Hannibal Industries Promotes Employee-Owner Dean Bender to GM; Taps Industry Vet Jessie Swanson to Fill Sales Role

Today Hannibal Industries, Inc. announces the promotion of Dean Bender
to General Manager of Hannibal Industries Houston manufacturing
facility, and the addition of Jessie Swanson as sales rep to its
Material Handling Products sales team. Bender is a Hannibal
employee-owner that brings over 40-years of material handling industry
experience, knowledge and professionalism to Hannibal and its customers.
Following the promotion of Dean Bender to General Manager of its Houston
facility, Hannibal knew it had big shoes to fill. With extensive
experience across multiple facets of the material handling industry,
Swanson has worked on manufacturing and distribution side, material
handling as well as on life trucks and dynamic storage.
Hannibal’s Executive Vice President Steve Rogers says, “When Hannibal
elected to promote Dean Bender from his territory sales position to
General Manager of our Houston manufacturing plant, we knew it would be
a challenge to replace Dean’s many years of experience and expertise.
With the addition of Jessie, we feel that the level of service to our
existing customers will remain at the highest level as Jessie also
brings a skill set which will allow Hannibal to broaden our current
market reach.”
Jessie has officially joined Hannibal on March 1st and is
serving Hannibal’s distribution base in Northern California, Oregon and
Washington while participating in select special assignments on a
national level.
About Hannibal Industries, Inc.
Hannibal Industries, Inc., headquartered in the Los Angeles metro area,
is a pallet rack and steel tube manufacturer with a diverse product line
that enables the company to offer material handling products to the most
massive operations in the world. This employee-owned company is the
largest U.S. manufacturer of steel pallet rack west of the Mississippi
River.
The company’s industry leading product offering includes TubeRack,
Structural Pallet Rack, Roll-Formed Selective Pallet Rack, Hybrid
Systems, Cantilever Systems, Pushback Systems, Pallet Flow Systems, Case
Flow Systems, Drive-In Systems and shelving. Engineering and design
services offered by the company include: system design; seismic
engineering; permit administration; in-house installation and custom
fabrication. A true innovator, Hannibal Industries was awarded a patent
in 2006 for a pallet rack system adjustable safety restraint, and a
patent for its TubeRack in 2015.
