Hans Energy : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF EQUITY INTEREST IN SHANGHAI DIYOU

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

ACQUISITION OF EQUITY INTEREST

IN SHANGHAI DIYOU

Reference is made to the announcement (the ''Announcement'') of Hans Energy Company Limited (the ''Company'') dated 5 November 2019 in relation to a discloseable transaction regarding the acquisition of equity interest in Shanghai Diyou by the Group. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Company wishes to provide the shareholders and the potential investors of the Company the following supplemental information in relation to the Acquisition.

INFORMATION ON SHANGHAI DIYOU AND THE VENDOR

As disclosed in the Announcement, Shanghai Diyou is principally engaged in the wholesale of refined oil products and holds a refined oil wholesale operating licence (成品 油批發經營批准證書) issued by the Ministry of Commerce (the ''MOC'') of the PRC (''Licence(s)'').

Prior to the Acquisition, the Group had identified and reached out to a number of holders (or their owners) of such Licences. Save for the Vendor, such other holders/owners had no intention to sell their respective interests. Based on the Group's knowledge and understanding of the refined oil wholesale industry, some Licences are held by the PRC oil majors/state-owned enterprises. Thus, the number of such holders of Licence available is limited.