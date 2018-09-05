Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hanon : Wins Gold Stevie® Award for Outstanding ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 02:42am CEST

Hanon Systems Wins Gold Stevie® Award for Outstanding Corporate Video in the 2018 International Business Awards®

Company recognized for outstanding production of a corporate video in the public relations technology category

DAEJEON, South Korea, Sep. 5, 2018 - Global automotive supplier Hanon Systems (KS:018880) has won the prestigious Gold Stevie® Award in the public relations technology category in the 15th Annual International Business Awards® (IBAs) for its latest corporate video.

The gold Stevie award represents IBAs highest honor. Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 270 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries.

Hanon Systems President and CEO In-Young Lee commented, 'It is an honor to be recognized by such a renowned and respected organization as IBA. This gold award is a testament to our company's PR-acumen, and impressive ability to creatively and effectively communicate across various mediums.' This award-winning corporate video was carefully crafted to visually express the company's vision as a leader in thermal and energy management solutions and demonstrate its commitment to delivering eco-friendly and efficient solutions to automakers. In particular, the judging panel lauded the video for its expressive energy and effective storytelling in portraying the company's technology across the spectrum of vehicle architectures.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide are eligible to submit nominations. The 2018 IBAs received more than 3,900 entries from 74 nations and territories.

Nicknamed Stevie for the Greek word for 'crowned,' the awards will be presented to winners at a gala awards banquet at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel in London on Oct. 20.

Details about the International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at https://www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

The Hanon Systems corporate video is accessible from the company's YouTube channel https://bit.ly/2wpgJ61 and its corporate website at https://bit.ly/2BNwObI.

Disclaimer

Hanon Systems published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 00:41:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:00aNATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP. : IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against National Beverage Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
03:59aMexico economy minister eyes U.S.-Canada deal by Friday
RE
03:59a24th Yiwu Fair to Be Held in Late October
BU
03:57aACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
03:55aGDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against GDS Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
03:54aOil dips as U.S. storm threat eases; Iran sanctions loom
RE
03:53aKB HOME : files plans for 200-plus homes along S.R. 429 near Apopka
AQ
03:52aXCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : Exports XR400E Rotary Drilling Rigs to Sri Lanka
PU
03:51aAustralia's Economy Expands Strongly in 2Q
DJ
03:43aGUYANA GOLDFIELDS : BHP To Buy Stake In SolGold
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2WAL-MART STORES : JD.com CEO was arrested on allegation of rape - police report
3FACEBOOK : Facebook, Twitter face U.S. Congress over politics and the internet
4DOCUSIGN INC : DOCUSIGN : Completes Acquisition of SpringCM
5DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : ING penalty puts Europe's money laundering controls on the spot

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.