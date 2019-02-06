Log in
Handelsbanken Posts Forecast-Beating Rise in Net Profit

02/06/2019 | 03:15am EST

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Svenska Handelsbanken AB (SHB-B.SK) on Wednesday posted a 6.8% rise in fourth-quarter net profit, as lower loan losses offset a drop in income and higher expenses.

Net profit at the Sweden-based bank rose to 4.02 billion Swedish kronor ($440.7 million)from SEK3.76 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations for SEK3.91 billion in a FactSet poll.

Fourth-quarter net interest income at the bank rose to SEK7.87 billion from SEK7.78 billion, while loan losses fell to SEK276 million from SEK1.08 billion.

Handelsbanken's common equity Tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, fell to 16.8% at the end of the quarter from 22.7% a year earlier.

The company is proposing a dividend of SEK5.50 a share for 2018. Last year it paid an ordinary dividend of SEK5.50 a share and an extra dividend of SEK2.00 a share. In addition, the board proposes that the current repurchase program for a maximum of 120 million shares be extended for another year.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; @domchopping @WSJNordics

