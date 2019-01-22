Log in
Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Reports Calendar Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Highlighted by Record Net Income and Earnings per Share, Strong Net Interest Margin and Exceptional Asset Quality

01/22/2019 | 05:00pm EST

Performance Highlights

  • Record Net Income and Earnings per Share: Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 improved to a record $2.3 million or $0.61 per diluted common share, versus a loss of $78 thousand or ($0.02) per diluted common share recorded in the comparable 2017 period. The loss recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017 resulted principally from the impact of an $876 thousand one-time non-recurring charge to reduce the carrying value of the Company’s deferred tax asset due to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the “Tax Act”).
  • Balance Sheet: Total assets were $651.5 million at December 31, 2018, up $1.5 million, or 0.2%, from September 30, 2018 and up $110.3 million, or 20.4%, from December 31, 2017 due to continued strong loan growth.
  • Continued Capital Strength: The Bank’s Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.30% and its Total Risk-Weighted Capital Ratio was 22.27% at December 31, 2018, each significantly above the regulatory minimums for a well-capitalized institution.
  • Strong Year-Over-Year Loan Growth: Total loans outstanding at December 31, 2018 were $566.1 million or 86.9% of total assets, an increase of $6.7 million, or 1.2%, from September 30, 2018 and up $91.4 million or 19.3%, from December 31, 2017 as the Bank continues to successfully leverage its capital into new loan originations. The growth in loans recorded during the fourth quarter of 2018 is net of $61.2 million in sales of performing credits during that period.  For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, gross loan originations were $92.0 million, an increase of 20.1% over the prior year quarter.
  • Excellent Asset Quality: At December 31, 2018, the Bank’s asset quality remained pristine and class leading among all financial institutions as the loan portfolio, for the sixteenth consecutive quarter, possessed no non-performing loans.
  • Core Net Interest Income Growth: Core net interest income grew to a record $5.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $1.3 million, or 31.4%, from the comparable 2017 quarter.
  • Strong Core Net Interest Margin: The Company’s core net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was 3.43% versus 3.33% in the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and 3.35% in the quarter ended December 31, 2017.
  • New Branch Locations:  The Company has received all required regulatory approvals for a new branch in Flushing, Queens, N.Y., which is expected to open in February. 
  • Market Expansion Through Acquisition:  On September 20, 2018, the Company announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Chinatown Federal Savings Bank (“CFSB”).  CFSB is a community savings bank that operates three branches, two in Manhattan and one in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.  CFSB had total assets of $133 million, total loans of $93 million and total deposits of $102 million at December 31, 2018.  This transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2019, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

MINEOLA, New York, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (“Hanover” or “the Company”), the holding company for Hanover Community Bank (“the Bank”) today reported significant performance achievements for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, highlighted by record levels of total assets, net income and net interest income, earnings per common share, continued momentum in year-over-year loan and deposit growth and outstanding asset quality.

Earnings Summary for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2018

The Company recorded record net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 of $2.3 million or $0.61 per diluted common share, versus a loss of $78 thousand or ($0.02) per diluted common share in the comparable 2017 quarter. Core operating net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $2.4 million versus $853 thousand in the year ago period, an increase of $1.6 million or 183.1%.

The significant improvement in net income achieved in the December quarter resulted principally from a $1.3 million or 31.4% increase in core net interest income in 2018 versus the fourth quarter of 2017 coupled with the impact of the $876 thousand deferred tax non-recurring charge recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017. Growth in average interest-earning assets (up $141.6 million or 28.3%) resulting from an increase in average total loans of $131.9 million or 28.8%, coupled with an eight basis point widening of the core net interest margin (net of a debt restructuring charge in 2017) to 3.43% in the fourth quarter of 2018, accounted for the improvement in core net interest income. An increase of $888 thousand or 205.1% in non-interest income, resulting from significant growth in gains on the sale of loans held-for-sale, and a $325 thousand reduction in the provision for loan losses, also contributed to the year-over-year increase in earnings. Partially offsetting the foregoing improvements was an increase in non-interest expense of $698 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2018 versus the comparable year ago period.  The higher level of non-interest expense resulted principally from growth in compensation and benefits and occupancy and equipment in connection with an increase in staff to support the Company’s continued growth and operations. Additional marketing and advertising and acquisition transaction costs also contributed to the year-over-year increase in operating expenses.

Michael P. Puorro, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the Company’s results: “Over the past year we have achieved asset growth of approximately $110 million or 20% and we continue to expand our ability to generate non-interest income which has led to another quarter of both record earnings and net interest income.  When compared to last year, we have been able to report a $2.4 million increase in quarterly GAAP net income and a corresponding increase in earnings per share and tangible book value per share while we continue to invest in the Company’s future through talent acquisition and franchise building.  Fourth quarter core operating net income, which excludes the impacts of a $119 thousand pre-tax write-down on Company owned real estate in 2018 and the Tax Act in 2017, improved by $1.6 million or 183.1% in 2018 versus the comparable 2017 period.  We also achieved year-over-year core net interest income growth of 31.4%, loan growth of 19.3% net of $160 million in sales during the last twelve months, and deposit growth of 18.0%.  As we remain steadfastly selective in our loan underwriting, our growth story continues to be highlighted by industry leading asset quality.  At December 31, 2018, for the sixteenth consecutive quarter, our loan portfolio had no non-performing loans.  We believe that our growth outlook remains robust as evidenced by our most recent quarter-end originations of $90 million and our current loan pipeline of $111 million, one of our largest ever.  Additionally, we are very excited about our agreement to acquire Chinatown Federal Savings Bank which will provide us with three new high-visibility branch offices in Manhattan and Brooklyn in addition to our new branch location in Flushing, Queens, which is expected to open next month.  Growth in low cost core deposits is a significant focus for the Hanover management team and we are confident that these additional branch locations will help us achieve that goal.”

Mr. Puorro further noted, “Our ability to generate shareholder value continues to be reflected by our success to date in each capital raising effort at successively higher stock prices, most recently at $18.95 per share for $8 million in new capital, coupled with continued robust growth in book value per share which increased by $2.70, or 20.0%, to $16.20 per share at December 30, 2018 from the comparable 2017 date. We’ve been able to achieve these results while maintaining a core operating efficiency ratio that is also class-leading amongst peers our size.”

Strong Balance Sheet Growth

Total assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 amounted to $651.5 million, an increase of $110.3 million from the comparable 2017 date as the Bank continued to record significant loan portfolio growth (up $91.4 million) without any sacrifice in asset quality. The year-over-year balance sheet growth was funded by increases in total deposits (up $71.3 million), borrowings (up $20.3 million) and shareholders’ equity (up $16.7 million).

Total deposits at December 31, 2018 grew by 18.0% to $466.6 million versus December 31, 2017, the result of growth in core deposits (up $53.2 million) and time deposits (up $18.1 million). Core deposits grew by 40.2% as the result of increases in Demand, N.O.W. and Money Market accounts. Management has also been successful in expanding its FHLB borrowing capacity which is strategically utilized to enhance both the Bank’s liquidity position and its interest rate risk profile. FHLB borrowings will continue to be used selectively to supplement management’s ongoing effort to build low cost core deposit balances through relationship banking at each of its branch locations. Total borrowings at December 31, 2018 were $104.1 million with a weighted average rate and term of 1.81% and 20 months, respectively. At December 31, 2018, the Bank had $103.4 million of additional borrowing capacity from the FHLB.

Shareholders’ equity grew by $16.7 million to $60.6 million at December 31, 2018 from the comparable 2017 date resulting in a $2.70 or 20.0% increase in book value per share over the past twelve months to $16.20 at December 31, 2018.  The Company’s executive management team and Board of Directors are always focused on continued enhancement of shareholder value through prudent asset growth, effective expense management and the development of long-term customer relationships in its primary markets.  Insiders continue to make significant investments of their own capital into Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Such insider ownership investments represented approximately 29% of total shares outstanding at December 31, 2018.

The Company’s average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 1.92% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, from 1.55% (net of a 2017 debt restructuring charge) a year ago and 1.84% on a linked quarter basis. This increase is primarily due to higher market interest rates in 2018, significant ongoing competition for deposits in the Bank’s core geographic area and an increase in non-deposit funding when compared to the year ago period.  Partially offsetting the 37 basis point increase in the Company’s average cost of interest-bearing liabilities from the December 2017 quarter was a corresponding 34 basis point improvement in the average yield on interest-earning assets to 5.08% during the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily driven by higher loan yields and a continued shift in the loan portfolio mix to a lesser reliance on lower-yielding multi-family credits in 2018.

Strong Loan Portfolio and Industry Leading Asset Quality

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, the Bank’s loan portfolio, net of sales, grew by $91.4 million, or 19.3%, with the growth concentrated primarily in adjustable-rate two-to-four family residential loans. Management employs a strategy of concentrating its loan growth in these products with shorter durations, which provides the Bank with traditionally safe credit quality at acceptable credit spreads, greater liquidity and an enhanced interest-rate-risk profile. Over the past year, originations of our niche adjustable-rate residential product amounted to $226.8 million with an average loan balance of approximately $530 thousand and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 56%. At December 31, 2018, the Company’s residential loan portfolio amounted to $386.2 million, with an average loan balance of $387 thousand and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 53%. During the same twelve month period, the Bank originated $29.0 million in commercial real estate loans, inclusive of multi-family loans, with an average loan balance of approximately $1.2 million and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 59%. Commercial real estate loans totaled $173.0 million at December 31, 2018, with an average loan balance of $939 thousand and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 57%. The Company’s commercial real estate concentration ratio was 208% of capital at December 31, 2018 versus 275% of capital at the comparable 2017 date.

Through its strong asset growth capabilities, the Bank has been able to generate additional income by strategically originating and selling its primary lending products to other financial institutions at premiums, while also retaining servicing rights in some sales. The Bank expects that it will continue to originate loans, for its own portfolio and for sale, which will result in continued growth in interest income while also realizing gains on sale of loans to others and recording servicing income. During the quarter ended December 31, 2018, the Company sold $61 million in performing loans and recorded gains on the sale of loans held-for-sale of $1.3 million versus gains of $878 thousand in the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and gains of $370 thousand in the quarter ended December 31, 2017.  During the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, the Company sold $159.5 million in performing loans held-for-sale and recorded cumulative gains of $3.3 million.

The Bank’s asset quality ratios remain pristine and class leading among its peer group of community banks. At December 31, 2018, the loan portfolio, for the sixteenth consecutive quarter, had no non-performing loans. During the quarter ended December 31, 2018, the Bank’s provision for loan losses was $225 thousand and the December 31, 2018 allowance for loan losses balance was $6.7 million versus $5.3 million a year ago. The Bank continues to record a quarterly provision for loan losses expense due to the ongoing growth in the loan portfolio. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.19% at December 31, 2018, 1.16% at September 30, 2018 and 1.13% at December 31, 2017. 

Net Interest Margin

The Bank’s core net interest margin continued to remain strong for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 at 3.43% versus 3.35% in the comparable 2017 quarter and 3.33% in the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The eight basis point increase in the Bank’s core net interest margin versus 2017 (net of a 2017 debt restructuring charge) was primarily attributable to a 34 basis point increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets to 5.08% from 4.74% a year ago.  This improvement was largely the result of a 29 basis point increase in the average loan yield to 5.25% in 2018. The Bank’s average cost of interest-bearing liabilities (net of a 2017 debt restructuring charge) rose by 37 basis points to 1.92% in the fourth quarter of 2018 as the result of continued increases in short-term interest rates, significant competition for deposits in the Company’s market area and a reliance on non-core funding sources, principally certificates of deposit and FHLB borrowings. Year-over-year growth in average core deposits of 23.3% versus the quarter ended December 31, 2017, due principally to growth in demand deposits and money market accounts, coupled with a 34.5% increase in average stockholders’ equity partially mitigated the higher cost of funds in the fourth quarter.

Operating Leverage and Efficiency Ratio

The Bank’s operating efficiency ratio was 52.2% in the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to 60.9% a year ago.  The Company’s core operating efficiency ratio was 50.5% during the quarter ended December 31, 2018 versus a core efficiency ratio of 59.8% in the comparable 2017 quarter.  The core operating efficiency ratio excludes the impact of a non-recurring real estate carrying value write-down and debt restructuring charge in applicable periods.  Although total operating expenses have risen on a year-over-year basis, the Bank’s net operating revenue continues to grow at a faster pace, thereby creating positive operating leverage.  Pre-provision net revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income minus total operating expenses) has improved for eight consecutive quarters and represented 2.06% of average total assets on an annualized basis during the fourth quarter of 2018.

About Hanover Community Bank and Hanover Bancorp, Inc.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc., is a locally owned and operated privately held stock bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, a community commercial bank focusing on highly personalized and efficient services and products responsive to local needs. Management and the Board of Directors are comprised of a select group of successful local businessmen and women who are committed to the success of the Bank by knowing and understanding the metro-New York area’s financial needs and opportunities. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, Hanover offers a full range of financial services. Hanover employs a complete suite of consumer and commercial banking products and services, including multi-family and commercial mortgages, residential loans, business loans and lines of credit. Hanover also offers customers access to 24-hour ATM service with no fees attached, free checking with interest, telephone banking, advanced technologies in mobile and internet banking for our consumer and business customers, safe deposit boxes and much more. The Company’s corporate administrative office is located in Mineola, New York where it also operates a full service branch office along with branch locations in Garden City Park, N.Y. and Forest Hills, Queens, N.Y.

Hanover Community Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, call 516-248-4868 or visit the Bank’s website at www.hanoverbank.com.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

This discussion includes non-GAAP financial measures of the Company’s core operating earnings, core net interest margin, core returns on average assets and shareholders’ equity, and core operating efficiency ratio. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”).  The Company’s management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results and trends in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP.  While management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.  The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other financial institutions.

With respect to the calculations of core operating net income, core net interest income, core net interest margin and core operating efficiency ratio for the periods presented in this discussion, reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures are provided in the tables that follow.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by the use of such words as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue," and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this release and in any other public statements made by Hanover Bancorp, Inc. may turn out to be incorrect. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Hanover Bancorp, Inc. might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Hanover Bancorp, Inc. does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release or to conform these statements to actual events.

Investor and Press Contact:
Brian K. Finneran
Chief Financial Officer
(516) 548-8500

      
HANOVER BANCORP, INC.     
STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - (unaudited)     
(dollars in thousands)     
       
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
   2018   2018   2017 
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents$  55,437  $  57,096  $  35,502 
Securities-available for sale, at fair value   170     185     260 
Investments-held to maturity   12,714     12,931     13,607 
Loans held for sale   -     2,660     - 
       
Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 566,117   559,380   474,670 
Less:  allowance for loan losses (6,717)  (6,493)  (5,345)
Loans, net  559,400   552,887   469,325 
       
Premises & fixed assets 13,956   13,843   13,781 
Other assets   9,826     10,361     8,732 
 Assets$  651,503  $  649,963  $  541,207 
       
Liabilities and stockholders' equity     
Core deposits $  185,760  $  175,087  $  132,540 
Time deposits 280,843   291,072   262,780 
Total deposits 466,603   466,159   395,320 
       
Borrowings  104,100   109,518     83,767 
Note payable 14,979   14,978     14,976 
Other liabilities 5,208   5,078   3,181 
 Liabilities 590,890   595,733   497,244 
       
Stockholders' equity 60,613   54,230   43,963 
 Liabilities and stockholders' equity$  651,503  $  649,963  $  541,207 
       

 

    
HANOVER BANCORP, INC.   
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (unaudited)   
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   
     
  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
  12/31/2018 12/31/2017
     
Interest income$  8,211 $  5,975 
Interest expense 2,657  1,747 
 Net interest income 5,554  4,228 
Provision for loan losses   225    550 
 Net interest income after provision  for loan losses 5,329  3,678 
     
Loan fees and service charges   53    34 
Mortgage servicing income   -    1 
Service charges on deposit accounts   10    8 
Gain on sale of investments   -    20 
Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale   1,258    370 
 Non-interest income 1,321  433 
     
Compensation and benefits 1,975  1,455 
Occupancy and equipment 600  505 
Data processing 118  113 
Marketing and advertising 158  81 
Professional fees 209  328 
Other operating expenses   412    292 
 Non-interest expense 3,472  2,774 
     
 Core operating income before income taxes 3,178  1,337 
Income tax expense   763    484 
 Core operating net income (1)   2,415    853 
     
Non-recurring charges, net of tax    90    55 
Non-recurring tax expense   -    876 
     
 Net income (loss)$  2,325 $  (78)
     
Basic earnings per share-Core$  0.65 $  0.27 
Diluted earnings per share-Core$  0.64 $  0.27 
     
Basic earnings (loss) per share-GAAP basis$  0.63 $  (0.02)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share-GAAP basis$  0.61 $  (0.02)
     
Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation. 
     
(1)  Core operating earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure.  A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”).  The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP.  While management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.
 

 

          
HANOVER BANCORP, INC.         
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)        
QUARTERLY TREND          
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)         
           
  Three Months Ended
  12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017
           
Interest income$  8,211 $  7,598 $  6,850 $  6,301 $  5,975 
Interest expense 2,657  2,495  2,217  1,961  1,747 
 Net interest income 5,554  5,103  4,633  4,340  4,228 
Provision for loan losses   225    570    328    250    550 
 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,329  4,533  4,305  4,090  3,678 
           
Loan fees and service charges   53    48    38    43    34 
Mortgage servicing income   -    -    -    52    1 
Service charges on deposit accounts   10    11    8    7    8 
Mortgage banking income   -    -    2    -    - 
Gain on sale of investments   -    -    -    -    20 
Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale   1,258    878    548    665    370 
 Non-interest income 1,321  937  596  767  433 
           
Compensation and benefits 1,975  1,730  1,658  1,707  1,455 
Occupancy and equipment 600  574  579  564  505 
Data processing 118  125  126  125  113 
Marketing and advertising 158  134  108  47  81 
Professional fees 209  272  202  307  328 
Other operating expenses   412    338    262    248    292 
 Non-interest expense 3,472  3,173  2,935  2,998  2,774 
           
 Income before income taxes 3,178  2,297  1,966  1,859  1,337 
Income tax expense   763    559    450    434    484 
 Core operating net income (1)   2,415    1,738    1,516    1,425    853 
           
Non-recurring charges, net of tax    90    -    -    -    55 
Non-recurring tax expense   -    -    -    -    876 
           
 Net income (loss)$  2,325 $  1,738 $  1,516 $  1,425 $  (78)
           
Basic earnings per share-Core$  0.65 $  0.51 $  0.45 $  0.43 $  0.27 
Diluted earnings per share-Core$  0.64 $  0.50 $  0.44 $  0.42 $  0.27 
           
Basic earnings per share-GAAP basis$  0.63 $  0.51 $  0.45 $  0.43 $  (0.02)
Diluted earnings per share-GAAP basis$  0.61 $  0.50 $  0.44 $  0.42 $  (0.02)
           
Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation.     
           
(1)  Core operating earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure.  A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”).  The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP.  While management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP. 
   

 

        
HANOVER BANCORP, INC.       
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)       
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)       
        
 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018
Asset quality:       
  Allowance for loan losses$  6,717  $  6,493  $  5,923  $  5,595 
  Allowance for loan losses to total loans (1) 1.19%  1.16%  1.12%  1.12%
  Non-performing loans$  -  $  -  $  -  $  - 
  Non-performing loans/total loans N/A   N/A   N/A   N/A 
  Non-performing loans/total assets N/A   N/A   N/A   N/A 
  Allowance for loan losses/ non-performing loans N/A   N/A   N/A   N/A 
        
Capital  (Bank only):       
  Tier 1 Capital $  74,235  $  67,560  $  61,454  $  59,300 
  Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.30%  10.85%  10.58%  10.82%
  Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 21.02%  19.04%  18.10%  18.75%
  Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 21.02%  19.04%  18.10%  18.75%
  Total risk based capital ratio 22.27%  20.30%  19.36%  20.01%
        
Equity data:       
  Common shares outstanding   3,741,317     3,582,477     3,369,506     3,360,941 
  Stockholders' equity$  60,613  $  54,230  $  48,449  $  46,756 
  Book value per common share   16.20     15.14     14.38     13.91 
  Tangible common equity    60,613     54,230     48,449     46,756 
  Tangible book value per common share   16.20     15.14     14.38     13.91 
        
(1) Calculation excludes loans held for sale.       
        
Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation  
N/A:  Such ratios are not applicable as the Bank has no non-performing loans and assets  
   

 

     
HANOVER BANCORP, INC.    
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)    
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)    
     
 Three Months Ended 
 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 
Profitability:    
  Return on average assets 1.46%(1) 0.66%(3)
  Return on average equity 16.51%(1) 7.85%(3)
  Yield on average interest-earning assets 5.08%  4.74% 
  Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 1.92%  1.55%(4)
  Net interest rate spread (5) 3.16%  3.19%(4)
  Net interest margin (6) 3.43%  3.35%(4)
  Non-interest expense to average assets 2.10%  2.13% 
  Operating efficiency ratio 50.50%(2) 59.77%(4)
     
Average balances:    
  Interest-earning assets$  641,825  $  500,230  
  Interest-bearing liabilities   549,417     445,994  
  Loans   589,698     457,756  
  Deposits   469,470     380,698  
  Borrowings   123,785     88,119  
     
(1) Calculation excludes the non-recurring after tax asset write down of $90,000.   
(2) Calculation excludes the non-recurring pre-tax asset write down of $119,000.   
(3) Calculation excludes the non-recurring deferred tax asset charge of $876,000 and $55,000 after-tax debt restructuring charge.
(4) Calculation excludes the non-recurring pre-tax debt restructuring charge of $83,000.  
(5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. 
(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. 
     
Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation 
N/A:  Such ratios are not applicable as the Bank has no non-performing loans and assets 
  

 

          
HANOVER BANCORP, INC.         
STATISTICAL SUMMARY         
QUARTERLY TREND          
(unaudited,dollars in thousands, except share data)         
          
 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017
          
Loan distribution (1):         
Residential mortgages$  376,742  $  365,259  $  331,721  $  307,824     291,576
Multifamily   126,851     132,536     137,601     132,712     126,389
Commercial real estate   46,196     48,763     48,555     50,193     50,168
Commercial & industrial   6,878     6,740     6,841     7,379     6,455
Home equity   9,433     6,059     4,362     1,620     - 
Consumer   17     23     21     75     81
          
  Total loans$   566,117   $   559,380   $   529,101   $   499,803      474,669
          
Sequential quarter growth rate 1.20%  5.72%  5.86%  5.30%  
          
Loans sold during the quarter$  61,166  $  39,952  $  27,562  $  30,774  $  26,314
          
Funding distribution :         
Demand$  42,667  $  44,697  $  25,409  $  24,631     27,152
N.O.W   33,009     33,036     25,226     11,713     6,895
Savings   27,786     34,649     43,850     64,817     87,901
Money market   82,298     62,705     43,683     19,749     10,592
  Total core deposits   185,760     175,087     138,168     120,910     132,540
Time   280,843     291,072     285,740     285,977     262,780
  Total deposits   466,603     466,159     423,908     406,887     395,320
Borrowings   104,100     109,518     110,468     94,718     83,767
Note payable   14,979     14,978     14,978     14,977     14,976
          
  Total funding sources$   585,682   $   590,655   $   549,354   $   516,582      494,063
          
Sequential quarter growth rate - total deposits 0.10%  9.97%  4.18%  2.93%  
          
Period-end core deposits/total deposits ratio 39.81%  37.56%  32.59%  29.72%  
          
Period-end demand deposits/total deposits ratio 9.14%  9.59%  5.99%  6.05%  
          
 (1) Excluding loans held for sale         
          

 

            
HANOVER BANCORP, INC.           
NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE (unaudited)           
(dollars in thousands)           
Reconciliation of As Reported (GAAP) and Non-GAAP Financial Measures       
            
 Three Months Ended 
 12/31/2018  9/30/2018  6/30/2018  3/31/2018 
            
Net income, as reported$  2,325   $  1,738   $  1,516   $  1,425  
            
Adjustments:           
Non-recurring asset writedown, net of tax   90      -       -       -   
            
Core operating net income$   2,415    $   1,738    $   1,516    $   1,425   
            
 Three Months Ended 
 12/31/2018  9/30/2018  6/30/2018  3/31/2018 
            
Net-interest income$  5,554   $  5,103   $  4,633   $  4,340  
Adjustments:   -       -       -       -   
Core net interest income   5,554      5,103      4,633      4,340  
            
Non-interest income   1,321      937      596      767  
Adjustments:   -       -       -       -   
Core non-interest income   1,321      937      596      767  
            
Core total revenue$  6,875   $  6,040   $  5,229   $  5,107  
            
Operating expenses$  3,591   $  3,173   $  2,935   $  2,998  
Adjustments:           
Non-recurring asset writedown   119      -       -       -   
Core operating expenses$  3,472   $  3,173   $  2,935   $  2,998  
            
Core operating efficiency ratio 50.50%   52.53%   56.13%   58.70% 
GAAP operating efficiency ratio 52.23%   52.53%   56.13%   58.70% 
                    
  
 Three Months Ended
 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018
            
Net interest income / margin$  5,554 3.43% $  5,103 3.33% $  4,633 3.28% $  4,340 3.30%
Non-recurring debt restructuring charge   -  0.00%    -  0.00%    -  0.00%    -  0.00%
            
Core net interest income / margin$   5,554  3.43% $   5,103  3.33% $   4,633  3.28% $   4,340  3.30%
            

 

      
HANOVER BANCORP, INC.     
NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE (unaudited)     
(dollars in thousands)     
Reconciliation of As Reported (GAAP) and Non-GAAP Financial Measures    
       
  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended 
  12/31/2018  12/31/2017 
       
Net income (loss), as reported$  2,325   $  (78) 
Adjustments:     
Non-recurring asset writedown   119      -  
Non-recurring debt restructuring charge   -      83  
 Total adjustments, before income taxes   119      83  
Adjustment for reported effective tax rate   29      28  
 Subtotal adjustments, after income taxes   90      55  
Non-recurring deferred tax asset charge   -      876  
 Total adjustments, after income taxes$  90   $  931  
       
Core operating net income$   2,415    $   853   
       
  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended 
  12/31/2018  12/31/2017 
       
Net-interest income$  5,554   $  4,145  
Adjustments:     
Non-recurring debt restructuring charge   -      83  
Core net interest income   5,554      4,228  
       
Non-interest income   1,321      433  
Adjustments:     
Net gain on sale of securities available for sale   -      (20) 
Core non-interest income   1,321      413  
       
Core total revenue$  6,875   $  4,641  
       
Operating expenses$  3,591   $  2,774  
Adjustments:     
Non-recurring asset writedown   119      -  
Operating expenses$  3,472   $  2,774  
       
Core operating efficiency ratio 50.50%   59.77% 
GAAP operating efficiency ratio 52.23%   60.86% 
       
  Three Months Three Months
  Ended Ended
  12/31/2018 12/31/2017
       
Net interest income / margin$  5,554 3.43% $  4,145 3.29%
Non-recurring debt restructuring charge   -  0.00%    83 0.06%
Core net interest income / margin$   5,554  3.43% $   4,228  3.35%
       

 

          
HANOVER BANCORP, INC.         
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)         
          
  Core Net Interest Income Analysis
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
          
  2018   2017
 Average  Average Average  Average
 BalanceInterest Rate BalanceInterest(1)Rate
          
Assets:         
Interest-earning assets:         
Loans$  589,698$  7,807 5.25% $  457,756$  5,723 4.96%
Investment securities   12,974   109 3.33%    14,161   117 3.28%
Interest-earning cash   33,461   198 2.35%    24,123   75 1.23%
FHLB stock and other investments   5,692   97 6.76%    4,190   60 5.68%
Total interest-earning assets   641,825   8,211 5.08%    500,230   5,975 4.74%
Non interest-earning assets:         
Cash and due from banks   3,687       2,405   
Other assets   11,392       13,715   
Total assets$  656,904    $  516,350   
          
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:         
Interest-bearing liabilities:         
Savings, N.O.W and money market deposits$  138,548$  531 1.52% $  112,371$  295 1.04%
Time deposits   287,084   1,403 1.94%    245,504   1,018 1.65%
Total savings and time deposits   425,632   1,934 1.80%    357,875   1,313 1.46%
Fed funds purchased & FHLB advances   108,807   498 1.82%    79,490   302 1.51%
Note payable   14,978   225 5.96%    8,629   132(1)6.07%
Total interest-bearing liabilities   549,417   2,657 1.92%    445,994   1,747 1.55%
Demand deposits   43,838       22,823   
Other liabilities   5,636       4,401   
Total liabilities   598,891       473,218   
Stockholders' equity   58,013       43,132   
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity$  656,904    $  516,350   
Net interest rate spread   3.16%    3.19%
Net interest income/margin $   5,554  3.43%  $   4,228 (1)3.35%
          
(1) Calculation excludes the non-recurring pre-tax debt restructuring charge of $83,000.   
    

