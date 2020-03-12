Hansco Capital Corp. Completes Initial Public Offering

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2020) - Hansco Capital Corp. (TSXV: HCO.P) ("Hansco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its initial public offering by issuing an aggregate of 3,000,000 common shares (the "Hansco Shares") at a price of $0.10 per share for gross proceeds of $300,000. Leede Jones Gable Inc. ("Leede") acted as agent for the offering and received a commission of 10% of the gross proceeds of the offering and a corporate finance fee of $10,000. The Company also reimbursed Leede for its expenses in connection with the offering. In addition, the Company issued 300,000 agent's options to Leede, with each option exercisable for a Hansco Share at a price of $0.10 per share until March 12, 2022.

The Company's common shares were listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") at the opening of markets today under the symbol "HCO.P", with trading immediately halted. The Exchange has advised that trading will resume on March 16, 2020.

The Company is a capital pool company in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4 and its principal business will be the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction.

For additional information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company as follows: Aris Morfopoulos, CFO, at (604) 721-2650.

