Hands On : the Next-Gen Mobile Hiring App

10/27/2019 | 08:46am EDT

Connecting employers and job seekers in real-time!

San Jose, California based startup Hands On is excited to launch its web and mobile app available on iOS & Android platforms, and it connects the contingent workforce with small and medium businesses in seconds. Employers and Job seekers will experience the convenience and efficiency of mobile hiring. Hands On is powered by intelligent algorithm-based shortlisting, in-app chat between job seekers and employers, enabling instant communication, applicant management, pre-onboarding, and multi-language functionality. The app is free for Jobseekers for life and businesses till April 30, 2020.

"With Hands On, there is nothing stale about finding jobs or hiring staff. Hands On is a next-gen app, and it only publishes jobs that are current and shortlists job seekers who are actively looking for a job. Businesses pay for real-time connections with smart, intelligent algorithm-based applicant shortlisting or curated job recommendations and instant communication via the in-app chat. Hands On is not your traditional database search-based system, which is time-consuming and costly. Hands On ensures small and medium-sized businesses get the greatest bang for their buck. We are a highly automated platform for an amazingly low price," says Hands On Founder Rachna Gaur. She goes on to add, "We have an exciting product roadmap with some amazing functionality and features on the way."

About Hands On

Hands On incorporates the latest in technology to aid employers and employees in connecting to discover the perfect job match. We incorporate multiple next-gen features that make this matching process simple and effective, and open positions can be filled by qualified workers quickly and easily, in less than a day or as we like to put it NOW! You’ll only get so far with recruitment or temp staffing agencies before hitting the wall. Hands On allows purposeful connection between the contingent workforce and the employers who need people capable of competently completing the tasks at hand. For more information visit us on https://www.handson.ai, and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram


© Business Wire 2019
