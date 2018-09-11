Log in
Hanon Systems : Portugal Celebrates 20 Years of Foundation

09/11/2018 | 10:01am CEST

PALMELA, Portugal, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanon Systems Portugal, S.A., an affiliate of Hanon Systems (KS: 018880), today celebrates 20 years producing automotive compressors and its growing business in the electrified vehicle segment.

Hanon Systems (PRNewsfoto/Hanon Systems)

The Palmela plant is located in the Setúbal District, about 25 kilometers (16 miles) south of Lisbon, the capital city of Portugal. It opened in 1998 producing mechanical scroll compressors for Ford Motor Co., and became part of Visteon Corp. in 2000. The Portuguese entity changed its name in 2015, shortly after the Korea-based parent company became Hanon Systems, which followed Visteon's sale of its climate business to an affiliate of Hahn & Company.

"I am proud of the long-standing presence Hanon Systems has in Portugal and the value this plant has brought to the company," said In-Young Lee, president and chief executive officer of Hanon Systems. "This milestone anniversary signals to the industry that Hanon Systems is a trusted global partner for electric scroll compressors and our business to support the industry's migration toward e-mobility."

The plant has approximately 20,000 square meters (215,000 square feet) of manufacturing space to produce variable and electric scroll compressors for vehicle manufacturers.

"The industry shift toward electrification represents a significant opportunity for Hanon Systems with its portfolio of thermal management solutions geared to deliver cabin comfort in cold or warm conditions without significantly impacting electric vehicle driving range," said Min Sung, vice president for the product groups at Hanon Systems. "Considering compressors are known as the 'heart' of a vehicle's A/C system, the Palmela plant plays an important role in the on-time delivery of high-quality electric compressors to support global vehicle programs."

Hanon Systems designs and manufactures mechanical and electric automotive compressors, which enable the operability of an A/C system by circulating refrigerant at a high temperature and pressure to the condenser. As a critical component in the delivery of cabin comfort in electrified vehicles, the Hanon Systems electric scroll compressor (HES) is equipped with a strength-enhanced scroll design, on-board electric motor and high performance electronic inverter. Optimized to control back-pressure and compression efficiency, and available across a wide speed range (850 to 11,000 rpm), electric compressor solutions from Hanon Systems support hybrid, electric and fuel cell vehicles, and heat pump system applications that use R134a, R1234yf or R744 (CO2) refrigerants.

About Hanon Systems
Hanon Systems is a full-line supplier of automotive thermal and energy management solutions for conventional and electrified vehicles. Its offering includes a wide range of solutions in the areas of heating ventilation and air conditioning; powertrain cooling; compressor; fluid transport; and thermal and emissions. The company currently employs more than 16,500 people across 20 countries at its 40 manufacturing and 18 engineering sites. To learn more, visit hanonsystems.com.

Follow Hanon Systems:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hanonsystems
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6bSZ7NMg7LPhXDyTOMwebQ/feed

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hanon-systems-portugal-celebrates-20-years-of-foundation-300709482.html

SOURCE Hanon Systems


© PRNewswire 2018
