Handelsbanken 1Q Net Profit Beats Forecasts

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Svenska Handelsbanken AB (SHB-B.SK) on Wednesday posted a 19% rise in first-quarter net profit as income rose while staff costs fell sharply.

Net profit at the Sweden-based bank rose to 4.76 billion Swedish kronor ($513.4 million) from SEK4 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations for SEK4.01 billion in a FactSet poll.

Fourth-quarter net interest income at the bank rose to SEK7.93 billion from SEK7.65 billion, against expectations of SEK7.97 billion.

Handelsbanken's common equity Tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, fell to 16.4% at the end of the quarter from 21.6% a year earlier.

The bank said that during the quarter it decided to reverse a previously recorded provision of SEK827 million related to a profit-sharing scheme.

Income was boosted by growth in household and corporate lending, as well as a reduction in government fees, while staff costs fell mainly due to the provision reversal and the replacing of consultants with permanent staff.

