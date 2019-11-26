Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 10:31pm EST

MINEOLA, N.Y., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (“Hanover”), the holding company for Hanover Community Bank (the “Bank”) announced today that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders would be held on January 30, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time at the Company’s main offices located at 80 East Jericho Turnpike, Mineola, New York 11501. Shareholders of record as of November 27, 2019, the record date for the meeting, will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

About Hanover Community Bank and Hanover Bancorp, Inc.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc., is a locally owned and operated privately held stock bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, a community commercial bank focusing on highly personalized and efficient services and products responsive to local needs. Management and the Board of Directors are comprised of a select group of successful local businessmen and women who are committed to the success of the Bank by knowing and understanding the metro-New York area’s financial needs and opportunities. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, Hanover offers a full range of financial services. Hanover employs a complete suite of consumer and commercial banking products and services, including multi-family and commercial mortgages, residential loans, business loans and lines of credit. Hanover also offers its customers access to 24-hour ATM service with no fees attached, free checking with interest, telephone banking, advanced technologies in mobile and internet banking for our consumer and business customers, safe deposit boxes and much more. The Company’s corporate administrative office is located in Mineola, New York where it also operates a full service branch office along with additional branch locations in Garden City Park, Forest Hills, Flushing, Sunset Park, and Chinatown, New York.

Hanover Community Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, call 516-548-8500 or visit the Bank’s website at www.hanoverbank.com. 

Investor and Press Contact:
Brian K. Finneran
Chief Financial Officer
(516) 548-8500

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:50pFitbit Black Friday 2019 Deals (Versa 2, Charge 3, Ionic, Alta) Deals Reviewed by Retail Fuse
BU
11:46pHSBC private banking sees double-digit asset, revenue growth on Asia boost
RE
11:43pLEGACY IRON ORE : Alipay and DaraPay team up for Cambodian tourism
PU
11:38pGEO ENERGY RESOURCES : 9m2019 Results Analysts Briefing 27 November 2019
PU
11:34pFUJITSU : Formulates 'Fujitsu Future Insights - Digital Transformation in Retail'
AQ
11:33pCHINA UPTOWN : Trading halt
PU
11:33pCONCORD NEW ENERGY : Discloseable transaction disposal of 100% equity interest in tongdao century concord
PU
11:33pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :9m2019 results analysts briefing 27 november 2019
PU
11:33pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :SGX enhances Securities Borrowing and Lending programme with introduction of variable rates
PU
11:31pGlobal Online On-demand Home Services Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Influence of Digital Media to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil slips as U.S. stocks rise, but hopes for U.S.-China trade deal stem losses
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
4CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC. : CANNTRUST : Provides Update Regarding TSX Listing
5ISTAR INC. : ISTAR : Announces Pricing of $100 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group