Hannibal Industries Unveils Inaugural Issue of the Bundle

Today, Hannibal Industries introduces the first-ever issue of The Bundle, making its debut at ProMat Show in Chicago at Hannibal’s booth S1056.

Created to provide industry insight and news, the print issue, produced by Hannibal Industries will be circulated twice a year and individuals can sign up for a monthly e-newsletter at the Hannibal booth during the show or through the Hannibal site (direct link below).

The inaugural issue of The Bundle features “How to Catch a Contractor” host, Skip Bedell, news from industry leading companies such as: WIZE Solutions, #D Storage and ITC Manufacturing and the cost savings aspect of TubeRack.

About Hannibal Industries, Inc.

Hannibal Industries, Inc., headquartered in the Los Angeles metro area, is a pallet rack and steel tube manufacturer with a diverse product line that enables the company to offer material handling products to the most massive operations in the world. This employee-owned company is the largest U.S. manufacturer of steel pallet rack west of the Mississippi River.

The company’s industry leading product offering includes TubeRack, Structural Pallet Rack, Roll-Formed Selective Pallet Rack, Hybrid Systems, Cantilever Systems, Pushback Systems and Drive-In Systems. Engineering and design services offered by the company include: system design; seismic engineering; permit administration; in-house installation and custom fabrication. A true innovator, Hannibal Industries was awarded a patent in 2006 for a pallet rack system adjustable safety restraint, and a patent for its TubeRack in 2015.

