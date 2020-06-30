HandiGuru :TM Offers Refillable Wristband Putting Protection from Germs, Sun and Outdoor Elements at Your Fingertips

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HandiGuruTM provides sleek, wearable protection from germs, sun, and other outdoor elements, giving families and individuals extra peace of mind when they leave home. Developed by Santa Barbara-based innovator Ben Anderson, HandiGuruTMis a lightweight, refillable wristband designed to carry a variety of gels and lotions for easy, on-the-go access. Replacing bulky bottles that can leak or get lost at the bottom of a backpack or purse, HandiGuru wears comfortably like a watch and features FDA-approved, recyclable silicone perfect for storing hand sanitizer, bug repellent, sunscreen, and more.

"In light of the Coronavirus pandemic, guarding against germs is more important than ever," explains Anderson. "With HandiGuru, the protection my family needs is always right at our fingertips, giving us peace of mind whenever we leave home."

Available in a variety of modern colors, including "Guru Gray", "Infinite Black" and "Transcendental Blue" HandiGuru is a functional accessory that's easy to adjust. To use, load any gel or lotion into HandiGuru's self-sealing compartment with the help of the applicator bottle (included with purchase). When it's time to reapply, simply squeeze the silicone band to release the desired amount of product - no mess, no hassle, no worries.

Discover modern, wearable protection from the outdoor elements with HandiGuru. Refillable wristband kit (just $11.95) includes a one-size-fits-all silicone wristband (10ml) and a BPA-free squeeze bottle, complete with a BPA-free applicator tip for easy refills. For each of the first 2,500 kits sold, HandiGuru™ will donate one kit to communities in need to help keep them safe during these difficult times. Stock up on protection for the entire family at HandiGuru.com and follow on Instagram @HandiGuru for updates, how-to videos, and more.

About HandiGuru:

HandiGuru was developed by California Native, Benjamin Anderson, Tired of carrying around bottles of gels and lotions during excursions away from home, Anderson created HandiGuru to help protect his family and community by keeping essential liquids like hand sanitizer, sunscreen, and bug repellent close at hand. Each refillable wristband kit (just $11.95) includes a fully recyclable, one-size-fits-all silicone wristband (10ml) and a BPA-free squeeze bottle, complete with a BPA-free applicator tip for easy refills. Stock up on protection for the entire family at HandiGuru.com and follow on Instagram @HandiGuru for updates, how-to videos, and more. Coming soon: HandiGuru bulk sanitizer, sunscreen, and bug repellent.

HandiGuru™: Protect your OM when you leave home.

