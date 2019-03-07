Hannibal Industries Promotes Employee-Owner Dean Bender to GM; Taps Industry Vet Jessie Swanson to Fill Sales Role

Today Hannibal Industries, Inc. announces the promotion of Dean Bender to General Manager of Hannibal Industries Houston manufacturing facility, and the addition of Jessie Swanson as sales rep to its Material Handling Products sales team. Bender is a Hannibal employee-owner that brings over 40-years of material handling industry experience, knowledge and professionalism to Hannibal and its customers.

Following the promotion of Dean Bender to General Manager of its Houston facility, Hannibal knew it had big shoes to fill. With extensive experience across multiple facets of the material handling industry, Swanson has worked on manufacturing and distribution side, material handling as well as on life trucks and dynamic storage.

Hannibal’s Executive Vice President Steve Rogers says, “When Hannibal elected to promote Dean Bender from his territory sales position to General Manager of our Houston manufacturing plant, we knew it would be a challenge to replace Dean’s many years of experience and expertise. With the addition of Jessie, we feel that the level of service to our existing customers will remain at the highest level as Jessie also brings a skill set which will allow Hannibal to broaden our current market reach.”

Jessie has officially joined Hannibal on March 1st and is serving Hannibal’s distribution base in Northern California, Oregon and Washington while participating in select special assignments on a national level.

About Hannibal Industries, Inc.

Hannibal Industries, Inc., headquartered in the Los Angeles metro area, is a pallet rack and steel tube manufacturer with a diverse product line that enables the company to offer material handling products to the most massive operations in the world. This employee-owned company is the largest U.S. manufacturer of steel pallet rack west of the Mississippi River.

The company’s industry leading product offering includes TubeRack, Structural Pallet Rack, Roll-Formed Selective Pallet Rack, Hybrid Systems, Cantilever Systems, Pushback Systems, Pallet Flow Systems, Case Flow Systems, Drive-In Systems and shelving. Engineering and design services offered by the company include: system design; seismic engineering; permit administration; in-house installation and custom fabrication. A true innovator, Hannibal Industries was awarded a patent in 2006 for a pallet rack system adjustable safety restraint, and a patent for its TubeRack in 2015.

