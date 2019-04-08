Log in
Hannibal Industries Unveils Inaugural Issue of the Bundle

04/08/2019 | 11:56am EDT

Today, Hannibal Industries introduces the first-ever issue of The Bundle, making its debut at ProMat Show in Chicago at Hannibal’s booth S1056.

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005632/en/

Hannibal Industries Unveils Inaugural Issue of the Bundle (Photo: Business Wire)

Hannibal Industries Unveils Inaugural Issue of the Bundle (Photo: Business Wire)

Created to provide industry insight and news, the print issue, produced by Hannibal Industries will be circulated twice a year and individuals can sign up for a monthly e-newsletter at the Hannibal booth during the show or through the Hannibal site (direct link below).

The inaugural issue of The Bundle features “How to Catch a Contractor” host, Skip Bedell, news from industry leading companies such as: WIZE Solutions, #D Storage and ITC Manufacturing and the cost savings aspect of TubeRack.

For additional information on Hannibal and The Bundle, please visit: http://www.hannibalindustries.com, on Twitter @HannibalRack, on the Hannibal Rack YouTube channel and on LinkedIn.

About Hannibal Industries, Inc.

Hannibal Industries, Inc., headquartered in the Los Angeles metro area, is a pallet rack and steel tube manufacturer with a diverse product line that enables the company to offer material handling products to the most massive operations in the world. This employee-owned company is the largest U.S. manufacturer of steel pallet rack west of the Mississippi River.

The company’s industry leading product offering includes TubeRack, Structural Pallet Rack, Roll-Formed Selective Pallet Rack, Hybrid Systems, Cantilever Systems, Pushback Systems and Drive-In Systems. Engineering and design services offered by the company include: system design; seismic engineering; permit administration; in-house installation and custom fabrication. A true innovator, Hannibal Industries was awarded a patent in 2006 for a pallet rack system adjustable safety restraint, and a patent for its TubeRack in 2015.


© Business Wire 2019
