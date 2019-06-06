Hanergy Attends 10ᵗʰ Clean Energy Ministerial and 4ᵗʰ Mission Innovation Ministerial in Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The multinational clean energy company, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group, has been constantly making advances to expand its foothold in the global market. In yet another move to accelerate its global expansion plan, the company recently attended the 10th Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) and 4th Mission Innovation Ministerial (MI) hosted by Canada in Vancouver from May 27 to May 29.

Commissioned with the theme of 'Accelerating Progress toward A Clean Energy Future', CEM10/MI-4 were attended by ministers and high-level government delegates from over 25 countries, as well as senior officials and leaders from industry and international organizations.

This is the 4th time Hanergy has taken part in CEM and has exhibited for the third time at Innovation Showcase. As a matter of great pride, Hanergy was China's sole private sector representative, and the only thin-film solar company participant at the ministerial this year.

Founded in 2010, the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) is a forum for energy ministers from 26 of the world's leading economies to promote policies and programs that advance clean energy technologies. On the other hand, Mission Innovation (MI) is a global initiative of 23 countries and the European Union to accelerate global clean energy innovation and encourage private sector investment in transformative clean energy technologies.

Amongst the exhibits from Hanergy were: HanPaper Plus in, a portable solar power-bank product; HanPack, the solar backpack; and Humbrella, the solar-powered parasol, in consumer products category; and solar-powered housing solutions, like rooftop solutions of Single Glass HanTile, power-generation wall solution, HanWall, and road paving solutions like HanBrick in the construction products category; Transportation solutions such as Thin-Film Solar vehicle Roof, besides flexible modules & PowerFlex modules from MiaSolé and GSE respectively.

Dr. Ding Jian, SVP, Hanergy and CTO, Alta Devices, who represented Hanergy at the Mission Innovation Public-Private Round Table and CEM Workshop with Policy Makers said, "We are honored to be invited to be a part of a platform of this stature and being China's sole private sector representative at the ministerial this year. I believe our participation and the reaction we got at the grid edge events really demonstrates that the industry is starting to recognize and embrace the new concept of 'mobile energy' and the 'SMART grid'. It's a sign that the traditional grid circle (public & private) is becoming more receptive to a future flexible decentralized model and they are accepting the market challenges coming from new and groundbreaking technologies, even if it might lead to significant changes."

"As an industry leader, it's of an utmost importance for us to share our knowledge with policymakers and work together with local governments to provide technical education and infrastructure consulting to overcome these new market obstacles and promote mobile energy as a bigger and more integral part of the future energy," he added.

The company claims that while all its exhibits received great responses from delegates of China, Italy, Australia, UAE, amongst others, there was an exceptional interest expressed in its BIPV products – HanTile and HanWall.

Held in tandem since 2016, the CEM and MI ministerials provide robust platforms for ministers to take stock of progress, share the best practices, and identify areas for further collaboration to help accelerate clean energy innovation and facilitate global adoption of clean energy technologies.

