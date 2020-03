By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Svenska Handelsbanken AB said on Tuesday that it has appointed Carl Cederschiold as chief financial officer from April 1, and that acting CFO Dan Lindwall will return to his previous post as head of Handelsbanken Capital Markets on that date.

The Swedish bank said that Mr. Cederschiold has held several positions within the bank and is currently head of Handelsbanken Asset Management.

