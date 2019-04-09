Today, Hannibal Industries, one of the leading rack manufacturers, has
revealed the cost savings associated with its patented TubeRack product.
View the video illustrating the ways TubeRack provides cost savings with
figures here: https://youtu.be/dn8EH6o7lnA
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005916/en/
Hannibal Industries Reveals TubeRack Cost Savings (Graphic: Business Wire)
TubeRack’s inventor, Andrew Kirby states, “In addition to safety,
TubeRack offers cost savings in its design, reduced concrete slab
requirements, smaller footplates minimizing forklift damage and very
significant freight savings.”
SMARTER STEEL DESIGN
Steel content costs for many TubeRack designs will be lower than
conventional racking while providing even GREATER impact resistance.
Steel content is the single biggest cost driver in the manufacturing of
racking systems.
REDUCED CONCRETE SLAB REQUIREMENTS
Concrete is expensive. Slab requirements are also significantly
different for TubeRack designs, with many designs reducing thickness by
up to six inches. A conservative cost savings figure is approximately
12% for every two inches of reduced slab.
SMALLER FOOTPLATES SAVE MONEY ON FORKLIFT REPAIRS
Larger footplates associated with many conventional rack designs can
create narrow aisle space for forklift operation leading to tire damage
and impact with racking. Tire damage on a typical Outrigger truck can
cost up to $600.00 per incident.
FREIGHT SAVINGS:
Traditional racking’s welded diagonals make it impossible to cube out a
truck or container. TubeRack’s modular design makes it possible to cube
out a truck or container, maximizing the freight. This makes freight
savings significant. Typical freight savings based on truck cubing can
range from 25%-35% less trucks per project. A 500,000-pound TubeRack project
shipping from Los Angeles to Seattle may save $20,000 over conventional
racking
For additional information on Hannibal and its product offerings, please
visit: http://www.hannibalindustries.com,
on Twitter @HannibalRack, on the Hannibal Rack YouTube channel and on
LinkedIn.
About Hannibal Industries, Inc.
Hannibal Industries, Inc., headquartered in the Los Angeles metro area,
is a pallet rack and steel tube manufacturer with a diverse product line
that enables the company to offer material handling products to the most
massive operations in the world. This employee-owned company is the
largest U.S. manufacturer of steel pallet rack west of the Mississippi
River.
The company’s industry leading product offering includes TubeRack,
Structural Pallet Rack, Roll-Formed Selective Pallet Rack, Hybrid
Systems, Cantilever Systems, Pushback Systems and Drive-In Systems.
Engineering and design services offered by the company include: system
design; seismic engineering; permit administration; in-house
installation and custom fabrication. A true innovator, Hannibal
Industries was awarded a patent in 2006 for a pallet rack system
adjustable safety restraint, and a patent for its TubeRack in 2015.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005916/en/