMERS
This presentation contains forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect HJLI's current expectations concerning future events and results. We may use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements but do not always do so. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward- looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this presentation.
This presentation uses HJL's registered trademarks and trade names, such as VenoValve® and CoreoGraft®. This presentation also includes trademarks, trade names and service marks that are the property of other organizations. Solely for convenience, trademarks and trade names referred to in this presentation may appear without the ® and ™ symbols, but those references are not intended to indicate that HJLI will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights, or that the applicable owner will not assert its rights to these trademarks and trade names. HJLI does not intend its use or display of other companies' trade names or trademarks to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of HJL by, any other companies.
Any offering of securities will only be made by means of a registration statement (including a prospectus) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), after such registration statement becomes effective. No such registration statement has become effective, as of the date of this presentation. This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
LEAD PRODUCTS
Chronic Venous Insuﬃciency (CVI)
2.4 Million People U.S. - Reﬂux First-In-Human Testing Underway
Preliminary Data Released - June 2019
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG)
200,000 CABG Surgeries U.S.
Feasability Study - Texas Heart Institute
Initial Data Released - June 2019
CVI - VALVE FAILURE AND REFLUX
CVI - VALVE FAILURE AND REFLUX
‣Pain
‣Edema
‣Venous Hypertension
‣Ulceration
CVI - U.S. ADDRESSABLE MARKET
‣Approximately 2.4 million people in the U.S. suffer from severe CVI due to reflux*
‣The average CVI ulcer patient spends $30,000 per year on wound care**
‣40% more work days missed than healthy people***
‣One year ulcer recurrence 20% to 40%*
*Yost, MaryThe Sage Group,Chronic Venous Disease, Epidemiology, Costs, and Consequences, 2016
**Sachdev, Ulka, et. al. Suppressed Networks of Inﬂammatory Mediators Characterize Chronic Venous Insuﬃciency,Journal of Vascular Surgery: Venous and Lymphatic Disorders, May 2018
***Rice, J. Bradford, Burden of Venous Leg Ulcers in the United States,Journal of Medical Economics, Volume 17, 2014
FIRST-IN-HUMAN STUDY END POINTS
‣Safety - infection; PE; native vein injury; allergic reaction
‣Reflux - measured by doppler with ultrasound
‣Venous Clinical Severity Score (VCSS) - 10 hallmarks of venous disease rated 0 to 3 in severity and administered by physician
‣VEINES - QQL Score - disease specific quality of life questionnaire consisting of 25 items
‣Visual Analogue Scale(VAS) Score - intensity and frequency of pain
FIRST-IN-HUMAN DATA - SAFETY
90 Days
45 Days
45 Days
No Serious Device Related Adverse Events
45 Days
45 Days
FIRST-IN-HUMAN DATA - REFLUX and VCSS
73%
33%
45%
Avg. Reduction Reﬂux
#5
46%
#2
40%
#4
53%
20%}Avg. Improvement VCSS
57% Reduction Symptoms
26% Improvement QOL
57% Reduction Pain
VENOVALVE PROGRESS AND NEXT STEPS
July 2020 - U.S. Pivotal Trial
January 2020 - IDE Application
September 2019 - Six Month Data
June 2019 - Preliminary Data
April 2019 - Four Implantations
February 2019 - First Implantation
December 2018 - INVIMA Approval
September 2018 - INVIMA Application
Journal of Vascular Surgery: Venous and Lymphatic Disorders
Garcia et al
669
Volume 6, Number 5
Fig 2. Venous valves for femoropopliteal intervention. a, Percutaneous tool used to hydrodissect a neovalve
using autologous tissue out of the vein wall under intravascular ultrasound guidance. b, The SailValve is self-
expanding and consists of a single polytetraﬂuoroethylene cusp that ﬂoats in both directions. c, Monocusp
valve (VenoValve) derived from porcine heart valve placed on a cobalt metal frame. The tissue covers half of the ring as shown in the image.
|
AUTHOR CONTRIBUTIONS
tomatic improvement. However, substantial thickening
Conception and design: RG, NL, AG, SE
of the valve leaﬂets occurred later and caused failure.
Analysis and interpretation: RG, NL, AG, SE
As an alternative approach to prevent thickening of the
Data collection: RG, NL, AG, SE
valves and long-term failure, experimental studies are
Writing the article: RG, NL, AG, SE
being conducted with the use of autologous cell-based,
Critical revision of the article: RG, NL, AG, SE
endothelialized valve constructs.48,49
Final approval of the article: RG, NL, AG, SE
Statistical analysis: Not applicable
Obtained funding: Not applicable
Overall responsibility: SE
LARGE UNTAPPED MARKET
"Infrainguninal deep venous disease continues to be one of the ﬁnal frontiers in venous disease. Currently this represents an area of intense interest."
that anatomically and functionally, the infrainguinal femoral-popliteal venous segment is a different "organ"
compared with the suprainguinal iliocaval segment. This may be due to multiple factors, such as location
within a moving, dynamic limb, calf muscle pump function, and gravitational effect. What works in the ilio- caval segment may not work in the femoropopliteal
segment. The pathophysiologic mechanism may be more challenging to address. We need to understand these concepts in developing techniques and technologies to better manage infrainguinal deep disease.
REFERENCES
Raju S, Neglen P. High prevalence of nonthrombotic iliac vein lesions in chronic venous disease: a permissive role in pathogenicity. J Vasc Surg2006;44:136-43.
Kahn SR. Thepost-thrombotic syndrome. Hematology Am Soc Hematol Educ Program 2016;2016:413-8.
Kibbe MR, Ujiki M, Goodwin AL, Eskandari M, Yao J, Matsumura J. Iliac vein compression in an asymptomatic patient population. J Vasc Surg2004;39:937-43.
Kahn SR, Ginsberg JS. Relationship between deep venous thrombosis and the post thrombotic syndrome. Arch Intern Med2004;164:17-26.
MEDICAL DEVICES - NO. OF UNITS U.S.
*****
****
***
**
*
Common Cardiac and Vascular Medical Device Procedures
*Patel, et al, Trends and Costs of Heart transplantation and left Ventricular Assist Devices, Journal of American College of Cardiology, May 2018; **Mark Fillinger, M.D. Healio
Cardiology Intervention, July, 6, 2016; ***D'Agostino, et. al. , The Society of Thoracic Surgeos Adult Cardiac Surgery Database: 2018 Update on Outcomes and Quality; ****
Ask the ICD www.askthicd.com; ***** Van Der Zee, et al., Permanent Leadless Cardiac Pacing, American College of Cardiology,March 2016
17
Companies
10
Companies
VENOVALVE: MARKET OPPORTUNITY
2.4 Million People - U.S.
30
22 Companies Companies
HJLI
Number of company estimates based upon company research
PRE-FDA APPROVED MEDICAL DEVICE ACQUISITIONS
YEAR
|
ACQUIREE
|
ACQUIROR
|
STATUS
|
INDICATION
|
POTENTIAL
|
ADDRESSABLE
|
|
|
|
|
|
MARKET (U.S.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Starting
|
Transcath.
|
660,000
|
2015
|
CardiAQ
|
Edwards
|
Feasibility
|
Mitral Valve
|
patients
|
|
|
|
Study
|
|
|
|
|
|
Starting
|
Transcath.
|
660,000
|
2015
|
Tendyne
|
Abbott
|
Feasibility
|
Mitral Valve
|
patients
|
|
|
|
Study
|
|
|
|
|
|
CE Mark
|
Neurovascular
|
30,000 to
|
|
Sequent
|
|
Partial
|
2016
|
Terumo
|
Aneurysm
|
40,000
|
Medical
|
Enrollment
|
|
|
Embolization
|
patients
|
|
|
|
Pivotal Trial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Boston
|
CE Mark
|
Venous Obstructive
|
770,000
|
2018
|
Veniti
|
PMA
|
Scientiﬁc
|
Disease
|
patients
|
|
|
|
Pending
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRICE
$400M
$250M
$380M
$212M (100%)
CORONARY ARTERY BYPASS GRAFT (CABG)
‣CABG is the most common cardiac surgical procedure worldwide (62%)*
‣Approximately 200,000 annual CABG procedures performed in the U.S.**
‣91% of CABG Surgeries Involve
Venous Grafting***
*D'Agostino, et. al. , The Society of Thoracic Surgeos Adult Cardiac Surgery Database: 2018 Update on Outcomes and Quality **Blakemore, Erin, Once Scary Bypass Surgery Has become Safer,Washington Post, February 25, 2018
***McKavanagh, Peter et. al.. Management and Prevention of Saphenous Vein Graft Failure: A Review, Cardiolody and Therapy 2017 Dec; 6(2): 203-223
CABG - CURRENT STANDARD OF CARE
CABG GRAFT HARVESTING
‣Painful and Invasive
‣Complications at site of harvest - can be as high as 24%*
‣10% to 40% short-term failure**
‣Up to 75% failure at 10 years***
*Siddiqi, Mohammad,Saphenous Vein Harvest Wound Complications: Risk Factors, Identiﬁcation, Prevention, and Management, Chronic Wound Care Management and Research, 2016:3 147-156
Research, 2016:3 147-156
***Gaudino, Mario, et. al., The Choice of Conduits in Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery, Journal of the American College of Cardiology Vol 66 No. 15 October 2015 1729-37
***Gaudino, Mario, et. al., The Choice of Conduits in Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery, Journal of the American College of Cardiology Vol 66 No. 15 October 2015
1729-37
SVG FAILURE - CAUSES
‣Endothelial to Mesenchymal Transition
Excessive signaling
Conversion to muscle/ﬁboris cells
Thickening cell wall/narrowing vessel
COREOGRAFT
‣Bovine based off-the-shelf conduit
‣High elastin and collagen content
‣Avoid SVG harvest procedure
‣Better potential short-term and long- term patency
COREOGRAFT - FEASIBILITY STUDY
‣Multi-Sheep Study
‣Short term patency rates
‣Angiograms
‣Pathology
COREOGRAFT - U.S. MARKET
‣Patients with limited options
‣Systemic aterial/venous disease ‣Breast cancer survivors
‣Too frail for SVG harvest ‣Redo CABG patients
‣Graft of first choice
COREOGRAFT - PROGRESS AND NEXT STEPS
March 2019 - Initiation of Feasibility Study
June 2019 - Initial Feasibility Study Results
October 2019 - Additional Feasibility Results
Q3 and Q4 2019 - FDA Engagement
Q1 2020 - GLP Study
COREOGRAFT: MARKET OPPORTUNITY
‣CABG: 55% of all cardiac surgeries*
‣U.S. avg. $75,000 to $175,000 per surgery
‣$15 billion to $25 billion annual U.S.
*D'Agostino, et. al. , The Society of Thoracic Surgeos Adult Cardiac Surgery Database: 2018 Update on Outcomes and Quality
COREOGRAFT: MARKET OPPORTUNITY
CABG $25B
Hospitals
|
Doctors
|
Medical Device
CoreoGraft: Piece of the CABG Pie for Medical Device Companies
POTENTIAL ACQUISITION/LICENSING PARTNERS
14 MONTH PROGRESS
✓
IPO
✓
New CFO and Accounting Dept.
|
✓
New Board of Directors
|
✓
New Vice President RA/QA, New Director R&D
|
✓
3 New Tissue Suppliers
|
✓
INVIMA Approval
|
✓
VenoValve First-in-Human Study
|
✓
CoreoGraft Feasibility Study
|
✓
Initial Results - VenoValve FIH Study
|
✓
Initial Results - CoreoGraft Feasibility Study
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Cash on Hand
|
‣$6.0M*
|
Monthly Burn
|
‣$350K
|
Debt
|
‣None
|
|
Market Cap
|
‣$18M
|
52 Week Range
|
‣HJLI ($1.27 to $5.64); HJLIW ($.27 to $1.80)
|
Average Trading Volume
|
‣143K
|
Shares Outstanding
|
‣17.9M
|
Non-Affiliated Float
|
‣11.9M
|
*Pro-forma March 31 Plus Net June Financing Proceeds
L A B O R A T O R I E S I N C
Nasdaq: HJLI
APPENDIX B: COMPS
TICKER
|
ENTERPRISE:
|
MARKET
|
EV:
|
EV/SALES:
|
SALES:
|
SALES Y/Y
|
CAP:
PERIPHERALVASCULAR COMPANIES
|
RMED
|
RA MEDICAL
|
$88
|
$83
|
11.90X
|
$7
|
18%
|
AVGR
|
Avinger
|
$16
|
$14
|
2.02x
|
$8
|
(15%)
|
CVRS
|
Corindus Vascular Robotics
|
$277
|
$282
|
20.82X
|
$11
|
13%
|
AVERAGE
|
$127
|
$126
|
11.58X
|
$9
|
5%
VALVE COMPANIES
|
CRY
|
Cryolife
|
$1097
|
$1279
|
4.50X
|
$282
|
7%
NVCN
|
NeoVasc
|
$19
|
$33
|
32.49X
|
$2
|
(67%)
|
|
AVERAGE
|
$558
|
$656
|
18.49X
|
$142
|
(30%)
MISC. MEDICAL DEVICE
|
MSON
|
Misonix, Inc.
|
$190
|
$180
|
4.5
|
40
|
10%
SRTS
|
Sensus Healthcare, Inc.
|
$121
|
$104
|
4.0
|
26
|
26%
MRIC
|
MRI Interventions, Inc.
|
$31
|
$31
|
-
|
BSGM
|
BioSig Technologies, Inc.
|
$70
|
$63
|
-
|
MISC. MEDICAL DEVICE AVERAGE
|
$103
|
$96.25
|
4.3
|
$33.00
|
18%
TOTAL AVERAGE
|
$212
|
$230
|
11.01X
|
$60
|
14.8%
Disclaimer
Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 07:52:08 UTC
