Handsome Brook Farm Partners with City Harvest for End of Year Egg Donation

New York, NY, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Handsome Brook Farm, the country’s leading producer of pasture-raised organic eggs, partners with City Harvest with a truckload donation this Thanksgiving, followed by two pallets a week for the rest of 2019. Each truckload contains 24 pallets and each pallet contains 10,800 eggs for a total of more than 365,000 eggs that reach the highest standard of animal welfare and sustainability, boosting both flavor and nutrition. The donation supports City Harvest’s remarkable efforts to stock food pantries, soup kitchens, and other community venues across New York City with one of the most versatile and commonly consumed kitchen staples.

“We’ve been partners with City Harvest for a couple years now and have been so impressed by their great efforts to support the hungry,” says CEO of Handsome Brook Farm, Jordan Czeizler. “Our company is built on producing the highest quality, most sustainable protein source with pasture-raised, organic eggs and we’re so humbled to extend that offering to those most in need this holiday season.”

Handsome Brook Farm is a pioneer in pasture raised organic egg production, the most ethical and sustainable way to produce eggs. Founded in upstate New York with five hens, Handsome Brook has grown into the largest producer of organic pasture raised eggs in the country, with more than 75 partner farms in 10 states. The company is committed to building a better food system that benefits our hens, farmers, planet, and consumers. Learn more at http://www.handsomebrookfarm.com.

City Harvest is New York City’s largest food rescue organization, helping to feed the nearly 1.2 million New Yorkers who are struggling to put meals on their tables. They will rescue 64 million pounds of food this year and deliver it, free of charge, to hundreds of food pantries, soup kitchens, and other community partners across the five boroughs. Their programs empower individuals through nutrition education, increase their partners’ capacity, and strengthen the local food system, helping New Yorkers who are experiencing food insecurity to access, afford, and consume nutritious food. To learn more about their work, visit cityharvest.org.

Facts about pasture-raised, egg production

Organic, pasture raising of hens is the most environmentally sustainable, humane way to raise hens. The ability for our hens to roam and forage on organic land yields the best quality, most natural egg.

Organic hens never receive antibiotics, never consume GMO feed and never forage on land treated with toxic pesticides.

Handsome Brook Farm hens have 108.9 square feet per hen of organic pasture land per hen. For comparison, the minimum legal size of a New York City bedroom is 80 square feet and the average room for a free-range hen is 2 square feet.

Pasture-raised eggs have been shown to be higher in Omega 3 fats, Vitamin A and Vitamin E.

A Handsome Brook Farm Egg has 70 calories, 6 grams of protein, 70mg of sodium, no added sugar and 5 grams of high-quality fats.

Facts about Hunger in New York City

Nearly 1.2 million New Yorkers face hunger every year, including one in five New York City children. That’s larger than the whole population of San Francisco, CA.

40% of the households in New York City lack the income for basic needs like food, shelter, and childcare.

