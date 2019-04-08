Today, Hannibal Industries introduces the first-ever issue of The
Bundle, making its debut at ProMat Show in Chicago at Hannibal’s
booth S1056.
Hannibal Industries Unveils Inaugural Issue of the Bundle
Created to provide industry insight and news, the print issue, produced
by Hannibal Industries will be circulated twice a year and individuals
can sign up for a monthly e-newsletter at the Hannibal booth during the
show or through the Hannibal site (direct link below).
The inaugural issue of The Bundle features “How to Catch a
Contractor” host, Skip Bedell, news from industry leading companies such
as: WIZE Solutions, #D Storage and ITC Manufacturing and the cost
savings aspect of TubeRack.
For additional information on Hannibal and The Bundle, please visit: http://www.hannibalindustries.com
on Twitter @HannibalRack, on the Hannibal Rack YouTube channel and on
LinkedIn.
About Hannibal Industries, Inc.
Hannibal Industries, Inc., headquartered in the Los Angeles metro area,
is a pallet rack and steel tube manufacturer with a diverse product line
that enables the company to offer material handling products to the most
massive operations in the world. This employee-owned company is the
largest U.S. manufacturer of steel pallet rack west of the Mississippi
River.
The company’s industry leading product offering includes TubeRack,
Structural Pallet Rack, Roll-Formed Selective Pallet Rack, Hybrid
Systems, Cantilever Systems, Pushback Systems and Drive-In Systems.
Engineering and design services offered by the company include: system
design; seismic engineering; permit administration; in-house
installation and custom fabrication. A true innovator, Hannibal
Industries was awarded a patent in 2006 for a pallet rack system
adjustable safety restraint, and a patent for its TubeRack in 2015.
