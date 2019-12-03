Hands Form : MEC Motlalepula Rosho hosts Chinese delegation in Mahikeng, 3 Dec

Log in
12/03/2019

NW hosts delegation from Henan Province in China

The Provincial Executive Council led by MEC for Provincial Treasury Motlalepula Rosho who is also the Leader of Government Business will tomorrow, Tuesday, 03 December, have a meeting with a delegation from Henan Province in China, at Seasons Resort outside Mahikeng.

The Henan delegation which arrived in Mahikeng on 2 Dec, is on a two-day visit in the North West province, which is aimed at reviving the discussions with the intention to implement key areas contained in the Memorandum of Understanding the two provinces entered into in 2015.

Led by the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Henan Provincial People's Congress, Madam Zhao Suping, the delegation will lead a discussion on amongst others, the possibilities of establishing a cooperative mechanism between Zhengzou Airport Economic Zone and the Mahikeng International Airport, North West students furthering their studies in Henan Province, skills training seminars for public servants and investment in the Agricultural sector.

On their arrival today, the Henan delegation undertook a tour of the Mahikeng International Airport where they were received by Members of the Executive Council. A meeting to further discuss implementation of identified areas of cooperation between the two provinces will be held tomorrow at Seasons Resort outside Mahikeng, on the Lichtenburg road.

Members of the media will be afforded the opportunity to interview the delegation after the meeting, at 12h00.

Enquiries:
Ms Bonolo Mohlakoana
Cell: 082 901 2435
E-mail: bmohlakoana@nwpg.gov.za

South Africa Government published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 08:04:04 UTC
