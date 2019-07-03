Hancock Jaffe Laboratories : Investor Presentation

Log in
0
07/03/2019 | 03:53am EDT

Nasdaq: HJLI

June 2019

1!

LEGAL DISCLAIMERS

This presentation contains forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect HJLI's current expectations concerning future events and results. We may use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements but do not always do so. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward- looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this presentation.

This presentation uses HJL's registered trademarks and trade names, such as VenoValve® and CoreoGraft®. This presentation also includes trademarks, trade names and service marks that are the property of other organizations. Solely for convenience, trademarks and trade names referred to in this presentation may appear without the ® and ™ symbols, but those references are not intended to indicate that HJLI will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights, or that the applicable owner will not assert its rights to these trademarks and trade names. HJLI does not intend its use or display of other companies' trade names or trademarks to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of HJL by, any other companies.

Any offering of securities will only be made by means of a registration statement (including a prospectus) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), after such registration statement becomes effective. No such registration statement has become effective, as of the date of this presentation. This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

2!

VenoValve®

CoreoGraft®

LEAD PRODUCTS

Chronic Venous Insuciency (CVI)

2.4 Million People U.S. - Reﬂux First-In-Human Testing Underway

Preliminary Data Released - June 2019

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG)

200,000 CABG Surgeries U.S.

Feasability Study - Texas Heart Institute

Initial Data Released - June 2019

3!

CVI - VALVE FAILURE AND REFLUX

4!

CVI - VALVE FAILURE AND REFLUX

Pain

Edema

Venous Hypertension

Ulceration

5!

CVI - U.S. ADDRESSABLE MARKET

Approximately 2.4 million people in the U.S. suffer from severe CVI due to reflux*

The average CVI ulcer patient spends $30,000 per year on wound care**

40% more work days missed than healthy people***

One year ulcer recurrence 20% to 40%*

*Yost, MaryThe Sage Group,Chronic Venous Disease, Epidemiology, Costs, and Consequences, 2016

**Sachdev, Ulka, et. al. Suppressed Networks of Inﬂammatory Mediators Characterize Chronic Venous Insuciency,Journal of Vascular Surgery: Venous and Lymphatic Disorders, May 2018

***Rice, J. Bradford, Burden of Venous Leg Ulcers in the United States,Journal of Medical Economics, Volume 17, 2014

6!

FIRST-IN-HUMAN STUDY END POINTS

Safety - infection; PE; native vein injury; allergic reaction

Reflux - measured by doppler with ultrasound

Venous Clinical Severity Score (VCSS) - 10 hallmarks of venous disease rated 0 to 3 in severity and administered by physician

VEINES - QQL Score - disease specific quality of life questionnaire consisting of 25 items

Visual Analogue Scale(VAS) Score - intensity and frequency of pain

7!

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

}

FIRST-IN-HUMAN DATA - SAFETY

90 Days

45 Days

45 Days

No Serious Device Related Adverse Events

45 Days

45 Days

8!

FIRST-IN-HUMAN DATA - REFLUX and VCSS

#1#3

73%

33%

45%

Avg. Reduction Reﬂux

#5

46%

#2

40%

#4

53%

20%}Avg. Improvement VCSS

9!

Reﬂux

53% Reduction

Patient #1

VCSS

VEINES QOL

VAS

57% Reduction Symptoms

26% Improvement QOL

57% Reduction Pain

10!

VENOVALVE PROGRESS AND NEXT STEPS

July 2020 - U.S. Pivotal Trial

January 2020 - IDE Application

September 2019 - Six Month Data

June 2019 - Preliminary Data

April 2019 - Four Implantations

February 2019 - First Implantation

December 2018 - INVIMA Approval

September 2018 - INVIMA Application

12!

PEER REVIEWED JOURNAL

13!

Journal of Vascular Surgery: Venous and Lymphatic Disorders

Garcia et al

669

Volume 6, Number 5

Fig 2. Venous valves for femoropopliteal intervention. a, Percutaneous tool used to hydrodissect a neovalve

using autologous tissue out of the vein wall under intravascular ultrasound guidance. b, The SailValve is self-

expanding and consists of a single polytetraﬂuoroethylene cusp that ﬂoats in both directions. c, Monocusp

valve (VenoValve) derived from porcine heart valve placed on a cobalt metal frame. The tissue covers half of the ring as shown in the image.

femoral vein of 15 patients who experienced initial symp-

AUTHOR CONTRIBUTIONS

tomatic improvement. However, substantial thickening

Conception and design: RG, NL, AG, SE

of the valve leaﬂets occurred later and caused failure.

Analysis and interpretation: RG, NL, AG, SE

As an alternative approach to prevent thickening of the

Data collection: RG, NL, AG, SE

valves and long-term failure, experimental studies are

Writing the article: RG, NL, AG, SE

being conducted with the use of autologous cell-based,

Critical revision of the article: RG, NL, AG, SE

endothelialized valve constructs.48,49

Final approval of the article: RG, NL, AG, SE

Statistical analysis: Not applicable

Obtained funding: Not applicable

Overall responsibility: SE

LARGE UNTAPPED MARKET

"Infrainguninal deep venous disease continues to be one of the ﬁnal frontiers in venous disease. Currently this represents an area of intense interest."

that anatomically and functionally, the infrainguinal femoral-popliteal venous segment is a different "organ"

compared with the suprainguinal iliocaval segment. This may be due to multiple factors, such as location

within a moving, dynamic limb, calf muscle pump function, and gravitational effect. What works in the ilio- caval segment may not work in the femoropopliteal

segment. The pathophysiologic mechanism may be more challenging to address. We need to understand these concepts in developing techniques and technologies to better manage infrainguinal deep disease.

REFERENCES

  1. Raju S, Neglen P. High prevalence of nonthrombotic iliac vein lesions in chronic venous disease: a permissive role in pathogenicity. J Vasc Surg2006;44:136-43.
  2. Kahn SR. Thepost-thrombotic syndrome. Hematology Am Soc Hematol Educ Program 2016;2016:413-8.
  3. Kibbe MR, Ujiki M, Goodwin AL, Eskandari M, Yao J, Matsumura J. Iliac vein compression in an asymptomatic patient population. J Vasc Surg2004;39:937-43.
  4. Kahn SR, Ginsberg JS. Relationship between deep venous thrombosis and the post thrombotic syndrome. Arch Intern Med2004;164:17-26.

14!

MEDICAL DEVICES - NO. OF UNITS U.S.

*****

****

***

**

*

Common Cardiac and Vascular Medical Device Procedures

*Patel, et al, Trends and Costs of Heart transplantation and left Ventricular Assist Devices, Journal of American College of Cardiology, May 2018; **Mark Fillinger, M.D. Healio

Cardiology Intervention, July, 6, 2016; ***D'Agostino, et. al. , The Society of Thoracic Surgeos Adult Cardiac Surgery Database: 2018 Update on Outcomes and Quality; ****

Ask the ICD www.askthicd.com; ***** Van Der Zee, et al., Permanent Leadless Cardiac Pacing, American College of Cardiology,March 2016

!15

7

Companies

17

Companies

10

Companies

VENOVALVE: MARKET OPPORTUNITY

2.4 Million People - U.S.

30

22 Companies Companies

HJLI

Number of company estimates based upon company research

16!

PRE-FDA APPROVED MEDICAL DEVICE ACQUISITIONS

YEAR

ACQUIREE

ACQUIROR

STATUS

INDICATION

POTENTIAL

ADDRESSABLE

MARKET (U.S.)

Starting

Transcath.

660,000

2015

CardiAQ

Edwards

Feasibility

Mitral Valve

patients

Study

Starting

Transcath.

660,000

2015

Tendyne

Abbott

Feasibility

Mitral Valve

patients

Study

CE Mark

Neurovascular

30,000 to

Sequent

Partial

2016

Terumo

Aneurysm

40,000

Medical

Enrollment

Embolization

patients

Pivotal Trial

Boston

CE Mark

Venous Obstructive

770,000

2018

Veniti

PMA

Scientiﬁc

Disease

patients

Pending

PRICE

$400M

$250M

$380M

$212M (100%)

17!

COREOGRAFT

18!

CORONARY ARTERY BYPASS GRAFT (CABG)

CABG is the most common cardiac surgical procedure worldwide (62%)*

Approximately 200,000 annual CABG procedures performed in the U.S.**

91% of CABG Surgeries Involve

Venous Grafting***

*D'Agostino, et. al. , The Society of Thoracic Surgeos Adult Cardiac Surgery Database: 2018 Update on Outcomes and Quality **Blakemore, Erin, Once Scary Bypass Surgery Has become Safer,Washington Post, February 25, 2018

***McKavanagh, Peter et. al.. Management and Prevention of Saphenous Vein Graft Failure: A Review, Cardiolody and Therapy 2017 Dec; 6(2): 203-223

19!

CABG - CURRENT STANDARD OF CARE

20!

CABG GRAFT HARVESTING

Painful and Invasive

Complications at site of harvest - can be as high as 24%*

10% to 40% short-term failure**

Up to 75% failure at 10 years***

*Siddiqi, Mohammad,Saphenous Vein Harvest Wound Complications: Risk Factors, Identiﬁcation, Prevention, and Management, Chronic Wound Care Management and

Research, 2016:3 147-156

**Lee, Michael et. al., Saphenous Vein Graft Intervention, Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Cardiovascular Interventions Vol 4 No. 8 August 2011: 831-43

***Gaudino, Mario, et. al., The Choice of Conduits in Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery, Journal of the American College of Cardiology Vol 66 No. 15 October 2015

1729-37

!21

SVG FAILURE - CAUSES

Endothelial to Mesenchymal Transition

Excessive signaling

Conversion to muscle/ﬁboris cells

Thickening cell wall/narrowing vessel

Size Mismatch

22!

COREOGRAFT

Bovine based off-the-shelf conduit

High elastin and collagen content

Avoid SVG harvest procedure

Better potential short-term and long- term patency

23!

COREOGRAFT - FEASIBILITY STUDY

Multi-Sheep Study

Short term patency rates

Angiograms

Pathology

24!

COREOGRAFT - U.S. MARKET

Patients with limited options

Systemic aterial/venous disease Breast cancer survivors

Too frail for SVG harvest Redo CABG patients

Graft of first choice

25!

COREOGRAFT - PROGRESS AND NEXT STEPS

March 2019 - Initiation of Feasibility Study

June 2019 - Initial Feasibility Study Results

October 2019 - Additional Feasibility Results

Q3 and Q4 2019 - FDA Engagement

Q1 2020 - GLP Study

26!

COREOGRAFT: MARKET OPPORTUNITY

CABG: 55% of all cardiac surgeries*

U.S. avg. $75,000 to $175,000 per surgery

$15 billion to $25 billion annual U.S.

*D'Agostino, et. al. , The Society of Thoracic Surgeos Adult Cardiac Surgery Database: 2018 Update on Outcomes and Quality

!27

COREOGRAFT: MARKET OPPORTUNITY

CABG $25B

Hospitals

Doctors

Medical Device

CoreoGraft: Piece of the CABG Pie for Medical Device Companies

28!

POTENTIAL ACQUISITION/LICENSING PARTNERS

29!

1953 - 2019

31!

14 MONTH PROGRESS

IPO

New CFO and Accounting Dept.

New Board of Directors

New Vice President RA/QA, New Director R&D

3 New Tissue Suppliers

INVIMA Approval

VenoValve First-in-Human Study

CoreoGraft Feasibility Study

Initial Results - VenoValve FIH Study

Initial Results - CoreoGraft Feasibility Study

32!

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Cash on Hand

$6.0M*

Monthly Burn

$350K

Debt

None

Market Cap

$18M

52 Week Range

HJLI ($1.27 to $5.64); HJLIW ($.27 to $1.80)

Average Trading Volume

143K

Shares Outstanding

17.9M

Non-Affiliated Float

11.9M

!33

*Pro-forma March 31 Plus Net June Financing Proceeds

HANCOCK JAFFE

L A B O R A T O R I E S I N C

Nasdaq: HJLI

APPENDIX A: CAP TABLE

35!

APPENDIX B: COMPS

TICKER

ENTERPRISE:

MARKET

EV:

EV/SALES:

SALES:

SALES Y/Y

CAP:

PERIPHERALVASCULAR COMPANIES

RMED

RA MEDICAL

$88

$83

11.90X

$7

18%

AVGR

Avinger

$16

$14

2.02x

$8

(15%)

CVRS

Corindus Vascular Robotics

$277

$282

20.82X

$11

13%

AVERAGE

$127

$126

11.58X

$9

5%

VALVE COMPANIES

CRY

Cryolife

$1097

$1279

4.50X

$282

7%

NVCN

NeoVasc

$19

$33

32.49X

$2

(67%)

AVERAGE

$558

$656

18.49X

$142

(30%)

MISC. MEDICAL DEVICE

MSON

Misonix, Inc.

$190

$180

4.5

40

10%

SRTS

Sensus Healthcare, Inc.

$121

$104

4.0

26

26%

MRIC

MRI Interventions, Inc.

$31

$31

-

BSGM

BioSig Technologies, Inc.

$70

$63

-

MISC. MEDICAL DEVICE AVERAGE

$103

$96.25

4.3

$33.00

18%

TOTAL AVERAGE

$212

$230

11.01X

$60

14.8%

Disclaimer

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 07:52:08 UTC
