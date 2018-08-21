Hanna Boys Center Kicks-Off New School Year with Exciting Changes

SONOMA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanna Boys Center and its on-campus, accredited high school, Archbishop Hanna High, started their new school year today, and introduced several key changes.



The first change is a significant adjustment to the school schedule to better accommodate student sleep patterns and help maximize learning potential. Classes for the 2018-19 school year will begin at 9 a.m. In years’ past, school began at 8 a.m. The National Sleep Foundation underscores the importance of adequate adolescent sleep, “The consequences of sleep deprivation during the teenage years are particularly serious. Teens spend a great portion of each day in school; however, they are unable to maximize the learning opportunities afforded by the education system, since sleep deprivation impairs their ability to be alert, pay attention, solve problems, cope with stress and retain information. Young people who do not get enough sleep night after night carry a significant risk for drowsy driving; emotional and behavioral problems such as irritability, depression, poor impulse control and violence; health complaints; tobacco and alcohol use; impaired cognitive function and decision-making; and lower overall performance in everything from academics to athletics.”

In addition to new class scheduling, Hanna is making a shift to a true competency-based learning model. Given the nature of Hanna’s student population, the school has long employed a trauma-informed, strengths-based approach attuned to the particular needs of its student population. At the center of this is the student-teacher relationship, ensuring that teachers are effectively responding to Hanna students’ special needs through compassion, empathy and the latest trauma-informed teaching techniques. As Hanna overlays a competency-based learning approach on its model, the focus will shift even further towards maximizing student learning and knowledge mastery, by matching instruction, assessment, remediation, and academic reporting to each boy’s specific background, knowledge, skills and needs.

“We are excited to begin implementing a true competency-based school model that is more relevant and engaging than traditional systems,” said Mike Ruyle, Archbishop Hanna High School’s new principal. “Schools across the country are struggling to move in this direction, and Hanna will strive to emerge as an exemplar, particularly as we fully integrate the trauma-informed care component in the program. In terms of the overall education field, Hanna hopes to position itself as a laboratory of innovation for the best and most effective instruction and assessment practices.”

About Hanna Boys Center

Since 1945, Hanna Boys Center has changed the lives of thousands of at-risk, motivated youth through faith, education and caring, helping them grow into productive members of society. Hanna exists to help at-risk teens overcome the effects of childhood adversity—to become responsible, productive adults and realize their highest potential. We do this by providing a nurturing and therapeutic residential environment, a tailored educational model, and trained, caring adults who help kids create positive, permanent change in their lives. www.hannacenter.org

